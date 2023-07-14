Under normal market conditions, the Micro Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of the Micro Cap Fund’s net assets in micro-cap companies. For purposes of this investment strategy, the Micro Cap Fund considers micro-cap companies as companies with market capitalizations up to $1 billion at the time of purchase.

The Micro Cap Fund generally invests between 80-100% of the Micro Cap Fund’s assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes are currently undervalued and have the potential for capital appreciation. The equity securities bought by the Micro Cap Fund will typically be purchased at a low price relative to book value. The Micro Cap Fund invests primarily in common stocks. A stock price is undervalued, or is a “value,” when it trades at less than the price at which the Adviser believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth.