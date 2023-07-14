Home
Natixis Funds Trust II Oakmark Fund

mutual fund
NOANX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.21 -0.34 -1.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (NEFOX) Primary C (NECOX) Inst (NEOYX) N (NOANX)
Vitals

YTD Return

20.8%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$481 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NOANX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Funds Trust II Oakmark Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Nygren

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund generally invests in securities of larger capitalization companies in any industry. Harris Associates L.P. (“Harris Associates”) uses a value investment philosophy in selecting equity securities, including common stocks. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company’s stock price converges with the company’s intrinsic value. By “intrinsic value,” Harris Associates means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. Harris Associates believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what Harris Associates believes is a company’s intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.
Harris Associates uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that it believes have discounted stock prices compared to what Harris Associates believes are the companies’ intrinsic values. In assessing such companies, Harris Associates looks for the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: (1) free cash flows and intelligent investment of excess cash; (2) earnings that are growing and are reasonably predictable; and (3) high level of company management ownership.
Once Harris Associates identifies a stock that it believes is selling at a significant discount to Harris Associates’ estimate of intrinsic value and that the issuer has one or more of the additional qualities mentioned above, Harris Associates generally will consider buying that security for the Fund. Harris Associates usually sells a security when the price approaches its estimated value or the issuer’s fundamentals change. Harris Associates monitors each holding and adjusts its price targets as warranted to reflect changes in the issuer’s fundamentals. The Fund’s portfolio typically holds 30 to 60 stocks.
NOANX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.8% -13.6% 215.2% 1.16%
1 Yr 11.9% -58.6% 197.5% 11.46%
3 Yr 10.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 22.50%
5 Yr 1.2%* -15.4% 29.3% 43.46%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 5.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -65.1% 22.3% 95.55%
2021 12.2% -25.3% 25.5% 10.61%
2020 1.3% -8.4% 56.7% 18.85%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 72.22%
2018 -4.6% -9.4% 3.1% 81.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.8% -13.6% 215.2% 1.16%
1 Yr 11.9% -58.6% 197.5% 9.68%
3 Yr 10.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 22.58%
5 Yr 2.9%* -15.2% 31.9% 36.37%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 5.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -65.1% 22.3% 95.55%
2021 12.2% -25.3% 25.5% 10.61%
2020 1.3% -8.4% 56.7% 18.85%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 72.31%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% 3.3% 57.08%

NAV & Total Return History

NOANX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NOANX Category Low Category High NOANX % Rank
Net Assets 481 M 1 M 151 B 62.19%
Number of Holdings 58 2 1727 71.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 137 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 59.85%
Weighting of Top 10 27.29% 5.0% 99.2% 47.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EOG Resources Inc 3.40%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.17%
  3. Ally Financial Inc 3.12%
  4. APA Corp 2.83%
  5. General Motors Co 2.79%
  6. Netflix Inc 2.71%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.69%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.65%
  9. Booking Holdings Inc 2.65%
  10. Charles Schwab Corp 2.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NOANX % Rank
Stocks 		94.27% 28.02% 125.26% 90.97%
Cash 		5.73% -88.20% 71.98% 5.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 17.98%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 10.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 11.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 13.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOANX % Rank
Financial Services 		31.41% 0.00% 58.05% 1.49%
Communication Services 		16.47% 0.00% 26.58% 1.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.47% 0.00% 22.74% 6.27%
Energy 		10.87% 0.00% 54.00% 17.08%
Technology 		9.15% 0.00% 54.02% 66.42%
Healthcare 		7.33% 0.00% 30.08% 97.36%
Industrials 		6.05% 0.00% 42.76% 92.16%
Consumer Defense 		6.00% 0.00% 34.10% 78.14%
Real Estate 		1.25% 0.00% 90.54% 71.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 90.02%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 93.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOANX % Rank
US 		92.54% 24.51% 121.23% 54.27%
Non US 		1.73% 0.00% 41.42% 68.97%

NOANX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NOANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.04% 45.41% 55.50%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 70.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

NOANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NOANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NOANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 488.00% 26.04%

NOANX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NOANX Category Low Category High NOANX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 41.90% 60.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NOANX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NOANX Category Low Category High NOANX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 76.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NOANX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NOANX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Nygren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

William Nygren is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Harris Associates L.P. He joined Harris Associates in 1983 as an investment analyst and later served as the firm’s director of research. Previously, he was an investment analyst with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Mr. Nygren earned a BS in accounting from the University of Minnesota (1980) and an MS in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Applied Security Analysis Program (1981). He is a CFA® charterholder.

M. Colin Hudson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

M. Colin Hudson, CFA, is a Vice President, portfolio manager and analyst of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 2005. Mr. Hudson holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University (1999), an M.S. in Geology from Indiana University (1995) and a B.A. in Economics from DePauw University (1992).

Michael Mangan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Michael Mangan is Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Private Wealth Management at Harris Associates L.P. He joined the firm in 1997 and has over 28 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Mangan worked at Stein Roe & Farnham managing portfolios for institutions and individuals and served as senior auditor at Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was with 1st Source Bank and First Bank Milwaukee N.A. Mr. Mangan received his BBA from the University of Iowa in 1985 and his MBA from Northwestern University in 1992. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA® charterholder.

Michael Nicolas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Mr. Nicolas joined the Harris Associates L.P. as an analyst in 2013. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin—Madison (2002).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

