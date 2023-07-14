Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|NOIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|37.01%
|1 Yr
|20.1%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|48.96%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|69.09%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|66.55%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|44.28%
* Annualized
|NOIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|121 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|82.01%
|Number of Holdings
|222
|2
|3900
|24.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.6 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|85.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.33%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|89.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.95%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|7.65%
|Other
|0.03%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|20.00%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|90.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|8.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|2.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|6.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOIGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.01%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|67.06%
|Industrials
|14.94%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|37.09%
|Healthcare
|11.77%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|38.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.12%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|43.62%
|Consumer Defense
|9.77%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|32.34%
|Technology
|8.45%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|29.97%
|Basic Materials
|8.28%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|55.79%
|Energy
|6.72%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|49.55%
|Communication Services
|5.47%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|67.66%
|Utilities
|3.42%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|45.40%
|Real Estate
|3.05%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|20.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOIGX % Rank
|Non US
|99.07%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|14.12%
|US
|0.88%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|61.18%
|NOIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|82.39%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|15.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|62.71%
|NOIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|NOIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|7.69%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NOIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.96%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|48.45%
|NOIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.59%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|21.83%
|NOIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|NOIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.91%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|29.79%
|NOIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.535
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2000
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 1996
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 1995
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1994
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Mark Sodergren is a Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Researcher in the Quantitative Active Team responsible for research and implementation of several quantitative equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern, Mark was a Portfolio Manager at Barclays Global Investors focused on active US large cap strategies. Mark spent 6 years at Citigroup Asset Management as a portfolio manager and researcher focused on both active international and domestic portfolios. Mark received his B.A. degree in Quantitative Economic and Decision Sciences from University of California, San Diego and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago. Mark is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Michael Hunstad is the Head of Quantitative Strategies at Northern Trust. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Mike was head of research at Breakwater Capital, a proprietary trading firm and hedge fund. Other roles include head of quantitative asset allocation at Allstate Investments, LLC and quantitative analyst with a long-short equity hedge fund. Michael holds a PhD in applied mathematics from the Illinois Institute of Technology, an MBA from Purdue University and a BS from Northern State University. He is also finishing a second PhD in economics at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
