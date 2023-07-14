Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.8%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$481 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NOANX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|1.16%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|11.46%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|22.50%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|43.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|5.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|NOANX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|95.55%
|2021
|12.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|10.61%
|2020
|1.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|18.85%
|2019
|3.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|72.22%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|81.38%
|NOANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOANX % Rank
|Net Assets
|481 M
|1 M
|151 B
|62.19%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|2
|1727
|71.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|137 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|59.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.29%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|47.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOANX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.27%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|90.97%
|Cash
|5.73%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|5.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|17.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|10.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|11.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|13.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOANX % Rank
|Financial Services
|31.41%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|1.49%
|Communication Services
|16.47%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|1.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.47%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|6.27%
|Energy
|10.87%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|17.08%
|Technology
|9.15%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|66.42%
|Healthcare
|7.33%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|97.36%
|Industrials
|6.05%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|92.16%
|Consumer Defense
|6.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|78.14%
|Real Estate
|1.25%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|71.95%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|90.02%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|93.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOANX % Rank
|US
|92.54%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|54.27%
|Non US
|1.73%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|68.97%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NOANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOANX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|60.31%
|NOANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|NOANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOANX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|76.27%
|NOANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$1.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
William Nygren is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Harris Associates L.P. He joined Harris Associates in 1983 as an investment analyst and later served as the firm’s director of research. Previously, he was an investment analyst with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Mr. Nygren earned a BS in accounting from the University of Minnesota (1980) and an MS in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Applied Security Analysis Program (1981). He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
M. Colin Hudson, CFA, is a Vice President, portfolio manager and analyst of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 2005. Mr. Hudson holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University (1999), an M.S. in Geology from Indiana University (1995) and a B.A. in Economics from DePauw University (1992).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Michael Mangan is Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Private Wealth Management at Harris Associates L.P. He joined the firm in 1997 and has over 28 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Mangan worked at Stein Roe & Farnham managing portfolios for institutions and individuals and served as senior auditor at Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was with 1st Source Bank and First Bank Milwaukee N.A. Mr. Mangan received his BBA from the University of Iowa in 1985 and his MBA from Northwestern University in 1992. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Mr. Nicolas joined the Harris Associates L.P. as an analyst in 2013. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin—Madison (2002).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
