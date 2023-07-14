To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Value Index at the time of purchase.

The Portfolio Managers look for what they believe to be well-managed companies whose stock prices are undervalued. The Portfolio Managers seek to identify companies with catalysts that they believe have the potential to improve the companies’ earnings from depressed levels. Such catalysts may include: management changes, restructurings, new products, new services, or new markets. The Portfolio Managers may also look for other characteristics in a company, such as a strong market position relative to competitors, a high level of stock ownership among management, and a recent sharp decline in stock price that appears to be the result of a short-term market overreaction to negative news.

Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors or industries that he believes are undervalued relative to their historical valuations.

The Fund may also use options, including, but not limited to, buying and selling (writing) put and call options on individual stocks, to attempt to enhance returns. The Fund will only sell (write) call options on individual stocks if it simultaneously holds an equivalent position in the stock underlying the option (“covered call option”).

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive. In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may have elevated portfolio turnover.