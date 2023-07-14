div style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC (“Altrinsic” or “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in non-US equity securities (including common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts) of companies from at least three countries other than the United States. These countries may include emerging market countries, as defined by the World Bank, International Financial Corporation or the MSCI, Inc. emerging market indices or other comparable indices. The Fund considers a non-US equity security to be one if the issuing company of the security derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from business outside the US or has at least 50% of its sales or assets outside the US, has their securities traded on non-US exchanges or that have securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts, or has been formed under the laws of non-US countries, including those of emerging markets./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund’s Sub-Adviser employs a disciplined bottom-up approach to investment management based on an iterative four step investment process which includes (i) investment idea generation, (ii) fundamental company and industry analysis, (iii) portfolio management and (iv) risk management and control. /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund’s investment ideas are derived from two primary sources. The first source is a quantitative screening process to identify undervalued companies with either improving or stable return profiles. The second source is supported by step (ii) of the Fund’s investment process in which the Sub-Adviser performs an in-depth fundamental analysis of a prospective company’s attributes, including growth rate and profit potential. Once a company is identified as a potentially attractive candidate, step (ii) is finalized and risk factors, both internal and external, are identified for the company. An intrinsic valuation of the company is then determined. Ideas are then presented to the portfolio team for approval and possible investment by the Fund. /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"In step (iii), the Sub-Adviser constructs a portfolio from the approved companies that it believes to be the most attractive on the basis of risk adjusted returns. /span/divRisk management, step (iv), is applied throughout the investment process by (a) primarily focusing on liquid securities, (b) fundamental security level return, accounting and risk analysis with an emphasis on cashflow and balance sheet as well as earnings quality analysis and (c) portfolio risk analytics which include third party risk tools as well as the Fund’s geography and industry cross sectional risk matrix.