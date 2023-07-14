Home
Trending ETFs

NSMVX (Mutual Fund)

NSMVX (Mutual Fund)

North Star Micro Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.75 -0.1 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NSMVX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NSMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Star Micro Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    North Star
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Gottlieb

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Micro Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of the Micro Cap Fund’s net assets in micro-cap companies. For purposes of this investment strategy, the Micro Cap Fund considers micro-cap companies as companies with market capitalizations up to $1 billion at the time of purchase.

The Micro Cap Fund generally invests between 80-100% of the Micro Cap Fund’s assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes are currently undervalued and have the potential for capital appreciation. The equity securities bought by the Micro Cap Fund will typically be purchased at a low price relative to book value. The Micro Cap Fund invests primarily in common stocks. A stock price is undervalued, or is a “value,” when it trades at less than the price at which the Adviser believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth.

Read More

NSMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -14.5% 140.9% 10.53%
1 Yr 8.5% -34.7% 196.6% 54.15%
3 Yr 7.4%* -21.8% 37.2% 41.59%
5 Yr 3.1%* -23.8% 9.2% 12.41%
10 Yr 3.2%* -11.7% 15.3% 19.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -59.3% 118.2% 79.93%
2021 5.1% -17.3% 18.6% 47.06%
2020 11.1% -21.2% 28.2% 0.71%
2019 4.3% -17.9% 8.4% 67.71%
2018 -4.2% -20.0% 0.2% 39.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -17.6% 140.9% 10.36%
1 Yr 8.5% -34.7% 196.6% 48.22%
3 Yr 7.4%* -21.8% 37.2% 40.60%
5 Yr 3.1%* -23.8% 10.7% 13.37%
10 Yr 6.0%* -9.1% 15.3% 16.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -59.3% 118.2% 79.93%
2021 5.1% -17.3% 18.6% 47.06%
2020 11.1% -21.2% 28.2% 0.71%
2019 4.3% -17.9% 8.4% 67.71%
2018 -4.2% -19.9% 0.2% 57.66%

NAV & Total Return History

NSMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSMVX Category Low Category High NSMVX % Rank
Net Assets 101 M 1.48 M 120 B 81.34%
Number of Holdings 53 2 2519 91.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.3 M 213 K 4.6 B 68.18%
Weighting of Top 10 36.90% 2.8% 101.7% 6.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us Auto Parts Netw 7.32%
  2. SP Plus Corp 4.68%
  3. Turtle Beach Corp 4.62%
  4. Lakeland Industries Inc 4.25%
  5. Boot Barn Holdings Inc 4.15%
  6. Rocky Brands Inc 3.80%
  7. Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A 3.77%
  8. Collectors Universe Inc 3.73%
  9. Acme United Corp 3.53%
  10. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc 3.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSMVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.82% 25.32% 100.32% 35.35%
Cash 		1.18% -79.10% 74.68% 63.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 7.41%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 9.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 6.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 6.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSMVX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		47.79% 0.99% 47.79% 0.17%
Industrials 		30.75% 2.46% 37.42% 1.70%
Financial Services 		4.80% 0.00% 35.52% 99.15%
Consumer Defense 		4.55% 0.00% 18.87% 38.44%
Technology 		3.94% 0.00% 54.70% 98.81%
Basic Materials 		2.74% 0.00% 18.66% 90.82%
Healthcare 		1.66% 0.00% 26.53% 99.66%
Communication Services 		1.38% 0.00% 14.85% 79.59%
Real Estate 		1.19% 0.00% 29.43% 93.20%
Energy 		1.19% 0.00% 37.72% 88.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 88.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSMVX % Rank
US 		98.82% 24.89% 100.00% 7.41%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 92.59%

NSMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 13.16% 30.38%
Management Fee 0.98% 0.00% 1.50% 92.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 47.44%

Sales Fees

NSMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 3.77%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 1.00% 314.00% 3.35%

NSMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSMVX Category Low Category High NSMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.23% 0.00% 38.20% 21.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSMVX Category Low Category High NSMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.01% -2.40% 2.49% 61.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NSMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Gottlieb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Peter Gottlieb. Mr. Gottlieb serves as a financial advisor as well as serving on the Board of Directors of a community bank, a publicly traded business development company and a community hospital. Mr. Gottlieb is the Founder and President of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. Mr. Gottlieb earned his BA degree from the University of Michigan, School of Business.

Eric Kuby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Eric Kuby joined North Star Investment Management Corp. in 2004 and has been Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since 2005. As Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Kuby is responsible for overseeing the firm’s various investment strategies. Mr. Kuby holds an MBA in Finance as well as a BA in Economics from The University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

