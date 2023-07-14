In seeking long-term capital appreciation, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40%) in the securities of companies that are located, headquartered, incorporated or otherwise organized outside of the United States. These companies generally have market capitalizations in excess of $1 billion. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in emerging markets.

The Fund’s investment strategy attempts to create a portfolio with similar risk, style, capitalization and industry characteristics as the MSCI World® ex USA Index with the potential to provide excess returns by allowing the Fund to hold a portion, but not all of the securities in the MSCI World ex USA Index. In managing the Fund, NTI attempts to achieve the Fund’s objective by overweighting those stocks that it believes will outperform the MSCI World ex USA Index and underweighting (or excluding entirely) those stocks that it believes will underperform the MSCI World ex USA Index. The Fund seeks to accomplish this goal by employing a strategy that uses statistics and advanced econometric methods to evaluate fundamental and quantifiable stock or firm characteristics (such as relative valuation, price momentum and earnings quality). The characteristics are combined to create a proprietary multifactor quantitative stock selection model that generates stock specific forecasts that are used along with controls intended to manage risk to determine security weightings.

The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures contracts to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. NTI will normally sell a security that it believes is no longer attractive based upon the evaluation criteria described above.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular countries or geographic regions. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial and industrials sectors and in Japan.

NTI may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.