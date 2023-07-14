Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
13.1%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$101 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.9%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Micro Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of the Micro Cap Fund’s net assets in micro-cap companies. For purposes of this investment strategy, the Micro Cap Fund considers micro-cap companies as companies with market capitalizations up to $1 billion at the time of purchase.
The Micro Cap Fund generally invests between 80-100% of the Micro Cap Fund’s assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes are currently undervalued and have the potential for capital appreciation. The equity securities bought by the Micro Cap Fund will typically be purchased at a low price relative to book value. The Micro Cap Fund invests primarily in common stocks. A stock price is undervalued, or is a “value,” when it trades at less than the price at which the Adviser believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth.
|Period
|NSMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|10.53%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|54.15%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|41.59%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|12.41%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|19.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|NSMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.0%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|79.93%
|2021
|5.1%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|47.06%
|2020
|11.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|0.71%
|2019
|4.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|67.71%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|39.51%
|NSMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSMVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|101 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|81.34%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|2
|2519
|91.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.3 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|68.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.90%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|6.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSMVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.82%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|35.35%
|Cash
|1.18%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|63.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|7.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|9.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|6.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|6.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSMVX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|47.79%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|0.17%
|Industrials
|30.75%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|1.70%
|Financial Services
|4.80%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|99.15%
|Consumer Defense
|4.55%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|38.44%
|Technology
|3.94%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|98.81%
|Basic Materials
|2.74%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|90.82%
|Healthcare
|1.66%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|99.66%
|Communication Services
|1.38%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|79.59%
|Real Estate
|1.19%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|93.20%
|Energy
|1.19%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|88.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|88.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSMVX % Rank
|US
|98.82%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|7.41%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|92.59%
|NSMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|30.38%
|Management Fee
|0.98%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|92.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|47.44%
|NSMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NSMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|3.77%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NSMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|3.35%
|NSMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSMVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.23%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|21.34%
|NSMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NSMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSMVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.01%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|61.63%
|NSMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Peter Gottlieb. Mr. Gottlieb serves as a financial advisor as well as serving on the Board of Directors of a community bank, a publicly traded business development company and a community hospital. Mr. Gottlieb is the Founder and President of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. Mr. Gottlieb earned his BA degree from the University of Michigan, School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Eric Kuby joined North Star Investment Management Corp. in 2004 and has been Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since 2005. As Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Kuby is responsible for overseeing the firm’s various investment strategies. Mr. Kuby holds an MBA in Finance as well as a BA in Economics from The University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
