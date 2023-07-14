Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$153 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.6%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Adviser is responsible for developing, constructing and monitoring the asset allocation and portfolio strategy for the Opportunity Fund. The Adviser intends to use a “best ideas” investment strategy, as described below, coupled with market and industry risk management through limiting position sizes and maintaining low levels of concentration within any particular industry. The Opportunity Fund may invest in long positions in publicly traded or private equities of any market capitalization, primarily common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), as well as preferred stock and certain convertible securities. The universe of investible securities is considered “micro to macro”, from small and micro-cap companies to the largest global corporations. In general, the Opportunity Fund intends to invest within a potentially wide range of net exposures, meaning that normally it expects to invest approximately 80 - 100% of its net assets in net long positions in securities that it deems to be underpriced. Target position sizes will range from 0% to 5% of the Opportunity Fund’s net assets, for individual stocks and up to 25% for macroeconomic themes. The Opportunity Fund’s investment “best ideas” strategy consists, to a significant degree, of seeking companies with a high free cash flow and attractive enterprise value relative to Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”); event driven special opportunities and short term trading opportunities. By “enterprise value,” the Adviser means the market value of a company plus the value of such company’s outstanding debt. The Opportunity Fund’s capital will be dedicated to opportunistic trading situations based on its view of a particular company, market or security, which may result in a high frequency of transactions. In addition, the Opportunity Fund intends to invest in fixed income securities, with a focus on corporate and U.S. government bonds, notes and debentures and convertible debt. The Opportunity Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment grade (i.e., rated at the time of purchase in one of the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the portfolio manager to be of comparable quality) as well as those that are below investment grade, which are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds” without limitation. When market conditions or other considerations justify, the Opportunity Fund may also devote a substantial amount of its capital to cash, cash equivalents or short-term obligations of the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities.
|Period
|NSOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|91.62%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|92.15%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|34.86%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-13.0%
|17.0%
|21.69%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|45.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|NSOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.4%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|66.14%
|2021
|8.6%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|7.26%
|2020
|5.3%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|21.64%
|2019
|5.7%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|6.55%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|53.33%
|Period
|NSOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|91.62%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|91.62%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|34.86%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-13.0%
|20.9%
|15.76%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|27.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|NSOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.4%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|66.14%
|2021
|8.6%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|7.26%
|2020
|5.3%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|21.64%
|2019
|5.7%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|5.95%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|36.97%
|NSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|153 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|79.58%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|4
|9963
|20.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50.1 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|84.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.63%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|82.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSOIX % Rank
|Stocks
|79.64%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|91.10%
|Bonds
|14.97%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|6.81%
|Cash
|3.32%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|49.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.07%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|4.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|83.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|56.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSOIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.61%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|5.26%
|Financial Services
|17.50%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|16.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.61%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|14.21%
|Technology
|12.10%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|96.32%
|Industrials
|11.36%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|35.26%
|Consumer Defense
|10.52%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|3.68%
|Communication Services
|9.03%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|19.47%
|Real Estate
|6.27%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|13.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|95.79%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|99.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|98.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSOIX % Rank
|US
|77.39%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|15.18%
|Non US
|2.25%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|96.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSOIX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.50%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|4.71%
|Government
|22.19%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|29.84%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.31%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|93.19%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|43.46%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|55.50%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|35.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSOIX % Rank
|US
|14.64%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|3.66%
|Non US
|0.33%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|48.69%
|NSOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|17.65%
|Management Fee
|0.96%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|93.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|59.12%
|NSOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NSOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|20.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NSOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|73.60%
|NSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.34%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|7.85%
|NSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|NSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.52%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|52.13%
|NSOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2013
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2012
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2012
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2012
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2011
10.47
10.5%
Bradley Cohen has been a portfolio manager of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2006. Mr. Cohen graduated from the University of Maryland and received his J.D. from Marquette Law School. Previously he had thirteen years of security experience as a member, specialist and trader on the Chicago Stock Exchange; most recently as co-owner of LaSalle Capital Partners, an OTC specialist Firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2011
10.47
10.5%
Sheldon Goodman has been a portfolio manager with North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. He began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on the Open Market Trading desk over 40 years ago and later founded the high yield trading division at Goldman Sachs. In addition, he was a Partner, Compliance Officer and Sales Manager at Bear, Stearns and was Director of Commodities and Futures at Gruntal & Co. Mr. Goodman oversees the firm’s fixed income operations, including Municipals, Treasuries, Corporate, Agencies and CDs. He has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Economics from the City University of New York. Currently, he serves as a Trustee for the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Interlochen, Michigan and was a former Director of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2011
10.47
10.5%
Peter Gottlieb. Mr. Gottlieb serves as a financial advisor as well as serving on the Board of Directors of a community bank, a publicly traded business development company and a community hospital. Mr. Gottlieb is the Founder and President of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. Mr. Gottlieb earned his BA degree from the University of Michigan, School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2011
10.47
10.5%
Eric Kuby joined North Star Investment Management Corp. in 2004 and has been Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since 2005. As Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Kuby is responsible for overseeing the firm’s various investment strategies. Mr. Kuby holds an MBA in Finance as well as a BA in Economics from The University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...