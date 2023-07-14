Home
Trending ETFs

NMSCX (Mutual Fund)

NMSCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Small Cap Index Fund

NMSCX | Fund

$23.60

$3.82 B

0.11%

$0.03

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$3.82 B

Holdings in Top 10

6.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NMSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Small Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Oct 15, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Lo

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index).
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures (including equity index futures), for cash equitization purposes.
Different common stocks have different weightings in the Index, depending on the amount of stock outstanding and the stock’s current price. In seeking to match the performance of the Index, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager) attempts to allocate the Fund’s assets among common stocks in approximately the same weightings as the Index. This is referred to as a passive or indexing approach to investing.
As a result of the Fund’s indexing approach to investing, the Fund will typically emphasize within the portfolio those economic sectors emphasized by the Index, such as the financial services sector.
The Fund attempts to achieve at least a 95% correlation between the performance of the Index and the Fund’s investment results, before fees and expenses.
Read More

NMSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -14.5% 140.9% 83.36%
1 Yr 1.0% -34.7% 196.6% 81.22%
3 Yr 6.6%* -21.8% 37.2% 47.14%
5 Yr -3.0%* -23.8% 9.2% 51.82%
10 Yr 0.9%* -11.7% 15.3% 43.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -59.3% 118.2% 77.21%
2021 8.0% -17.3% 18.6% 22.66%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 70.46%
2019 3.5% -17.9% 8.4% 85.14%
2018 -3.7% -20.0% 0.2% 29.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -17.6% 140.9% 77.76%
1 Yr 1.0% -34.7% 196.6% 73.94%
3 Yr 6.6%* -21.8% 37.2% 46.22%
5 Yr -3.0%* -23.8% 10.7% 58.95%
10 Yr 4.7%* -9.1% 15.3% 31.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -59.3% 118.2% 77.21%
2021 8.0% -17.3% 18.6% 22.66%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 70.46%
2019 3.5% -17.9% 8.4% 85.14%
2018 -3.4% -19.9% 0.2% 43.48%

NAV & Total Return History

NMSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NMSCX Category Low Category High NMSCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.82 B 1.48 M 120 B 8.40%
Number of Holdings 605 2 2519 17.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 265 M 213 K 4.6 B 17.17%
Weighting of Top 10 6.94% 2.8% 101.7% 84.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%
  2. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%
  3. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%
  4. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 21 1.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NMSCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.17% 25.32% 100.32% 28.28%
Cash 		0.83% -79.10% 74.68% 69.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 7.07%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 8.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 5.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 6.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NMSCX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.86% 0.00% 35.52% 29.76%
Industrials 		15.50% 2.46% 37.42% 63.27%
Technology 		12.69% 0.00% 54.70% 68.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.71% 0.99% 47.79% 38.10%
Healthcare 		11.48% 0.00% 26.53% 64.97%
Real Estate 		9.37% 0.00% 29.43% 20.41%
Energy 		6.49% 0.00% 37.72% 42.18%
Basic Materials 		5.76% 0.00% 18.66% 29.93%
Consumer Defense 		5.14% 0.00% 18.87% 25.51%
Communication Services 		2.94% 0.00% 14.85% 42.69%
Utilities 		2.06% 0.00% 18.58% 61.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NMSCX % Rank
US 		97.74% 24.89% 100.00% 24.41%
Non US 		1.43% 0.00% 36.31% 54.88%

NMSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 13.16% 93.17%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.50% 10.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 47.08%

Sales Fees

NMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 1.00% 314.00% 6.10%

NMSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NMSCX Category Low Category High NMSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.11% 0.00% 38.20% 30.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NMSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NMSCX Category Low Category High NMSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.09% -2.40% 2.49% 8.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NMSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NMSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Lo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Chris Lo is a senior portfolio manager on the Indexed and Tax Efficient Portfolio Solutions group for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He leads the Indexed Portfolio Solutions team and is responsible the management of Columbia Threadneedle Equity Exchange Traded Funds and Index Mutual Funds. Mr. Lo joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms as senior vice president in 1998 where he held the position of portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Lo was a senior consultant at KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP. Prior to that, Mr. Lo was an analyst at Deloitte and Touche, LLP. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Lo received a B.S. and an M.E. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business. He also received his doctoral degree in Professional Studies (DPS) from Pace University, with a concentration in Finance and International Economics. He is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Kaiyu Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2020

1.56

1.6%

Mr. Zhao joined the Columbia in 2017. Mr. Zhao began his investment career in 2017 and earned an M.E. in Financial Engineering from Cornell University.

Christopher Rowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2020

1.56

1.6%

Mr. Rowe joined the Columbia in 2019. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Rowe was a supervisor at Manulife Investment Management from 2015 to 2018 and an officer at the State Street Corporation from 2011 to 2015. Mr. Rowe began his investment career in 2011 and earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

