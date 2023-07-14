Under normal market conditions, the Bond Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives of income generation and capital preservation by investing at least 80% of the Bond Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of bonds. Bonds include debt securities such as bond, notes, bills and debentures. The Bond Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity, duration or quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) without limitation. Employing the Adviser’s “Micro to Macro®” style of investing, the Bond Fund will generally focus on bonds issued by companies with equity market capitalizations of less than $2.5 billion, but the Adviser has broad discretion to invest in bonds issued by companies of any size. The Bond Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities of companies of any size, including preferred stock.

In general, the Bond Fund intends to invest within a potentially wide range of net exposures of bonds and other fixed income securities (e.g., certificates of deposit, principal protected notes and debentures). Target position sizes will range from 2 ½% to 10% of the Bond Fund’s net assets. It is expected that the Bond Fund will be invested in at least 25 securities in the portfolio at any time. The Adviser will consider the yield, maturity, liquidity, creditworthiness and overall corporate outlook when selecting securities for the Bond Fund.