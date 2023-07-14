Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund generally invests in securities of larger capitalization companies in any industry. Harris Associates L.P. (“Harris Associates”) uses a value investment philosophy in selecting equity securities, including common stocks. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company’s stock price converges with the company’s intrinsic value. By “intrinsic value,” Harris Associates means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. Harris Associates believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what Harris Associates believes is a company’s intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

Harris Associates uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that it believes have discounted stock prices compared to what Harris Associates believes are the companies’ intrinsic values. In assessing such companies, Harris Associates looks for the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: (1) free cash flows and intelligent investment of excess cash; (2) earnings that are growing and are reasonably predictable; and (3) high level of company management ownership.