The Fund invests in small, large and mid-capitalization companies whose stock prices are considered by the Fund's advisor to be undervalued. Undervalued stocks are generally those with a low share price when measured against the value of the total company. The Fund uses an evaluation methodology in selecting common stocks. This methodology examines and evaluates a company's share price, its financial condition, management's use of capital, and other local and international influences that could affect a company's performance. A secondary goal of the Fund is to earn dividend income from common stocks. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that have adequate free cash flow to pay a dividend and consistently increase their dividends on an annual basis. The Fund’s portfolio may move to a defensive position by holding a higher amount of cash during periods of economic turmoil.
|Period
|NQCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|78.24%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|52.46%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|21.26%
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|23.49%
|10 Yr
|6.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|29.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|NQCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|18.02%
|2021
|11.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|6.41%
|2020
|2.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|97.19%
|2019
|7.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|14.50%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|34.48%
|NQCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NQCFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.67 M
|189 K
|222 B
|97.71%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|2
|3509
|96.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.49 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|98.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.52%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|46.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NQCFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.06%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|39.02%
|Cash
|0.94%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|56.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|17.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|23.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|12.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|12.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NQCFX % Rank
|Technology
|34.49%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|57.62%
|Financial Services
|17.47%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|8.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.04%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|39.18%
|Healthcare
|15.45%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|24.84%
|Industrials
|7.83%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|25.57%
|Basic Materials
|4.11%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|10.57%
|Communication Services
|3.60%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|93.77%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|37.46%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|70.41%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|57.95%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|87.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NQCFX % Rank
|US
|99.06%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|10.82%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|87.38%
|NQCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.29%
|13.84%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|NQCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NQCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NQCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.24%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|17.24%
|NQCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NQCFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|22.59%
|NQCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|NQCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NQCFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|75.08%
|NQCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.609
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2002
20.39
20.4%
Peter J. Lencki is the president, compliance officer and owner of Emerald Research Corporation. Previous to that, Mr. Lencki acted as a portfolio manager for over five years in running a private investment partnership, NorthPoint Capital LLP. Mr. Lencki holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Seton Hall University in New Jersey.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
