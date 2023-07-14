Home
North Star Bond Fund

mutual fund
NSBDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.74 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (NSBDX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$28.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NSBDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Star Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    North Star
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sheldon Goodman

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Bond Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives of income generation and capital preservation by investing at least 80% of the Bond Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of bonds. Bonds include debt securities such as bond, notes, bills and debentures. The Bond Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity, duration or quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) without limitation. Employing the Adviser’s “Micro to Macro®” style of investing, the Bond Fund will generally focus on bonds issued by companies with equity market capitalizations of less than $2.5 billion, but the Adviser has broad discretion to invest in bonds issued by companies of any size. The Bond Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities of companies of any size, including preferred stock.

In general, the Bond Fund intends to invest within a potentially wide range of net exposures of bonds and other fixed income securities (e.g., certificates of deposit, principal protected notes and debentures). Target position sizes will range from 2 ½% to 10% of the Bond Fund’s net assets. It is expected that the Bond Fund will be invested in at least 25 securities in the portfolio at any time. The Adviser will consider the yield, maturity, liquidity, creditworthiness and overall corporate outlook when selecting securities for the Bond Fund.

Read More

NSBDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -7.2% 18.1% 53.09%
1 Yr -0.6% -18.7% 21.2% 46.28%
3 Yr -1.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 24.76%
5 Yr -2.2%* -29.7% 29.4% 46.61%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -31.8% 18.4% 28.41%
2021 0.1% -14.3% 15.8% 21.93%
2020 -0.9% -20.2% 60.6% 80.51%
2019 1.4% -10.2% 3.6% 36.32%
2018 -1.4% -12.3% 0.7% 73.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -11.7% 18.1% 51.83%
1 Yr -0.6% -18.7% 38.5% 45.38%
3 Yr -1.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 25.12%
5 Yr -1.7%* -29.7% 30.2% 39.96%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -31.8% 18.4% 28.41%
2021 0.1% -14.3% 15.8% 21.93%
2020 -0.9% -20.2% 60.6% 80.51%
2019 1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 29.78%
2018 -0.7% -12.3% 1.5% 49.91%

NAV & Total Return History

NSBDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSBDX Category Low Category High NSBDX % Rank
Net Assets 28.8 M 100 124 B 95.25%
Number of Holdings 31 2 8175 89.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.9 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 82.71%
Weighting of Top 10 48.39% 4.3% 105.0% 21.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Murphy Oil Corporation 5.75% 5.12%
  2. Ford Motor Company 7.125% 5.02%
  3. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc 4.75% 4.98%
  4. Under Armour, Inc. 3.25% 4.93%
  5. Wendy's International Inc. 7% 4.84%
  6. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 9.5% 4.76%
  7. Trinity Industries, Inc. 4.55% 4.76%
  8. B&G Foods, Inc. 5.25% 4.69%
  9. Owens & Minor Inc 4.375% 4.67%
  10. IIP Operating Partnership LP 5.5% 4.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSBDX % Rank
Bonds 		76.35% -150.81% 180.51% 72.77%
Convertible Bonds 		11.39% 0.00% 33.50% 3.17%
Preferred Stocks 		8.91% 0.00% 13.21% 2.02%
Cash 		3.34% -261.12% 258.91% 68.88%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 68.73%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 39.34%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSBDX % Rank
Corporate 		96.66% 0.00% 97.25% 0.29%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.34% 0.00% 100.00% 77.60%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 61.42%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 91.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 41.82%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 85.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSBDX % Rank
US 		76.35% -151.11% 194.51% 30.26%
Non US 		0.00% -136.75% 104.82% 95.68%

NSBDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.59% 0.01% 26.65% 30.44%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.29% 73.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 46.26%

Sales Fees

NSBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 8.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 632.00% 15.71%

NSBDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSBDX Category Low Category High NSBDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.06% 0.00% 15.93% 78.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSBDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSBDX Category Low Category High NSBDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.56% -1.55% 11.51% 62.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSBDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NSBDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sheldon Goodman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2014

7.69

7.7%

Sheldon Goodman has been a portfolio manager with North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. He began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on the Open Market Trading desk over 40 years ago and later founded the high yield trading division at Goldman Sachs. In addition, he was a Partner, Compliance Officer and Sales Manager at Bear, Stearns and was Director of Commodities and Futures at Gruntal & Co. Mr. Goodman oversees the firm’s fixed income operations, including Municipals, Treasuries, Corporate, Agencies and CDs. He has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Economics from the City University of New York. Currently, he serves as a Trustee for the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Interlochen, Michigan and was a former Director of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

Bradley Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2014

7.69

7.7%

Bradley Cohen has been a portfolio manager of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2006. Mr. Cohen graduated from the University of Maryland and received his J.D. from Marquette Law School. Previously he had thirteen years of security experience as a member, specialist and trader on the Chicago Stock Exchange; most recently as co-owner of LaSalle Capital Partners, an OTC specialist Firm.

Eric Kuby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2014

7.69

7.7%

Eric Kuby joined North Star Investment Management Corp. in 2004 and has been Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since 2005. As Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Kuby is responsible for overseeing the firm’s various investment strategies. Mr. Kuby holds an MBA in Finance as well as a BA in Economics from The University of Chicago.

Peter Gottlieb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2014

7.69

7.7%

Peter Gottlieb. Mr. Gottlieb serves as a financial advisor as well as serving on the Board of Directors of a community bank, a publicly traded business development company and a community hospital. Mr. Gottlieb is the Founder and President of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. Mr. Gottlieb earned his BA degree from the University of Michigan, School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

