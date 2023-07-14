Home
Northquest Capital Fund

mutual fund
NQCFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.24 +0.04 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (NQCFX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

19.9%

1 yr return

17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

Net Assets

$6.67 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.24%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NQCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northquest Capital Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northquest Capital Fund Inc
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Lencki

Fund Description

The Fund invests in small, large and mid-capitalization companies whose stock prices are considered by the Fund's advisor to be undervalued. Undervalued stocks are generally those with a low share price when measured against the value of the total company. The Fund uses an evaluation methodology in selecting common stocks. This methodology examines and evaluates a company's share price, its financial condition, management's use of capital, and other local and international influences that could affect a company's performance. A secondary goal of the Fund is to earn dividend income from common stocks. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that have adequate free cash flow to pay a dividend and consistently increase their dividends on an annual basis. The Fund’s portfolio may move to a defensive position by holding a higher amount of cash during periods of economic turmoil.

Read More

NQCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NQCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -41.7% 64.0% 78.24%
1 Yr 17.0% -46.2% 77.9% 52.46%
3 Yr 4.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 21.26%
5 Yr 5.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 23.49%
10 Yr 6.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 29.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NQCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -85.9% 81.6% 18.02%
2021 11.6% -31.0% 26.7% 6.41%
2020 2.3% -13.0% 34.8% 97.19%
2019 7.1% -6.0% 10.6% 14.50%
2018 -1.7% -15.9% 2.0% 34.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NQCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -41.7% 64.0% 74.96%
1 Yr 17.0% -46.2% 77.9% 49.02%
3 Yr 4.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 21.37%
5 Yr 6.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 23.11%
10 Yr 7.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 50.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NQCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -85.9% 81.6% 18.02%
2021 11.6% -31.0% 26.7% 6.41%
2020 2.3% -13.0% 34.8% 97.19%
2019 7.1% -6.0% 10.6% 14.50%
2018 -0.4% -15.9% 3.1% 24.86%

NAV & Total Return History

NQCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NQCFX Category Low Category High NQCFX % Rank
Net Assets 6.67 M 189 K 222 B 97.71%
Number of Holdings 25 2 3509 96.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.49 M -1.37 M 104 B 98.20%
Weighting of Top 10 47.52% 11.4% 116.5% 46.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 5.95%
  2. Apple Inc 5.70%
  3. Fortinet Inc 5.11%
  4. Stryker Corp 5.02%
  5. Union Pacific Corp 5.01%
  6. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 4.78%
  7. Intuit Inc 4.68%
  8. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 4.66%
  9. Pool Corp 4.60%
  10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co 4.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NQCFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.06% 50.26% 104.50% 39.02%
Cash 		0.94% -10.83% 49.73% 56.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 17.95%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 23.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 12.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 12.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NQCFX % Rank
Technology 		34.49% 0.00% 65.70% 57.62%
Financial Services 		17.47% 0.00% 43.06% 8.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.04% 0.00% 62.57% 39.18%
Healthcare 		15.45% 0.00% 39.76% 24.84%
Industrials 		7.83% 0.00% 30.65% 25.57%
Basic Materials 		4.11% 0.00% 18.91% 10.57%
Communication Services 		3.60% 0.00% 66.40% 93.77%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 37.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 70.41%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 57.95%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 87.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NQCFX % Rank
US 		99.06% 34.69% 100.00% 10.82%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 87.38%

NQCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NQCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.29% 13.84%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 95.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

NQCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NQCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NQCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.24% 0.00% 316.74% 17.24%

NQCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NQCFX Category Low Category High NQCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 22.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NQCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NQCFX Category Low Category High NQCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 1.75% 75.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NQCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NQCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Lencki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2002

20.39

20.4%

Peter J. Lencki is the president, compliance officer and owner of Emerald Research Corporation. Previous to that, Mr. Lencki acted as a portfolio manager for over five years in running a private investment partnership, NorthPoint Capital LLP. Mr. Lencki holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

