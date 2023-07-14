Home
NexPoint Real Estate Strategies Fund

mutual fund
NRSCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.41 -0.08 -0.41%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Other (NRSZX) Primary C (NRSCX) A (NRSAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-4.9%

1 yr return

-13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

99.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$50

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

NRSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    NexPoint Real Estate Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    NexPoint
  • Inception Date
    Jul 21, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    138704
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Dondero

Fund Description

NRSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.9% -10.9% 328.6% 97.83%
1 Yr -13.8% -35.3% 246.7% 82.73%
3 Yr 8.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 6.49%
5 Yr -1.6%* -14.6% 23.4% 56.20%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.3% -51.3% 81.2% 4.71%
2021 14.1% -3.9% 24.3% 60.15%
2020 -7.5% -14.7% 10.5% 95.26%
2019 1.5% -0.2% 9.4% 84.43%
2018 -1.7% -7.1% 0.8% 39.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.9% -22.8% 328.6% 88.81%
1 Yr -13.8% -35.3% 246.7% 82.73%
3 Yr 8.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 5.75%
5 Yr -1.1%* -14.6% 23.4% 54.24%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.3% -51.3% 81.2% 4.71%
2021 14.1% -3.9% 24.3% 60.15%
2020 -7.5% -14.7% 10.5% 95.26%
2019 1.8% -0.2% 9.4% 84.02%
2018 -0.8% -6.8% 0.8% 14.35%

NAV & Total Return History

NRSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NRSCX Category Low Category High NRSCX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.85 M 78.4 B N/A
Number of Holdings 20 20 642 99.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.3 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 84.70%
Weighting of Top 10 99.78% 15.9% 99.8% 0.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Ordinary Shares 20.42%
  2. Nresf Reit Sub Llc 18.15%
  3. Nresf Reit Sub Llc 18.15%
  4. Nresf Reit Sub Llc 18.15%
  5. Nresf Reit Sub Llc 18.15%
  6. Nresf Reit Sub Llc 18.15%
  7. Nresf Reit Sub Llc 18.15%
  8. Nresf Reit Sub Llc 18.15%
  9. Nresf Reit Sub Llc 18.15%
  10. Nresf Reit Sub Llc 18.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NRSCX % Rank
Stocks 		46.27% 0.01% 106.94% 89.32%
Cash 		25.84% -98.06% 25.84% 0.71%
Other 		17.88% -1.70% 94.17% 8.54%
Preferred Stocks 		8.96% -0.12% 33.96% 9.61%
Bonds 		1.05% -3.17% 97.45% 9.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 48.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRSCX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 16.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 44.36%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 56.39%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 48.87%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 45.49%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 54.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 45.11%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 50.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 44.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 68.05%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 47.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRSCX % Rank
US 		46.27% 0.01% 101.17% 88.97%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 67.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRSCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		72.15% 0.19% 100.00% 78.97%
Corporate 		24.92% 0.00% 99.81% 19.19%
Securitized 		2.93% 0.00% 96.61% 6.27%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 10.66% 43.91%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.24% 44.65%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 69.19% 46.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRSCX % Rank
US 		1.05% -3.17% 96.67% 9.61%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.48% 48.75%

NRSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NRSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.85% 0.07% 26.04% 4.32%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 91.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 78.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

NRSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 44.44%

Trading Fees

NRSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NRSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.11% 380.00% 48.85%

NRSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NRSCX Category Low Category High NRSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.60% 0.00% 12.22% 10.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NRSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NRSCX Category Low Category High NRSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.21% -1.14% 6.05% 93.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NRSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

NRSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Dondero

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mr. Dondero is also the co-founder and President of Highland, founder and President of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., Chairman of the board of directors, Chief Executive Officer and member of the investment committee of NXRT, President of NexPoint Capital, Inc., President of NMCT, director for American Banknote Corporation, director for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, director for Jernigan Capital, Inc., Chairman of the board of directors for Cornerstone Healthcare, Chairman of the board of directors for CCS Medical, and Chairman of NexBank, an affiliated bank that is majority owned by Mr. Dondero. Mr. Dondero has over 30 years of experience investing in credit and equity markets and has helped pioneer credit asset classes. Prior to founding Highland Capital Management in 1993, Mr. Dondero served as Chief Investment Officer of Protective Life’s GIC subsidiary and helped grow the business between 1989 and 1993. His portfolio management experience includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporates, leveraged bank loans, high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, real estate, derivatives, preferred stocks and common stocks. From 1985 to 1989, he managed in fixed income funds for American Express. Mr. Dondero received a BS in Commerce (Accounting and Finance) from the University of Virginia, and is a Certified Managerial Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Matthew McGraner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mr. McGraner serves as a Managing Director at Highland, Chief Investment Officer and a member of the investment committee of NXRT, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President of NMCT and Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President of NexPoint Hospitality Trust, Inc. Mr. McGraner joined Highland in May 2013. With over eight years of real estate, private equity and legal experience, his primary responsibilities are to lead the strategic direction and operations of the real estate platform at Highland, as well as source and execute investments, manage risk and develop potential business opportunities, including fundraising, capital markets transactions and joint ventures. Mr. McGraner also is a licensed attorney and was formerly an associate at Jones Day, with a practice primarily focused on private equity, real estate and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. McGraner received a BS from Vanderbilt University and JD from Washington University School of Law.

Matthew Goetz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Mr. Goetz serves as a Director, Real Estate at NexPoint Advisors, L.P. and Senior VP-Investments and Asset Management of NXRT since March 2015. Mr. Goetz was previously a Senior Financial Analyst at Highland from 2014 to March 2017. With over nine years of real estate, private equity and equity trading experience, his primary responsibilities are to manage assets, source acquisitions, oversee risk and develop potential business opportunities for NexPoint, including fundraising, private investments and joint ventures. Before joining Highland in June 2014, Mr. Goetz was a Senior Financial Analyst in CBRE’s Debt and Structured Finance group from May 2011 to June 2014 . In his time at CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm,. Prior to joining CBRE’s Debt and Structured Finance group, he held roles as an Analyst and Senior Analyst for CBRE’s Recovery and Restructuring Services group from September 2009 to May 2011. He also provided commercial real estate consulting services to banks, special servicers, hedge funds, and private equity groups.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

