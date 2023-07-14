Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
-0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$28.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.4%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Bond Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives of income generation and capital preservation by investing at least 80% of the Bond Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of bonds. Bonds include debt securities such as bond, notes, bills and debentures. The Bond Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity, duration or quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) without limitation. Employing the Adviser’s “Micro to Macro®” style of investing, the Bond Fund will generally focus on bonds issued by companies with equity market capitalizations of less than $2.5 billion, but the Adviser has broad discretion to invest in bonds issued by companies of any size. The Bond Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities of companies of any size, including preferred stock.
In general, the Bond Fund intends to invest within a potentially wide range of net exposures of bonds and other fixed income securities (e.g., certificates of deposit, principal protected notes and debentures). Target position sizes will range from 2 ½% to 10% of the Bond Fund’s net assets. It is expected that the Bond Fund will be invested in at least 25 securities in the portfolio at any time. The Adviser will consider the yield, maturity, liquidity, creditworthiness and overall corporate outlook when selecting securities for the Bond Fund.
|Period
|NSBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|53.09%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|46.28%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|24.76%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|46.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NSBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|28.41%
|2021
|0.1%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|21.93%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|80.51%
|2019
|1.4%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|36.32%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|73.43%
|Period
|NSBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|51.83%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|45.38%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|25.12%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|39.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NSBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|28.41%
|2021
|0.1%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|21.93%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|80.51%
|2019
|1.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|29.78%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|49.91%
|NSBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSBDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.8 M
|100
|124 B
|95.25%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|8175
|89.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.9 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|82.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.39%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|21.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSBDX % Rank
|Bonds
|76.35%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|72.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|11.39%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|3.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|8.91%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|2.02%
|Cash
|3.34%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|68.88%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|68.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|39.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSBDX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.66%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|0.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.34%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|61.42%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|91.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|41.82%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|85.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSBDX % Rank
|US
|76.35%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|30.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|95.68%
|NSBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|30.44%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|73.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|46.26%
|NSBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NSBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|8.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NSBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|15.71%
|NSBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSBDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.06%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|78.41%
|NSBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NSBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSBDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.56%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|62.46%
|NSBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2014
7.69
7.7%
Sheldon Goodman has been a portfolio manager with North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. He began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on the Open Market Trading desk over 40 years ago and later founded the high yield trading division at Goldman Sachs. In addition, he was a Partner, Compliance Officer and Sales Manager at Bear, Stearns and was Director of Commodities and Futures at Gruntal & Co. Mr. Goodman oversees the firm’s fixed income operations, including Municipals, Treasuries, Corporate, Agencies and CDs. He has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Economics from the City University of New York. Currently, he serves as a Trustee for the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Interlochen, Michigan and was a former Director of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2014
7.69
7.7%
Bradley Cohen has been a portfolio manager of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2006. Mr. Cohen graduated from the University of Maryland and received his J.D. from Marquette Law School. Previously he had thirteen years of security experience as a member, specialist and trader on the Chicago Stock Exchange; most recently as co-owner of LaSalle Capital Partners, an OTC specialist Firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2014
7.69
7.7%
Eric Kuby joined North Star Investment Management Corp. in 2004 and has been Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since 2005. As Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Kuby is responsible for overseeing the firm’s various investment strategies. Mr. Kuby holds an MBA in Finance as well as a BA in Economics from The University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2014
7.69
7.7%
Peter Gottlieb. Mr. Gottlieb serves as a financial advisor as well as serving on the Board of Directors of a community bank, a publicly traded business development company and a community hospital. Mr. Gottlieb is the Founder and President of North Star Investment Management Corp. since 2003. Mr. Gottlieb earned his BA degree from the University of Michigan, School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...