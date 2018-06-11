The Adviser is responsible for developing, constructing and monitoring the asset allocation and portfolio strategy for the Opportunity Fund. The Adviser intends to use a “best ideas” investment strategy, as described below, coupled with market and industry risk management through limiting position sizes and maintaining low levels of concentration within any particular industry. The Opportunity Fund may invest in long positions in publicly traded or private equities of any market capitalization, primarily common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), as well as preferred stock and certain convertible securities. The universe of investible securities is considered “micro to macro”, from small and micro-cap companies to the largest global corporations. In general, the Opportunity Fund intends to invest within a potentially wide range of net exposures, meaning that normally it expects to invest approximately 80 - 100% of its net assets in net long positions in securities that it deems to be underpriced. Target position sizes will range from 0% to 5% of the Opportunity Fund’s net assets, for individual stocks and up to 25% for macroeconomic themes. The Opportunity Fund’s investment “best ideas” strategy consists, to a significant degree, of seeking companies with a high free cash flow and attractive enterprise value relative to Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”); event driven special opportunities and short term trading opportunities. By “enterprise value,” the Adviser means the market value of a company plus the value of such company’s outstanding debt. The Opportunity Fund’s capital will be dedicated to opportunistic trading situations based on its view of a particular company, market or security, which may result in a high frequency of transactions. In addition, the Opportunity Fund intends to invest in fixed income securities, with a focus on corporate and U.S. government bonds, notes and debentures and convertible debt. The Opportunity Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment grade (i.e., rated at the time of purchase in one of the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the portfolio manager to be of comparable quality) as well as those that are below investment grade, which are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds” without limitation. When market conditions or other considerations justify, the Opportunity Fund may also devote a substantial amount of its capital to cash, cash equivalents or short-term obligations of the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities.