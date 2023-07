Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds, including debt instruments issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, debt securities issued by corporations, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, and dollar-denominated securities issued by foreign governments, companies or other entities. The Fund also invests at least 65% of its total assets in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (at June 30, 2022, the Fund held 90.72% in securities of investment grade quality, exclusive of the Fund’s investments in cash and cash equivalents, which was 0.73%).

The Fund may invest in mortgage- and other asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in floating rate debt securities, which have interest rates that adjust or “float” periodically.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures (including interest rate futures) for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including, for example, to seek to enhance returns or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset, as well as to manage duration.

The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. Such securities may include mortgage-backed securities acquired or sold in the “to be announced” (TBA) market and those in a dollar roll transaction.

The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will be three years or less, and its duration will be three years or less.