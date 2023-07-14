The Fund employs an asset allocation strategy designed for investors planning to retire within a few years of the target year designated in the Fund’s name. The Fund allocates its assets among investments in segments (or allocable portions of the Fund’s assets) and underlying funds managed by the adviser or affiliated advisers and subadvisers that invest directly in securities. Through these allocations, the Fund provides exposure to a variety of asset classes including U.S. equity and fixed-income securities; non-U.S. equity and fixed-income securities, including emerging markets securities; and U.S. government and/or agency securities. The Fund’s asset allocation will become more conservative over time by reducing its equity exposure and increasing its fixed- income exposure in accordance with a “glide path” until approximately 10 years following its target year. The Fund assumes a retirement age of 65 at the target year and is designed for investors who plan to withdraw the value of their account gradually after retirement.

The Fund follows a “sustainable investing approach” that aims to allocate the Fund’s assets to segments and underlying funds whose adviser or subadvisers, as part of their broader investment processes, actively consider material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in the evaluation and selection of portfolio securities and their potential effect on long-term value, performance and risks. Consistent with the Fund’s multi-disciplinary structure and as described in more detail below, the advisers or subadvisers to the Fund’s segments and underlying funds may consider material ESG factors differently in their investment processes. For example, there may be differences in how they source ESG-related research (proprietary versus third party), the extent to which they actively engage with company management, and/or their focus on companies whose products and services are designed to directly address and/ or benefit from long-term environmental, social or governance trends. Notwithstanding these differences, it is expected that the Fund’s portfolio may be better positioned to deliver financial results over time and manage risks related to negative outcomes (for example, those related to the physical and regulatory risks related to climate change, poor human rights practices, or poor corporate governance). Certain strategies may also seek to exclude specific types of investments as part of the broader investment approach.

A brief description of the principal investment policies of the segments and underlying funds and asset classes in which the Fund may invest from time to time as well as the Fund’s target allocations can be found in the “More About Goals and Strategies” section of the prospectus. Under normal circumstances, the Fund may deviate no more than plus or minus 10% from its target allocations. The Fund’s Adviser, Natixis Advisors, LLC (“Natixis Advisors”), may modify the selection of segments and underlying funds for the Fund from time to time. Natixis Advisors also determines the Fund’s glide path and target allocations.

The following glide path represents the shifting of equity and fixed-income allocations over time and shows how the Fund’s asset mix becomes more conservative as the target date approaches and passes. This reflects individuals’ expected need for reduced market risks as retirement approaches and for low portfolio volatility after retirement. The Fund is a “through” target date fund. This means that the Fund is expected to reach its final allocations approximately 10 years past its target year.

The Fund’s investments, whether directly through its separately managed segments or indirectly through investments in underlying funds, will generally include equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks, fixed-income investments, such as government bonds, investment grade corporate notes and bonds, zero-coupon bonds, securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”), asset-backed securities and mortgage-related securities, and may also include derivative transactions, such as forward currency contracts, structured notes, futures transactions and swap transactions. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization.