The Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, its total assets exclusively in: ▪ Cash; and ▪ Short-term bills, notes and other obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury (“Treasury Obligations”). The Portfolio, under normal circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in Treasury Obligations. The Portfolio operates as a “government money market fund” under Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. As a “government money market fund” under Rule 2a-7, the Portfolio (1) is permitted to use the amortized cost method of valuation to seek to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 share price, and (2) is not required to impose a liquidity fee and/or a redemption gate on Portfolio redemptions that might apply to other types of money market funds should certain triggering events specified in Rule 2a-7 occur. The Portfolio may invest in shares of other government money market funds. The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) imposes strict requirements on the investment quality, maturity, diversification and liquidity of the Portfolio’s investments. Accordingly, the Portfolio invests in U.S. dollar-denominated securities with a remaining maturity of no more than 397 days (with certain exceptions permitted by applicable regulations). The Portfolio maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of no more than 60 calendar days, and a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity as determined without exceptions regarding certain interest rate adjustments under Rule 2a-7 of no more than 120 calendar days. The Portfolio may invest in variable and floating rate instruments. The Portfolio’s investment adviser may consider, among other things, credit and interest rate risks as well as general market conditions when deciding whether to buy or sell investments for the Portfolio.