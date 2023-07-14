Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$70.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.6%
Expense Ratio 1.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NSIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|85.73%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|51.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NSIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|2.58%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|NSIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|80.23%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|48.17%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NSIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|2.87%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|NSIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|70.1 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|87.96%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|1
|10801
|75.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.3 M
|0
|34.5 B
|86.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.55%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|35.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.01%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|77.75%
|Cash
|3.99%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|16.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|66.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|77.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|63.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|67.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSIVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|33.66%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|1.01%
|Healthcare
|14.89%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|15.40%
|Industrials
|11.31%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|86.47%
|Consumer Defense
|10.34%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|35.40%
|Communication Services
|6.61%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|39.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.48%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|90.65%
|Technology
|6.02%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|90.65%
|Basic Materials
|4.34%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|86.19%
|Energy
|3.86%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|72.37%
|Real Estate
|2.49%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|35.83%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|95.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSIVX % Rank
|Non US
|87.98%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|84.34%
|US
|8.03%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|7.90%
|NSIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.43%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|22.11%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|79.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|NSIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NSIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NSIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|30.66%
|NSIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.37%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|84.31%
|NSIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NSIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.38%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|55.91%
|NSIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Mr. Hock is the founder & Chief Investment Officer of Altrinsic Global Advisors. Prior to founding Altrinsic in 2000, Mr. Hock was Sr. Vice President, portfolio manager, and member of the Investment Strategy Committee at Hansberger Global Investors. Before joining Hansberger in 1996, he was a vice president & sr. analyst in the Global Securities Research and Economics Group at Merrill Lynch, where his analysis focused on overseas equities. Mr. Hock received a BS in Applied Economics from Cornell University and an MBA in Finance from NYU. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Mr. DeVita is a principal and portfolio manager/analyst at Altrinsic Global Advisors. Prior to joining Altrinsic in 2000, Mr. DeVita began his investment career with Société Générale Asset Management, where his extensive experience included international securities analysis, trading, and operations in the equity, fixed income, and foreign currency markets. He received a BS in Accountancy from Villanova University. Mr. DeVita holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Mr. McCormick is a principal and portfolio manager/analyst at Altrinsic Global Advisors. Prior to joining Altrinsic in 2009, Mr. McCormick was an analyst at Blackmont Capital Inc. Previously, he was a manager of global risk management at Scotiabank. Mr. McCormick received a BCom from St. Mary’s University and an MBA from Dalhousie University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...