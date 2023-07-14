Home
Trending ETFs

Northern Mid Cap Index Fund

mutual fund
NOMIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.57 -0.19 -0.92%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (NOMIX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$2.24 B

Holdings in Top 10

6.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.17%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NOMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern Mid Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 22, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Reeder

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all (and at least 80%) of its net assets in equity securities included in the S&P MidCap 400® Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of securities contained in the Index, and in S&P MidCap 400 Index futures approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. 
The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index consisting of 400 mid-capitalization stocks. As of May 31, 2022, the approximate market capitalization of the companies in the Index was between $1.57 billion and $17.94 billion. It is rebalanced quarterly. The Fund generally rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index. 
NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. NTI will buy and sell securities in response to changes in the Index as well as in response to subscriptions and redemptions. 
The Fund generally invests in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index (i.e., replication). In certain circumstances, however, the Fund may not hold every security in the Index or in the same proportion as the Index, such as to improve tax efficiency or when it may not be practicable to fully implement a replication strategy. Rather, it will use an optimization strategy to seek to construct a portfolio that minimizes tracking error versus the Index while managing transaction costs and realized capital gains and losses. 
The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), solely as a result of a change in 
relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A “non-diversified” fund can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. Shareholder approval will not be sought if the Fund becomes non-diversified due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. 
In seeking to track the performance of the Index, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the industrials sector. 
NTI expects that, under normal circumstances, the quarterly performance of the Fund, before fees and expenses, will track the performance of the Index within a 0.95 correlation coefficient. 
The Index is created and sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P”), as the index provider. S&P determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. S&P does not endorse any of the securities in the Index. It is not a sponsor of the Mid Cap Index Fund and is not affiliated with the Fund in any way.  
Read More

NOMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -23.7% 31.6% 32.58%
1 Yr 6.9% -41.1% 28.9% 61.25%
3 Yr 5.8%* -20.8% 20.7% 48.19%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.0% 80.6% 47.80%
10 Yr 2.6%* -10.0% 11.3% 29.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -52.6% 20.1% 65.23%
2021 6.1% -25.0% 15.1% 41.86%
2020 2.7% -2.9% 196.6% 56.30%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 8.3% 52.11%
2018 -4.1% -11.1% 0.0% 51.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -27.0% 31.6% 29.07%
1 Yr 6.9% -41.1% 48.6% 51.87%
3 Yr 5.8%* -20.8% 20.7% 47.35%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.0% 80.6% 56.40%
10 Yr 5.8%* -9.0% 12.9% 28.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -52.6% 20.1% 65.23%
2021 6.1% -25.0% 15.1% 41.86%
2020 2.7% -2.9% 196.6% 56.30%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 8.3% 52.11%
2018 -4.1% -11.1% 0.0% 70.97%

NAV & Total Return History

NOMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NOMIX Category Low Category High NOMIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.24 B 481 K 145 B 14.71%
Number of Holdings 401 1 2445 17.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 37.06%
Weighting of Top 10 6.37% 2.9% 100.0% 90.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enphase Energy Inc 1.08%
  2. Teradyne Inc 0.89%
  3. Trimble Inc 0.81%
  4. Pool Corp 0.81%
  5. Etsy Inc 0.80%
  6. Catalent Inc 0.76%
  7. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 0.75%
  8. Molina Healthcare Inc 0.75%
  9. Caesars Entertainment Inc 0.75%
  10. Bio-Techne Corp 0.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NOMIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 0.00% 100.57% 21.64%
Cash 		0.23% -2.51% 100.00% 77.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 4.98%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 5.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 3.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 5.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOMIX % Rank
Industrials 		18.19% 0.00% 45.89% 25.94%
Financial Services 		14.58% 0.00% 46.10% 37.41%
Technology 		14.44% 0.00% 40.65% 64.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.35% 2.49% 46.48% 32.67%
Real Estate 		10.09% 0.00% 25.82% 16.96%
Healthcare 		9.50% 0.00% 47.15% 62.09%
Basic Materials 		6.29% 0.00% 26.18% 39.15%
Energy 		4.09% 0.00% 58.13% 68.33%
Consumer Defense 		3.78% 0.00% 32.18% 57.86%
Utilities 		3.09% 0.00% 18.97% 59.10%
Communication Services 		1.60% 0.00% 30.98% 65.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOMIX % Rank
US 		99.20% 0.00% 100.04% 8.96%
Non US 		0.56% 0.00% 27.19% 79.85%

NOMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NOMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.03% 33.98% 91.88%
Management Fee 0.13% 0.00% 1.50% 7.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 69.23%

Sales Fees

NOMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NOMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NOMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.17% 0.00% 321.00% 10.76%

NOMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NOMIX Category Low Category High NOMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.47% 0.00% 3.08% 32.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NOMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NOMIX Category Low Category High NOMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -2.06% 3.38% 13.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NOMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NOMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Reeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2006

15.59

15.6%

Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.

Lucy Johnston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Lucy A. Johnston is a Vice President at the Northern Trust Company, Chicago. She is a Portfolio Manager focused on passive and index products for small capitalization and international mandates. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 1997, Lucy worked for Citibank as an operations analyst. Lucy received a B.S. degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. degree from Loyola University. She is an Associated Person of the National Futures Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

