Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small-capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Index at the time of purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Growth Index changes throughout the year, as of September

30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the index was between $14.7 million and $10 billion.

The Fund primarily invests in common stocks, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”), but may also invest in convertible securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S., including emerging market, companies. The Fund may, from time to time, focus its investments in one or more sectors.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser uses a disciplined investment process that combines quantitative research tools with traditional fundamental research to seek to identify, and make timely investments in, dynamically growing companies (i.e. companies that are undergoing positive changes and have sustainable business fundamentals that enable the companies to finance their growth and manage such changes advantageously, and are poised to exceed market expectations). Such companies typically have the following characteristics: revenue and/or earnings acceleration, upward earnings revisions, a well-executed business plan, favorable competitive positioning, increasing market share, and a proven management team. The Adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including if there is a change in the company’s fundamentals, there is an unexplainable deterioration in the security’s trading market, the market capitalization of the company exceeds twice the market capitalization of the company in the Russell 2000 Growth Index with the largest market capitalization, or the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This may result in higher transaction costs and more capital gains tax liabilities than a fund with a buy and hold strategy.