To pursue its goal, the Fund invests primarily in a diversified mix of debt securities. The Fund may invest in a broad array of securities, including: securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities; inflation-linked debt securities; municipal securities; foreign securities, including emerging markets; corporate bonds; commercial paper; mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities; and loans. Securities in which the Fund may invest may be issued by domestic and foreign governments, supranational entities (e.g. World Bank, IMF), corporate entities and trusts and may be structured as fixed rate debt; floating rate debt; and debt that may not pay interest from the time of issuance.

The Fund may invest in debt securities across the credit spectrum, including investment grade securities, below investment grade securities and unrated securities, and may invest without limit in below investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The Fund considers debt securities to be below investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated below the four highest categories by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund does not normally invest in or continue to hold securities that are in default or have defaulted

with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market or other conditions. The Fund may invest in or continue to hold securities that the Portfolio Managers believe have ratings or other factors that imply an imminent risk of default with respect to such payments.

The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments as a means of hedging risk and/or for investment purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to currencies, interest rates, inflation, sectors and individual issuers. These derivative instruments may include futures, forwards, including forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps, such as total return swaps, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps, options on futures and options on interest rate swaps, otherwise known as swaptions.

The Fund may also invest without limit in foreign securities, which may be denominated in any currency including the local currency of the issuer, but normally will not invest more than 50% of its total assets at the time of investment in obligations of issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be countries included in the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index - Global Diversified, the JPMorgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index - Diversified, the JPMorgan Emerging Local Markets Index or the JPMorgan Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets Global Diversified, as well as those countries which are not defined as a High Income Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member country by the World Bank.

Additionally, the Fund may invest in tender option bonds (which include inverse floaters created as part of tender option bond transactions), convertible securities, restricted securities and preferred securities. The Fund may also engage in when-issued and forward-settling securities (such as to-be-announced (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities), which involve a commitment by the Fund to purchase securities that will be issued or settled at a later date. The Fund may enter into a TBA agreement and “roll over” such agreement prior to the settlement date by selling the obligation to purchase the securities set forth in the agreement and entering into a new TBA agreement for future delivery of pools of mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may also hold cash and short-term securities, including cash equivalents and other debt obligations.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and does not have a target average duration.

In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

Investment Philosophy and Process

The Portfolio Management Team’s investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that positive results can be achieved through a consistently applied, risk-managed approach to portfolio management that leverages the strengths of its proprietary fundamental research capabilities, decision-making frameworks, and quantitative risk management tools. The Portfolio Management Team employs an integrated investment process in managing the Fund.

■ Portfolio Strategy: The Portfolio Management Team establishes the investment profile for the Fund, which it monitors on an ongoing basis, including exposures to sectors (such as government, structured debt, credit, etc.) and duration/yield curve positioning, utilizing internally generated data that are produced by specialty sector investment teams in conjunction with asset allocation tools. ■ Strategy Implementation: Once the Portfolio Management Team establishes the investment profile for the Fund, the specialty sector investment teams and the Portfolio Management Team determine industry/sub-sector weightings and make securities selections within the types of securities that the Fund can purchase, such as investment grade securities, below investment grade securities, emerging market securities and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.

When assessing the worth of a particular security, the teams utilize internally generated research and proprietary quantitatively driven tools and frameworks (including an analysis of cash flows, ability to pay principal and interest, balance sheet composition, and market positioning) to a) establish an internal outlook, b) evaluate the market’s outlook as it is reflected in asset prices, and c) contrast the two. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers systematically evaluate material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations as a factor in their investment analysis. The Portfolio Managers believe that ESG factors, like other more traditional subjects of investment analysis, have the potential to affect financial risk (e.g., an issuer’s overall credit profile) and investment returns. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research and proactively engage on ESG issues, supplemented by third-party ESG information, and use this as an input to the team’s internal credit ratings, which may be notched up or down depending on the ESG profile of an issuer. ESG considerations that the Portfolio Managers may consider include, but are not limited to: greenhouse gas emissions, data privacy and security, labor management, workforce diversity and inclusion, and business ethics, executive compensation and board composition. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the portfolio managers’ investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy. The teams will generally purchase securities if their