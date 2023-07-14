Home
Trending ETFs

NTAIX (Mutual Fund)

NTAIX (Mutual Fund)

Navigator Tactical U.S. Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.76 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (NTAIX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$49.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NTAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Navigator Tactical U.S. Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Navigator Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 11, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Fiebach

Fund Description

NTAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -8.3% 18.1% 1.09%
1 Yr 17.3% -13.3% 143.9% 0.81%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -34.7% 92.4% 62.31%
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -11.9% 18.1% 1.09%
1 Yr 17.3% -13.3% 143.9% 1.08%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -34.7% 92.4% 62.31%
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NTAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NTAIX Category Low Category High NTAIX % Rank
Net Assets 49.5 M 658 K 207 B 89.09%
Number of Holdings 34 2 15351 58.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.6 M 660 K 48.5 B 87.87%
Weighting of Top 10 42.98% 8.4% 105.0% 48.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Treasury Obligations Csh Mgt Ins 7.14%
  2. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 0.777% 4.75%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 1.25886% 4.29%
  4. Molson Coors Beverage Company 3.5% 3.95%
  5. McDonald's Corporation 2.625% 3.90%
  6. Altria Group, Inc. 2.85% 3.84%
  7. Cigna Corporation 1.13129% 3.84%
  8. McCormick & Company, Incorporated 2.7% 3.83%
  9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 4.125% 3.83%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.48886% 3.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NTAIX % Rank
Bonds 		67.45% 0.00% 116.75% 0.27%
Cash 		32.55% -16.75% 81.51% 1.36%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 99.40% 99.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 71.25%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 64.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 89.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NTAIX % Rank
Corporate 		58.43% 0.00% 98.21% 14.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		32.55% 0.14% 100.00% 7.63%
Municipal 		9.01% 0.00% 24.80% 1.91%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 46.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 88.42%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 93.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NTAIX % Rank
US 		62.18% 0.00% 62.18% 0.14%
Non US 		5.27% 0.00% 84.73% 27.79%

NTAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.01% 17.63% 22.64%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.83% 91.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

NTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

NTAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NTAIX Category Low Category High NTAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 20.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NTAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NTAIX Category Low Category High NTAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.70% -2.34% 19.41% 97.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NTAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

NTAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Fiebach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Jonathan A. Fiebach joined Clark Capital in 2016, previously, Mr. Fiebach had been Co-CEO and CIO of Main Point Advisors Inc. since 2013. Mr. Fiebach was also a principal with Grant Williams, L.P. from October, 2011 until June 2016. Prior to that Mr. Fiebach was President and owner of Fiebach Investments, LLC from 2010 to 2012 and Managing Director of Duration Capital Management Advisors Inc. from 2002-2012. In each capacity he was responsible for investment and hedging decisions. Mr. Fiebach has over 26 years of investment management industry experience.

K. Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

As Clark Capital’s Chief Investment Officer, Sean oversees all of the Firm’s investment activities and heads the firm’s portfolio team. Sean joined the firm in 1993 and is responsible for asset allocation and investment selection for Navigator Investment Solutions as well as directing ongoing market research and contributing to the development of proprietary products. Sean is a member of the Clark Capital Investment Team and the Executive Team. He graduated from the University of Delaware, earning a B.S. and an M.A. in Economics. Sean holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR) and the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia, Inc. Sean is considered an industry expert and is often asked to appear on CNBC and Bloomberg television to share his views on the market. In addition, Sean has been featured in a number of articles in nationally distributed business journals and newspapers. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

David Rights

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

As Director of Research David directs the ongoing research into securities selection and portfolio strategies used to enhance the Navigator® investment programs. In the late 1970s, David began to develop economically based, quantitatively driven econometric models. He has also developed technical models used to enhance relative returns and reduce the risks of ETF and fund based products. David is a member of the Clark Capital Investment Team. David was formerly President and Chief Investment Officer of RTE Asset Management which merged with Clark Capital in 2005. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University.

Robert Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Mr. Bennett serves as a co-portfolio manager to the Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund. Mr. Bennett joined Clark Capital Management Group, Inc in 2014. He has over eight years of experience with the management and trading of various securities and derivatives. Mr. Bennett has had extensive experience overseeing the daily trading activities of various long and short ETFs and mutual Fund for ProShare Advisors LLC, including: trading cash equities, synthetic equities, futures, credit default swaps, corporate bonds, treasuries, and FX forwards. Mr. Bennett worked for ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2008-2014. He began his career as a Financial Advisor at UBS Financial Services, Inc. Robert received his B.S. in business management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Kevin Bellis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Mr. Bellis serves as a portfolio manager for the Navigator Duration Neutral Bond Fund and has served in that capacity since December 2014. Mr. Bellis has been an associate with Main Point Advisors Inc. from September 2013 to the present. Mr. Bellis has also worked as an Assistant Trader with Grant Williams LP from February 2013 to the present. Previously, Mr. Bellis worked as a fixed income data analyst for Bloomberg from January 2011 to February 2013. Mr. Bellis has also worked as a Business Analyst Intern with Prime Finance – Citi from June 2010 to August 2010. He is a 2010 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. degree in Finance. Mr. Bellis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Alexander Meyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Alexander Meyer is a Portfolio Manager on Clark Capital’s Fixed Income Team. Mr. Meyer has over 10 years of industry experience across fixed income sectors including municipals, investment grade corporates, and high yield corporate bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Mr. Meyer served as Vice President at Jefferies. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics and holds the CFA® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

