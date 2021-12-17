Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nicholas Partners Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
NPSYX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (NPSGX) Primary (NPSYX)
NPSYX (Mutual Fund)

Nicholas Partners Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (NPSGX) Primary (NPSYX)
NPSYX (Mutual Fund)

Nicholas Partners Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (NPSGX) Primary (NPSYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nicholas Partners Small Cap Growth Fund

NPSYX | Fund

-

$84.4 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$84.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nicholas Partners Small Cap Growth Fund

NPSYX | Fund

-

$84.4 M

0.00%

0.01%

NPSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nicholas Partners Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small-capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Index at the time of purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Growth Index changes throughout the year, as of September

30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the index was between $14.7 million and $10 billion.

The Fund primarily invests in common stocks, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”), but may also invest in convertible securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S., including emerging market, companies. The Fund may, from time to time, focus its investments in one or more sectors.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser uses a disciplined investment process that combines quantitative research tools with traditional fundamental research to seek to identify, and make timely investments in, dynamically growing companies (i.e. companies that are undergoing positive changes and have sustainable business fundamentals that enable the companies to finance their growth and manage such changes advantageously, and are poised to exceed market expectations). Such companies typically have the following characteristics: revenue and/or earnings acceleration, upward earnings revisions, a well-executed business plan, favorable competitive positioning, increasing market share, and a proven management team. The Adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including if there is a change in the company’s fundamentals, there is an unexplainable deterioration in the security’s trading market, the market capitalization of the company exceeds twice the market capitalization of the company in the Russell 2000 Growth Index with the largest market capitalization, or the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This may result in higher transaction costs and more capital gains tax liabilities than a fund with a buy and hold strategy.

Read More

NPSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NPSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NPSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NPSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NPSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NPSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NPSYX Category Low Category High NPSYX % Rank
Net Assets 84.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 69 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 26 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP. 4.79%
  2. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC. 3.96%
  3. TFI International Inc. 3.39%
  4. BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. 3.04%
  5. WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 2.97%
  6. CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 2.71%
  7. Bill.com Holdings Inc 2.60%
  8. CHAMPIONX CORPORATION 2.53%
  9. MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC. 2.47%
  10. LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 2.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NPSYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.01% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.99% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NPSYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NPSYX % Rank
US 		98.01% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NPSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NPSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NPSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NPSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NPSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NPSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NPSYX Category Low Category High NPSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NPSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NPSYX Category Low Category High NPSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NPSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NPSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×