div style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected CSM Advisors, LLC (“CS McKee” or the “Sub-Adviser”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adviser, to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed and floating rate investment grade securities. The Sub-Adviser seeks to create a portfolio of high quality and highly liquid securities that are intended to provide an above market yield. The Fund focuses on investments in fixed maturity and callable U.S. Government Agency securities and high quality corporate bonds (primarily A or better), agency mortgages and other investment grade securitized holdings, seeking to minimize the potential for loss of principal due to credit risk. The Sub-Adviser believes that these securities offer favorable yields relative to specific market risks. The Sub-Adviser typically diversifies among multiple security types that it believes provide the best risk/return profile over the long term. These securities include, among others, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, certificates of deposit, zero coupon callable agency bonds, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities (including senior, first tranche collateralized loan obligations). /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Sub-Adviser seeks to consistently add value relative to the performance Index on both a nominal and risk-adjusted basis. Employing a primary focus on security selection, the Fund seeks to outperform across a range of plausible market scenarios while maintaining superior credit quality and liquidity. The Sub-Adviser’s methodology incorporates a bottom-up approach that is opportunistic, yet risk controlled. As noted above, the Sub-Adviser’s focus on active management of high quality and highly liquid securities is designed to mitigate credit and duration risk and provide enhanced portfolio diversification. Duration is a measure that relates the expected price volatility of a bond to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of a bond, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, a three-year duration means a bond is expected to decrease in value by 3% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 3% if interest rates fall 1%./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Sub-Adviser assesses a broad range of economic data to develop plausible market scenarios as inputs to portfolio construction. The Fund’s portfolio alpha is expected to result primarily from active security analysis and sector weighting decisions. The Fund’s holdings are focused on the largest and most liquid credit issuers as well as a broad array of government agency holdings to produce superior risk-adjusted returns and liquidity across market scenarios. The Sub-Adviser’s tactical approach to duration is employed as a tool primarily for principal preservation, typically operating within an 80% to 120% range versus the duration of the Index. The Index duration was 4.33 years as of October 31, 2021. Portfolio holdings will have a maximum maturity or expected average life of 10 years or less./span/div