To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase.

The Fund’s strategy utilizes a qualitative, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies that the Portfolio Managers believe have catalysts for growth, which are underappreciated by the market, durable and potentially unique business models and/or proficient management capable of advancing the development of and/or strengthening of sustainable and consistent revenue growth, cash flow growth, earnings growth and/or overall balance sheet strength. Such catalysts may include a new technology, product or service, a regulatory update, change in management and a spin-off or merger. The Portfolio Managers may also invest in anticipation of a catalyst.

In analyzing the viability and sustainability of catalysts, the Portfolio Managers evaluate that catalyst’s uniqueness, timing, total potential market and growth potential, as well as assess execution risks, competitive barriers and threats. The Portfolio Managers are also attempting to exploit market inefficiencies that potentially may exist within the small-capitalization market, due to the number of companies that comprise the investable universe and the limited amount of available research that exists for some of those companies. The Portfolio Managers attempt to exploit these market inefficiencies by seeking out and evaluating catalysts which are underappreciated by the market and look for opportunities to invest in companies with the following characteristics:

■ Underappreciated Growth: Companies with potentially transformative near-term catalysts that are underappreciated by the market, that the Portfolio Managers believe are capable of advancing the development of underlying corporate fundamentals or, in the case of early development-stage companies, initiating a path to revenue and eventually earnings growth ■ Strengthening Growth: More established companies that are endeavoring to expand their product offerings, broadening operational depth and strengthening top- and bottom-line consistency ■ Opportunistic Growth: Companies that the Portfolio Managers believe represent an opportunistic valuation play because their potential has yet to be unlocked, they are raising capital or they have fallen out of favor due to what the Portfolio Managers believe is a shorter-term and correctable issue

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies, sectors and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends.

The Portfolio Managers constantly monitor their holdings and are focused on maintaining what they believe is an appropriate and attractive risk/reward balance with a disciplined sell process that acts quickly and dispassionately to address both positive and negative outcomes. A position is typically trimmed or exited for the following reasons: to harvest gains from significant short-term price appreciation, the positive realization of a catalyst, the achievement of a price target or elevated valuations, identification of a better idea, to minimize potential risks, to address an absence of near-term drivers or catalysts, a significant deterioration of fundamentals, a change in management or operating strategy or the failure of a catalyst to develop.

In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading that involves initiating new positions, resizing current positions in response to material developments and in order to maintain an appropriate and attractive risk/reward balance and fully exiting positions in favor of new ideas.

The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing 80% of its net assets in small-capitalization companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.