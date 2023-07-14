Home
Trending ETFs

NOIGX (Mutual Fund)

NOIGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Northern International Equity Fund

NOIGX | Fund

$9.92

$121 M

2.59%

$0.26

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$121 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.96%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NOIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Sodergren

Fund Description

In seeking long-term capital appreciation, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40%) in the securities of companies that are located, headquartered, incorporated or otherwise organized outside of the United States. These companies generally have market capitalizations in excess of $1 billion. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in emerging markets. 
The Fund’s investment strategy attempts to create a portfolio with similar risk, style, capitalization and industry characteristics as the MSCI World® ex USA Index with the potential to provide excess returns by allowing the Fund to hold a portion, but not all of the securities in the MSCI World ex USA Index. In managing the Fund, NTI attempts to achieve the Fund’s objective by overweighting those stocks that it believes will outperform the MSCI World ex USA Index and underweighting (or excluding entirely) those stocks that it believes will underperform the MSCI World ex USA Index. The Fund seeks to accomplish this goal by employing a strategy that uses statistics and advanced econometric methods to evaluate fundamental and quantifiable stock or firm characteristics (such as relative valuation, price momentum and earnings quality). The characteristics are combined to create a proprietary multifactor quantitative stock selection model that generates stock specific forecasts that are used along with controls intended to manage risk to determine security weightings. 
The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures contracts to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. NTI will normally sell a security that it believes is no longer attractive based upon the evaluation criteria described above. 
From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular countries or geographic regions. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial and industrials sectors and in Japan. 
NTI may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund. 
MSCI Inc. does not endorse any of the securities in the MSCI World ex USA Index. It is not a sponsor of the International Equity Fund and is not affiliated with the Fund in any way.  
Read More

NOIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -0.2% 22.0% 37.01%
1 Yr 20.1% -23.7% 32.5% 48.96%
3 Yr 5.3%* -4.8% 20.2% 69.09%
5 Yr -0.1%* -11.2% 9.5% 66.55%
10 Yr 1.1%* -5.5% 9.8% 44.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -27.8% 166.1% 67.98%
2021 5.6% -42.2% 28.2% 16.82%
2020 -1.3% -7.3% 5.5% 76.36%
2019 2.9% 1.1% 7.1% 79.61%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 24.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -9.7% 22.0% 37.01%
1 Yr 20.1% -23.7% 56.0% 45.86%
3 Yr 5.3%* -4.8% 22.0% 67.30%
5 Yr -0.1%* -11.2% 12.3% 72.51%
10 Yr 2.1%* -5.5% 13.1% 49.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -27.8% 166.1% 67.98%
2021 5.6% -42.2% 28.2% 16.82%
2020 -1.3% -7.3% 5.5% 76.36%
2019 2.9% 1.1% 7.1% 79.61%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 45.86%

NAV & Total Return History

NOIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NOIGX Category Low Category High NOIGX % Rank
Net Assets 121 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 82.01%
Number of Holdings 222 2 3900 24.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.6 M 530 K 13.7 B 85.59%
Weighting of Top 10 15.33% 7.3% 99.9% 89.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 2.34%
  2. Nestle SA 2.34%
  3. Nestle SA 2.34%
  4. Nestle SA 2.34%
  5. Nestle SA 2.34%
  6. Nestle SA 2.34%
  7. Nestle SA 2.34%
  8. Nestle SA 2.34%
  9. Nestle SA 2.34%
  10. Nestle SA 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NOIGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.95% 75.03% 100.46% 7.65%
Other 		0.03% -2.35% 6.11% 20.00%
Cash 		0.01% -31.92% 11.89% 90.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 8.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 2.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 6.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOIGX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.01% 0.00% 42.76% 67.06%
Industrials 		14.94% 1.03% 36.79% 37.09%
Healthcare 		11.77% 0.00% 23.28% 38.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.12% 0.00% 27.46% 43.62%
Consumer Defense 		9.77% 0.00% 31.84% 32.34%
Technology 		8.45% 0.00% 24.16% 29.97%
Basic Materials 		8.28% 0.00% 30.76% 55.79%
Energy 		6.72% 0.00% 26.59% 49.55%
Communication Services 		5.47% 0.00% 23.78% 67.66%
Utilities 		3.42% 0.00% 27.46% 45.40%
Real Estate 		3.05% 0.00% 17.64% 20.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOIGX % Rank
Non US 		99.07% 71.47% 100.46% 14.12%
US 		0.88% 0.00% 15.02% 61.18%

NOIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NOIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 21.16% 82.39%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.25% 15.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% 62.71%

Sales Fees

NOIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

NOIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 7.69%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NOIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.96% 2.00% 158.16% 48.45%

NOIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NOIGX Category Low Category High NOIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.59% 0.00% 8.48% 21.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NOIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NOIGX Category Low Category High NOIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.91% 0.18% 7.85% 29.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NOIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NOIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Sodergren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Mark Sodergren is a Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Researcher in the Quantitative Active Team responsible for research and implementation of several quantitative equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern, Mark was a Portfolio Manager at Barclays Global Investors focused on active US large cap strategies. Mark spent 6 years at Citigroup Asset Management as a portfolio manager and researcher focused on both active international and domestic portfolios. Mark received his B.A. degree in Quantitative Economic and Decision Sciences from University of California, San Diego and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago. Mark is a CFA Charterholder.

Michael Hunstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Michael Hunstad is the Head of Quantitative Strategies at Northern Trust. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Mike was head of research at Breakwater Capital, a proprietary trading firm and hedge fund. Other roles include head of quantitative asset allocation at Allstate Investments, LLC and quantitative analyst with a long-short equity hedge fund. Michael holds a PhD in applied mathematics from the Illinois Institute of Technology, an MBA from Purdue University and a BS from Northern State University. He is also finishing a second PhD in economics at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

