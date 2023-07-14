Home
North Star Opportunity Fund

NSOIX | Fund

$15.80

$153 M

1.34%

$0.21

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

North Star Opportunity Fund

NSOIX | Fund

$15.80

$153 M

1.34%

$0.21

1.27%

NSOIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Star Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    North Star
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bradley Cohen

Fund Description

The Adviser is responsible for developing, constructing and monitoring the asset allocation and portfolio strategy for the Opportunity Fund. The Adviser intends to use a “best ideas” investment strategy, as described below, coupled with market and industry risk management through limiting position sizes and maintaining low levels of concentration within any particular industry. The Opportunity Fund may invest in long positions in publicly traded or private equities of any market capitalization, primarily common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), as well as preferred stock and certain convertible securities. The universe of investible securities is considered “micro to macro”, from small and micro-cap companies to the largest global corporations. In general, the Opportunity Fund intends to invest within a potentially wide range of net exposures, meaning that normally it expects to invest approximately 80 - 100% of its net assets in net long positions in securities that it deems to be underpriced. Target position sizes will range from 0% to 5% of the Opportunity Fund’s net assets, for individual stocks and up to 25% for macroeconomic themes. The Opportunity Fund’s investment “best ideas” strategy consists, to a significant degree, of seeking companies with a high free cash flow and attractive enterprise value relative to Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”); event driven special opportunities and short term trading opportunities. By “enterprise value,” the Adviser means the market value of a company plus the value of such company’s outstanding debt. The Opportunity Fund’s capital will be dedicated to opportunistic trading situations based on its view of a particular company, market or security, which may result in a high frequency of transactions. In addition, the Opportunity Fund intends to invest in fixed income securities, with a focus on corporate and U.S. government bonds, notes and debentures and convertible debt. The Opportunity Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment grade (i.e., rated at the time of purchase in one of the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the portfolio manager to be of comparable quality) as well as those that are below investment grade, which are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds” without limitation. When market conditions or other considerations justify, the Opportunity Fund may also devote a substantial amount of its capital to cash, cash equivalents or short-term obligations of the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities.

NSOIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -6.1% 259.6% 91.62%
1 Yr -1.3% -23.3% 219.9% 92.15%
3 Yr 3.0%* -7.5% 35.6% 34.86%
5 Yr 2.5%* -13.0% 17.0% 21.69%
10 Yr 2.1%* -8.1% 6.4% 45.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -44.4% 104.5% 66.14%
2021 8.6% -12.9% 10.1% 7.26%
2020 5.3% -3.8% 17.1% 21.64%
2019 5.7% -3.7% 7.3% 6.55%
2018 -3.3% -9.5% -1.3% 53.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -11.0% 259.6% 91.62%
1 Yr -1.3% -23.3% 219.9% 91.62%
3 Yr 3.0%* -7.5% 35.6% 34.86%
5 Yr 3.7%* -13.0% 20.9% 15.76%
10 Yr 5.4%* -6.0% 14.9% 27.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -44.4% 104.5% 66.14%
2021 8.6% -12.9% 10.1% 7.26%
2020 5.3% -3.8% 17.1% 21.64%
2019 5.7% -3.7% 7.3% 5.95%
2018 -2.1% -9.2% -1.3% 36.97%

NAV & Total Return History

NSOIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSOIX Category Low Category High NSOIX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 8.18 M 117 B 79.58%
Number of Holdings 67 4 9963 20.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.1 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 84.29%
Weighting of Top 10 32.63% 15.1% 100.0% 82.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ViacomCBS Inc Class B 5.02%
  2. Blackstone Inc 4.99%
  3. Pfizer Inc 4.11%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 3.32%
  5. Apple Inc 3.20%
  6. First American Treasury Obligs X 3.18%
  7. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp Class A 3.14%
  8. CarParts.com Inc 3.05%
  9. CVS Health Corp 2.96%
  10. Target Corp 2.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSOIX % Rank
Stocks 		79.64% 41.81% 99.54% 91.10%
Bonds 		14.97% 0.00% 172.53% 6.81%
Cash 		3.32% -175.13% 34.02% 49.21%
Preferred Stocks 		2.07% 0.00% 4.51% 4.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.94% 17.05% 83.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 56.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSOIX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.61% 2.06% 19.02% 5.26%
Financial Services 		17.50% 9.56% 42.24% 16.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.61% 1.15% 24.72% 14.21%
Technology 		12.10% 1.75% 32.38% 96.32%
Industrials 		11.36% 1.80% 15.05% 35.26%
Consumer Defense 		10.52% 0.47% 14.80% 3.68%
Communication Services 		9.03% 1.90% 13.69% 19.47%
Real Estate 		6.27% 0.00% 28.04% 13.68%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 15.29% 95.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 31.98% 99.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.62% 98.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSOIX % Rank
US 		77.39% 27.22% 98.64% 15.18%
Non US 		2.25% 0.38% 36.06% 96.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSOIX % Rank
Corporate 		61.50% 0.00% 94.65% 4.71%
Government 		22.19% 0.00% 58.00% 29.84%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.31% 2.76% 100.00% 93.19%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 43.46%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.35% 55.50%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 35.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSOIX % Rank
US 		14.64% 0.00% 159.81% 3.66%
Non US 		0.33% 0.00% 12.72% 48.69%

NSOIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 2.81% 17.65%
Management Fee 0.96% 0.00% 1.30% 93.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 59.12%

Sales Fees

NSOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 20.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.18% 300.02% 73.60%

NSOIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSOIX Category Low Category High NSOIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.34% 0.00% 3.71% 7.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSOIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSOIX Category Low Category High NSOIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.52% -1.69% 5.31% 52.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSOIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

NSOIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradley Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2011

10.47

10.5%

Bradley Cohen has been a portfolio manager of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2006. Mr. Cohen graduated from the University of Maryland and received his J.D. from Marquette Law School. Previously he had thirteen years of security experience as a member, specialist and trader on the Chicago Stock Exchange; most recently as co-owner of LaSalle Capital Partners, an OTC specialist Firm.

Sheldon Goodman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2011

10.47

10.5%

Sheldon Goodman has been a portfolio manager with North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. He began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on the Open Market Trading desk over 40 years ago and later founded the high yield trading division at Goldman Sachs. In addition, he was a Partner, Compliance Officer and Sales Manager at Bear, Stearns and was Director of Commodities and Futures at Gruntal & Co. Mr. Goodman oversees the firm’s fixed income operations, including Municipals, Treasuries, Corporate, Agencies and CDs. He has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Economics from the City University of New York. Currently, he serves as a Trustee for the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Interlochen, Michigan and was a former Director of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

Peter Gottlieb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2011

10.47

10.5%

Peter Gottlieb. Mr. Gottlieb serves as a financial advisor as well as serving on the Board of Directors of a community bank, a publicly traded business development company and a community hospital. Mr. Gottlieb is the Founder and President of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. Mr. Gottlieb earned his BA degree from the University of Michigan, School of Business.

Eric Kuby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2011

10.47

10.5%

Eric Kuby joined North Star Investment Management Corp. in 2004 and has been Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since 2005. As Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Kuby is responsible for overseeing the firm’s various investment strategies. Mr. Kuby holds an MBA in Finance as well as a BA in Economics from The University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

