Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-4.9%
1 yr return
-13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
99.8%
Expense Ratio 3.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$50
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NRSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.9%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|97.83%
|1 Yr
|-13.8%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|82.73%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|6.49%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|56.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NRSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.3%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|4.71%
|2021
|14.1%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|60.15%
|2020
|-7.5%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|95.26%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|84.43%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|39.57%
|Period
|NRSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.9%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|88.81%
|1 Yr
|-13.8%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|82.73%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|5.75%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|54.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NRSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.3%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|4.71%
|2021
|14.1%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|60.15%
|2020
|-7.5%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|95.26%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|84.02%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|14.35%
|NRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|20
|20
|642
|99.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.3 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|84.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.78%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|0.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|46.27%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|89.32%
|Cash
|25.84%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|0.71%
|Other
|17.88%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|8.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|8.96%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|9.61%
|Bonds
|1.05%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|9.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|48.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRSCX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|16.17%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|44.36%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|56.39%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|48.87%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|45.49%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|54.51%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|45.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|50.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|44.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|68.05%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|47.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRSCX % Rank
|US
|46.27%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|88.97%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|67.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRSCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|72.15%
|0.19%
|100.00%
|78.97%
|Corporate
|24.92%
|0.00%
|99.81%
|19.19%
|Securitized
|2.93%
|0.00%
|96.61%
|6.27%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.66%
|43.91%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.24%
|44.65%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.19%
|46.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRSCX % Rank
|US
|1.05%
|-3.17%
|96.67%
|9.61%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.48%
|48.75%
|NRSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.85%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|4.32%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.68%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|NRSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|44.44%
|NRSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NRSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|48.85%
|NRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.60%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|10.64%
|NRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|NRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.21%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|93.17%
|NRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mr. Dondero is also the co-founder and President of Highland, founder and President of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., Chairman of the board of directors, Chief Executive Officer and member of the investment committee of NXRT, President of NexPoint Capital, Inc., President of NMCT, director for American Banknote Corporation, director for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, director for Jernigan Capital, Inc., Chairman of the board of directors for Cornerstone Healthcare, Chairman of the board of directors for CCS Medical, and Chairman of NexBank, an affiliated bank that is majority owned by Mr. Dondero. Mr. Dondero has over 30 years of experience investing in credit and equity markets and has helped pioneer credit asset classes. Prior to founding Highland Capital Management in 1993, Mr. Dondero served as Chief Investment Officer of Protective Life’s GIC subsidiary and helped grow the business between 1989 and 1993. His portfolio management experience includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporates, leveraged bank loans, high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, real estate, derivatives, preferred stocks and common stocks. From 1985 to 1989, he managed in fixed income funds for American Express. Mr. Dondero received a BS in Commerce (Accounting and Finance) from the University of Virginia, and is a Certified Managerial Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mr. McGraner serves as a Managing Director at Highland, Chief Investment Officer and a member of the investment committee of NXRT, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President of NMCT and Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President of NexPoint Hospitality Trust, Inc. Mr. McGraner joined Highland in May 2013. With over eight years of real estate, private equity and legal experience, his primary responsibilities are to lead the strategic direction and operations of the real estate platform at Highland, as well as source and execute investments, manage risk and develop potential business opportunities, including fundraising, capital markets transactions and joint ventures. Mr. McGraner also is a licensed attorney and was formerly an associate at Jones Day, with a practice primarily focused on private equity, real estate and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. McGraner received a BS from Vanderbilt University and JD from Washington University School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Mr. Goetz serves as a Director, Real Estate at NexPoint Advisors, L.P. and Senior VP-Investments and Asset Management of NXRT since March 2015. Mr. Goetz was previously a Senior Financial Analyst at Highland from 2014 to March 2017. With over nine years of real estate, private equity and equity trading experience, his primary responsibilities are to manage assets, source acquisitions, oversee risk and develop potential business opportunities for NexPoint, including fundraising, private investments and joint ventures. Before joining Highland in June 2014, Mr. Goetz was a Senior Financial Analyst in CBRE’s Debt and Structured Finance group from May 2011 to June 2014 . In his time at CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm,. Prior to joining CBRE’s Debt and Structured Finance group, he held roles as an Analyst and Senior Analyst for CBRE’s Recovery and Restructuring Services group from September 2009 to May 2011. He also provided commercial real estate consulting services to banks, special servicers, hedge funds, and private equity groups.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...