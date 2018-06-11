Home
Trending ETFs

NSIRX (Mutual Fund)

NSIRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$138 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

NSIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Summary Section – North Star Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lifegoal ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Adviser is responsible for developing, constructing and monitoring the asset allocation and portfolio strategy for the Opportunity Fund. The Adviser intends to use a “best ideas” investment strategy, as described below, coupled with market and industry risk management through limiting position sizes and maintaining low levels of concentration within any particular industry. The Opportunity Fund may invest in long positions in publicly traded or private equities of any market capitalization, primarily common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), as well as preferred stock and certain convertible securities. The universe of investible securities is considered “micro to macro”, from small and micro-cap companies to the largest global corporations. In general, the Opportunity Fund intends to invest within a potentially wide range of net exposures, meaning that normally it expects to invest approximately 80 - 100% of its net assets in net long positions in securities that it deems to be underpriced. Target position sizes will range from 0% to 5% of the Opportunity Fund’s net assets, for individual stocks and up to 25% for macroeconomic themes. The Opportunity Fund’s investment “best ideas” strategy consists, to a significant degree, of seeking companies with a high free cash flow and attractive enterprise value relative to Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”); event driven special opportunities and short term trading opportunities. By “enterprise value,” the Adviser means the market value of a company plus the value of such company’s outstanding debt. The Opportunity Fund’s capital will be dedicated to opportunistic trading situations based on its view of a particular company, market or security, which may result in a high frequency of transactions. In addition, the Opportunity Fund intends to invest in fixed income securities, with a focus on corporate and U.S. government bonds, notes and debentures and convertible debt. The Opportunity Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment grade (i.e., rated at the time of purchase in one of the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the portfolio manager to be of comparable quality) as well as those that are below investment grade, which are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds” without limitation. When market conditions or other considerations justify, the Opportunity Fund may also devote a substantial amount of its capital to cash, cash equivalents or short-term obligations of the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities.

Read More

NSIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NSIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSIRX Category Low Category High NSIRX % Rank
Net Assets 138 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 61 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 45.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 33.00% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pfizer Inc. 4.33%
  2. Blackstone Inc 4.32%
  3. Apple Inc. 3.54%
  4. CVS Health Corp 3.47%
  5. AbbVie Inc. 3.27%
  6. Bank of America Corporation 2.88%
  7. Alphabet Inc. 2.86%
  8. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 2.82%
  9. KKR Co Inc. 2.79%
  10. BGSF Inc 2.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIRX % Rank
Stocks 		76.81% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		20.30% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.82% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.07% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIRX % Rank
US 		76.81% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.01% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIRX % Rank
US 		20.30% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NSIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NSIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSIRX Category Low Category High NSIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSIRX Category Low Category High NSIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NSIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

