The Fund seeks to minimize its exposure to credit risk by diversifying its assets among many municipal issuers and among the different types and maturities of municipal securities available. The Portfolio Managers monitor national trends in the municipal securities market, as well as a range of economic, financial and political factors. As part of the investment process, the Portfolio Managers analyze individual issues and look for securities that they believe offer compelling risk-adjusted return potential (based on some or all of the following, among other things, an analysis of cash flows, ability to pay principal and interest, balance sheet composition, and market positioning), with a secondary emphasis on duration control (i.e., monitoring and managing interest rate risk) and yield curve positioning (i.e., seeking attractive maturities on the yield curve). The Fund’s Portfolio Managers systematically evaluate material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations as a factor in their investment analysis. The Portfolio Managers believe that ESG factors, like other more traditional subjects of investment analysis, have the potential to affect financial risk (e.g., an issuer’s overall credit profile) and investment returns. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research and proactively engage on ESG issues, supplemented by third-party ESG information, and use this as an input to the team’s internal credit ratings, which may be notched up or down depending on the ESG profile of an issuer. ESG considerations that the Portfolio Managers may consider include, but are not limited to: greenhouse gas emissions, data privacy and security, labor management, workforce diversity and inclusion, and business ethics, executive compensation and board composition. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the portfolio managers’ investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.

The Fund may sell securities if the Portfolio Managers find an opportunity they believe is more compelling or if the Portfolio Managers’ outlook on the investment or the market changes.

The Fund may invest in tender option bonds (which include inverse floaters created as part of tender option bond transactions). The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments as a means of hedging or for investment purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to interest rates, sectors and individual issuers and increasing the Fund’s investment exposure beyond that which it could achieve by investing directly in more conventional securities. These derivative instruments may include options, futures (including Treasury futures), inverse floating rate securities and swaps, such as total return swaps, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps. In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

Although it may invest in securities of any maturity, the Fund normally seeks to maintain an average weighted portfolio duration of between three and seven years.

The Fund may not change its fundamental policy of normally investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of municipal issuers without shareholder approval. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets or market values will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.

The Fund is not an appropriate investment for tax-advantaged retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plan accounts or individual retirement accounts or for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax, and may not be beneficial for investors in low tax brackets.