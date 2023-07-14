Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Northern Small Cap Index Fund

NSIDX | Fund

$12.86

$1.37 B

1.12%

$0.14

0.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$1.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

3.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.57%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Northern Small Cap Index Fund

NSIDX | Fund

$12.86

$1.37 B

1.12%

$0.14

0.19%

NSIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern Small Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Reeder

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all (and at least 80%) of its net assets in the equity securities included in the Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of securities contained in the Index, and in Index futures approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. 
The Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity universe. The Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index representing approximately 6% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities included in the Russell 3000® Index based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. As of May 31, 2022, the approximate market capitalization of the companies in the Index was between $19.4 million and $14.6 billion. It is rebalanced quarterly. The Fund generally rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index. 
NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. NTI will buy and sell securities in response to changes in the Index as well as in response to subscriptions and redemptions. The Fund generally invests in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index (i.e., replication). In certain circumstances, however, the Fund may not hold every security in the Index or in the same proportion as the Index, such as to improve tax efficiency or when it may not be practicable to fully implement a replication strategy. Rather, it will use an optimization strategy to seek to construct a portfolio that minimizes tracking error versus the Index while managing transaction costs and realized capital gains and losses. 
The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A “non-diversified” fund can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. Shareholder approval will not be sought if the Fund becomes non-diversified due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. 
In seeking to track the performance of the Index, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the health care, industrials and financial sectors. 
NTI expects that, under normal circumstances, the quarterly performance of the Fund, before fees and expenses, will track the performance of the Index within a 0.95 correlation coefficient. 
The Index is created and sponsored by Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), as the index provider. Russell determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. Russell does not endorse any of the securities in the Index. It is not a sponsor of the Small Cap Index Fund and is not affiliated with the Fund in any way.  
Read More

NSIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -14.5% 140.9% 34.63%
1 Yr 5.6% -34.7% 196.6% 69.71%
3 Yr 3.0%* -21.8% 37.2% 68.98%
5 Yr -3.1%* -23.8% 9.2% 52.19%
10 Yr 1.2%* -11.7% 15.3% 41.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -59.3% 118.2% 81.80%
2021 0.9% -17.3% 18.6% 74.74%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 25.27%
2019 5.3% -17.9% 8.4% 32.29%
2018 -4.6% -20.0% 0.2% 50.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -17.6% 140.9% 32.26%
1 Yr 5.6% -34.7% 196.6% 63.45%
3 Yr 3.0%* -21.8% 37.2% 68.72%
5 Yr -3.1%* -23.8% 10.7% 59.51%
10 Yr 3.9%* -9.1% 15.3% 38.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -59.3% 118.2% 81.80%
2021 0.9% -17.3% 18.6% 74.74%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 25.27%
2019 5.3% -17.9% 8.4% 32.29%
2018 -4.6% -19.9% 0.2% 67.30%

NAV & Total Return History

NSIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSIDX Category Low Category High NSIDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.37 B 1.48 M 120 B 22.35%
Number of Holdings 2023 2 2519 3.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.3 M 213 K 4.6 B 56.90%
Weighting of Top 10 3.62% 2.8% 101.7% 98.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Penn National Gaming Inc 0.58%
  2. Caesars Entertainment Inc 0.55%
  3. Plug Power Inc 0.52%
  4. Ovintiv Inc 0.52%
  5. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A 0.46%
  6. Darling Ingredients Inc 0.42%
  7. Avis Budget Group Inc 0.40%
  8. Novavax Inc 0.39%
  9. GameStop Corp Class A 0.38%
  10. Synaptics Inc 0.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 25.32% 100.32% 15.49%
Cash 		0.28% -79.10% 74.68% 84.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 7.24%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 9.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 6.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 6.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIDX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.53% 0.00% 26.53% 15.48%
Industrials 		15.30% 2.46% 37.42% 73.30%
Financial Services 		14.62% 0.00% 35.52% 67.18%
Technology 		13.81% 0.00% 54.70% 51.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.63% 0.99% 47.79% 73.98%
Real Estate 		9.15% 0.00% 29.43% 24.32%
Energy 		6.54% 0.00% 37.72% 39.12%
Consumer Defense 		4.07% 0.00% 18.87% 53.91%
Basic Materials 		3.78% 0.00% 18.66% 70.75%
Communication Services 		3.63% 0.00% 14.85% 25.85%
Utilities 		2.94% 0.00% 18.58% 36.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSIDX % Rank
US 		98.55% 24.89% 100.00% 9.60%
Non US 		1.18% 0.00% 36.31% 66.84%

NSIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.01% 13.16% 94.37%
Management Fee 0.13% 0.00% 1.50% 6.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 66.02%

Sales Fees

NSIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.57% 1.00% 314.00% 24.21%

NSIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSIDX Category Low Category High NSIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.12% 0.00% 38.20% 30.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSIDX Category Low Category High NSIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -2.40% 2.49% 15.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NSIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Reeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2006

15.59

15.6%

Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.

Shivani Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 23, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Ms. Shah joined NTI in 2021, where she is responsible for managing a variety of equity index portfolios. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Ms. Shah was a Portfolio Manager and Trader at The Vanguard Group managing ETFs and equity index investments. Ms. Shah began her career in 2010 and has held various investment management roles at Davis Selected Advisors, The Vanguard Group, and most recently as an independent consultant. Mr. Reeder manages various quantitative equity portfolios. Mr. Reeder is also a portfolio manager of the other Equity Index Funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

