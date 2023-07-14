Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.7%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 89.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NPNEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.7%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|90.74%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|38.17%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|1.34%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|0.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|1.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|NPNEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|NPNEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.7%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|87.50%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|35.44%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|1.29%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|0.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|1.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|NPNEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|NPNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NPNEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.6 B
|1 M
|151 B
|11.53%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|2
|1727
|52.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.68 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|12.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.46%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|46.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPNEX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.54%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|88.92%
|Cash
|5.46%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|8.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|85.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|84.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|84.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|85.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPNEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.06%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|40.26%
|Healthcare
|18.14%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|43.73%
|Consumer Defense
|15.21%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|7.01%
|Industrials
|14.82%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|11.22%
|Basic Materials
|12.22%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|1.73%
|Energy
|9.38%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|26.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.91%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|47.77%
|Utilities
|2.99%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|71.12%
|Technology
|0.96%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|99.26%
|Communication Services
|0.30%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|96.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|97.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPNEX % Rank
|US
|89.92%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|67.57%
|Non US
|4.62%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|48.52%
|NPNEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.04%
|45.41%
|99.84%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|NPNEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NPNEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NPNEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|89.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|86.25%
|NPNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NPNEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|4.66%
|NPNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|NPNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NPNEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|NPNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.982
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2011
10.46
10.5%
Eli M. Salzmann, Managing Director, is the lead Portfolio Manager for Large Cap Value. Prior to joining the firm, Eli spent nearly 14 years at Lord Abbett & Co. LLC as the lead portfolio manager, partner and director of large cap value. Eli received an MBA from New York University and a BA from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
David Levine, CFA, Senior Vice President, is an Associate Portfolio Manager on the Large Cap Value Fund. Since joining the firm’s Risk Arbitrage group in 1995, he has held a number of other portfolio management positions for multiple portfolio management teams, serving institutional and mutual fund clients. David earned a Bachelor’s of Engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, and has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
