Trending ETFs

North Square Altrinsic International Equity Fund

mutual fund
NSIVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.53 -0.05 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NSIVX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

North Square Altrinsic International Equity Fund

NSIVX | Fund

$10.53

$70.1 M

1.37%

$0.14

1.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$70.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NSIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Square Altrinsic International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    North Square
  • Inception Date
    Dec 04, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    7046663
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Hock

Fund Description

div style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC (“Altrinsic” or “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in non-US equity securities (including common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts) of companies from at least three countries other than the United States. These countries may include emerging market countries, as defined by the World Bank, International Financial Corporation or the MSCI, Inc. emerging market indices or other comparable indices. The Fund considers a non-US equity security to be one if the issuing company of the security derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from business outside the US or has at least 50% of its sales or assets outside the US, has their securities traded on non-US exchanges or that have securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts, or has been formed under the laws of non-US countries, including those of emerging markets./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund’s Sub-Adviser employs a disciplined bottom-up approach to investment management based on an iterative four step investment process which includes (i) investment idea generation, (ii) fundamental company and industry analysis, (iii) portfolio management and (iv) risk management and control. /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund’s investment ideas are derived from two primary sources. The first source is a quantitative screening process to identify undervalued companies with either improving or stable return profiles. The second source is supported by step (ii) of the Fund’s investment process in which the Sub-Adviser performs an in-depth fundamental analysis of a prospective company’s attributes, including growth rate and profit potential. Once a company is identified as a potentially attractive candidate, step (ii) is finalized and risk factors, both internal and external, are identified for the company. An intrinsic valuation of the company is then determined. Ideas are then presented to the portfolio team for approval and possible investment by the Fund. /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"In step (iii), the Sub-Adviser constructs a portfolio from the approved companies that it believes to be the most attractive on the basis of risk adjusted returns. /span/divRisk management, step (iv), is applied throughout the investment process by (a) primarily focusing on liquid securities, (b) fundamental security level return, accounting and risk analysis with an emphasis on cashflow and balance sheet as well as earnings quality analysis and (c) portfolio risk analytics which include third party risk tools as well as the Fund’s geography and industry cross sectional risk matrix.
Read More

NSIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% 2.1% 19.2% 85.73%
1 Yr 17.4% -20.6% 27.8% 51.55%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -43.6% 71.3% 2.58%
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -16.4% 19.2% 80.23%
1 Yr 17.4% -27.2% 27.8% 48.17%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -43.6% 71.3% 2.87%
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NSIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSIVX Category Low Category High NSIVX % Rank
Net Assets 70.1 M 1.02 M 369 B 87.96%
Number of Holdings 66 1 10801 75.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.3 M 0 34.5 B 86.74%
Weighting of Top 10 28.55% 1.9% 101.9% 35.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 3.99%
  2. Nestle SA 3.26%
  3. Nestle SA 3.26%
  4. Nestle SA 3.26%
  5. Nestle SA 3.26%
  6. Nestle SA 3.26%
  7. Nestle SA 3.26%
  8. Nestle SA 3.26%
  9. Nestle SA 3.26%
  10. Nestle SA 3.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.01% 0.00% 122.60% 77.75%
Cash 		3.99% -65.15% 100.00% 16.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 66.57%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 77.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 63.75%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 67.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIVX % Rank
Financial Services 		33.66% 0.00% 47.75% 1.01%
Healthcare 		14.89% 0.00% 21.01% 15.40%
Industrials 		11.31% 5.17% 99.49% 86.47%
Consumer Defense 		10.34% 0.00% 32.29% 35.40%
Communication Services 		6.61% 0.00% 21.69% 39.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.48% 0.00% 36.36% 90.65%
Technology 		6.02% 0.00% 36.32% 90.65%
Basic Materials 		4.34% 0.00% 23.86% 86.19%
Energy 		3.86% 0.00% 16.89% 72.37%
Real Estate 		2.49% 0.00% 14.59% 35.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 95.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIVX % Rank
Non US 		87.98% 0.00% 125.24% 84.34%
US 		8.03% -7.78% 68.98% 7.90%

NSIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.02% 26.51% 22.11%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.60% 79.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

NSIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 30.66%

NSIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSIVX Category Low Category High NSIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.37% 0.00% 13.15% 84.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSIVX Category Low Category High NSIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.38% -0.93% 6.38% 55.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NSIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Hock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Mr. Hock is the founder & Chief Investment Officer of Altrinsic Global Advisors. Prior to founding Altrinsic in 2000, Mr. Hock was Sr. Vice President, portfolio manager, and member of the Investment Strategy Committee at Hansberger Global Investors. Before joining Hansberger in 1996, he was a vice president & sr. analyst in the Global Securities Research and Economics Group at Merrill Lynch, where his analysis focused on overseas equities. Mr. Hock received a BS in Applied Economics from Cornell University and an MBA in Finance from NYU. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

John DeVita

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Mr. DeVita is a principal and portfolio manager/analyst at Altrinsic Global Advisors. Prior to joining Altrinsic in 2000, Mr. DeVita began his investment career with Société Générale Asset Management, where his extensive experience included international securities analysis, trading, and operations in the equity, fixed income, and foreign currency markets. He received a BS in Accountancy from Villanova University. Mr. DeVita holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Rich McCormick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Mr. McCormick is a principal and portfolio manager/analyst at Altrinsic Global Advisors. Prior to joining Altrinsic in 2009, Mr. McCormick was an analyst at Blackmont Capital Inc. Previously, he was a manager of global risk management at Scotiabank. Mr. McCormick received a BCom from St. Mary’s University and an MBA from Dalhousie University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

