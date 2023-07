Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying common stocks and preferred securities. Companies in certain economic sectors of the market have historically provided higher dividend yields than companies in other sectors and industries. As a result, given the Fund’s focus on dividend-paying securities, the Fund may, from time to time, have a greater exposure to these higher dividend-yield sectors and industries than the broad equity market.

The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-cap companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in non- U.S. equity securities that are U.S. dollar-denominated.