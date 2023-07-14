Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Large Cap Value Fund

NRLCX | Fund

$42.65

$10.6 B

1.83%

$0.78

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.0%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 89.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NRLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Jan 18, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eli Salzmann

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Value Index at the time of purchase.
The Portfolio Managers look for what they believe to be well-managed companies whose stock prices are undervalued. The Portfolio Managers seek to identify companies with catalysts that they believe have the potential to improve the companies’ earnings from depressed levels. Such catalysts may include: management changes, restructurings, new products, new services, or new markets. The Portfolio Managers may also look for other characteristics in a company, such as a strong market position relative to competitors, a high level of stock ownership among management, and a recent sharp decline in stock price that appears to be the result of a short-term market overreaction to negative news.
Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors or industries that he believes are undervalued relative to their historical valuations.
The Fund may also use options, including, but not limited to, buying and selling (writing) put and call options on individual stocks, to attempt to enhance returns. The Fund will only sell (write) call options on individual stocks if it simultaneously holds an equivalent position in the stock underlying the option (“covered call option”).
The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive. In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may have elevated portfolio turnover.
The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
Read More

NRLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -13.6% 215.2% 91.40%
1 Yr 5.6% -58.6% 197.5% 38.25%
3 Yr 13.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 8.95%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% 0.26%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 1.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.7% -65.1% 22.3% 6.54%
2021 10.3% -25.3% 25.5% 24.42%
2020 4.1% -8.4% 56.7% 3.36%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -13.6% 215.2% 88.08%
1 Yr 5.6% -58.6% 197.5% 35.52%
3 Yr 13.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 10.29%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% 0.33%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 1.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.7% -65.1% 22.3% 6.54%
2021 10.3% -25.3% 25.5% 24.50%
2020 4.1% -8.4% 56.7% 3.36%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NRLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NRLCX Category Low Category High NRLCX % Rank
Net Assets 10.6 B 1 M 151 B 11.20%
Number of Holdings 80 2 1727 50.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.68 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 11.82%
Weighting of Top 10 27.46% 5.0% 99.2% 46.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Procter & Gamble Co 3.67%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.51%
  3. General Electric Co 3.25%
  4. General Electric Co 3.04%
  5. Delta Air Lines Inc 3.02%
  6. Philip Morris International Inc 3.02%
  7. Pfizer Inc 2.92%
  8. Bank of America Corp 2.91%
  9. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.79%
  10. Citigroup Inc 2.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NRLCX % Rank
Stocks 		94.54% 28.02% 125.26% 88.59%
Cash 		5.46% -88.20% 71.98% 8.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 37.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 30.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 32.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 33.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRLCX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.06% 0.00% 58.05% 39.93%
Healthcare 		18.14% 0.00% 30.08% 43.32%
Consumer Defense 		15.21% 0.00% 34.10% 6.68%
Industrials 		14.82% 0.00% 42.76% 10.89%
Basic Materials 		12.22% 0.00% 21.69% 1.40%
Energy 		9.38% 0.00% 54.00% 26.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.91% 0.00% 22.74% 47.36%
Utilities 		2.99% 0.00% 27.04% 70.79%
Technology 		0.96% 0.00% 54.02% 98.93%
Communication Services 		0.30% 0.00% 26.58% 96.29%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 90.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRLCX % Rank
US 		89.92% 24.51% 121.23% 67.24%
Non US 		4.62% 0.00% 41.42% 48.19%

NRLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NRLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.04% 45.41% 85.22%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 35.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 13.89%

Sales Fees

NRLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NRLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NRLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 0.00% 488.00% 85.87%

NRLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NRLCX Category Low Category High NRLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.83% 0.00% 41.90% 7.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NRLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NRLCX Category Low Category High NRLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.95% -1.51% 4.28% 16.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NRLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NRLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eli Salzmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2011

10.46

10.5%

Eli M. Salzmann, Managing Director, is the lead Portfolio Manager for Large Cap Value. Prior to joining the firm, Eli spent nearly 14 years at Lord Abbett & Co. LLC as the lead portfolio manager, partner and director of large cap value. Eli received an MBA from New York University and a BA from Princeton University.

David Levine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

David Levine, CFA, Senior Vice President, is an Associate Portfolio Manager on the Large Cap Value Fund. Since joining the firm’s Risk Arbitrage group in 1995, he has held a number of other portfolio management positions for multiple portfolio management teams, serving institutional and mutual fund clients. David earned a Bachelor’s of Engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, and has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

