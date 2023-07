In seeking to achieve total return, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities that provide exposure to debt issuers based in or economically tied to emerging or frontier markets. Emerging and frontier markets are defined as those identified by the World Bank Group as being “developing or emerging economies” or are included in the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index and/or the JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar denominated securities of emerging and frontier markets issuers. The securities in which the Fund may invest include the following:

∎ obligations of sovereign nations or their agencies, instrumentalities, or sponsored enterprises;

∎ obligations of corporations and banks;

∎ senior subordinated bonds and debentures;

∎ zero coupon, pay-in-kind and capital appreciation bonds;

∎ convertible securities and preferred stock;

∎ warrants, rights and other equity securities that are acquired in connection with the Fund’s investments in debt or convertible securities;

∎ entities organized to restructure the outstanding debt of emerging and frontier market issuers; and

∎ structured securities.

Although the Fund invests primarily in the debt obligations of emerging and frontier markets issuers, it may make investments in the securities of developed market issuers or currency derivative instruments. Currency derivative instruments may include forward foreign currency exchange contracts, and futures contracts or options contracts on currency. The Fund may invest in structured securities, such as credit linked notes, or derivatives, including financial futures contracts and swap contracts, for hedging purposes or to gain

exposure to certain countries or currencies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in “illiquid investments,” i.e. those that the Fund reasonably expects cannot be sold or disposed of in current market conditions within seven calendar days or less without the sale or disposition significantly changing the market value of the investment. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.

The Fund may invest in higher risk, below investment-grade debt securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” Lower quality or below investment-grade securities are rated BB, Ba or lower by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”), or unrated securities determined to be of comparable quality by one or more of the Fund’s sub-advisers. Credit ratings are determined at the time of purchase. There is no minimum rating for a security purchased or held by the Fund, and the Fund may purchase securities in default.

The Fund utilizes a “multi-manager” approach whereby the Fund’s assets are allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of NTI. Each sub-adviser acts independently from the others and utilizes its own distinct investment style in selecting securities. However, each sub-adviser must operate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment objective, strategies and restrictions.

When determining the allocations and reallocations to sub-advisers, NTI will consider a variety of factors, including but not limited to the sub-adviser’s investment approach, historical performance, and the characteristics of each sub-adviser’s allocated assets (including capitalization, growth and profitability measures, valuation metrics, economic sector exposures, and earnings and volatility statistics). NTI seeks, through its selection of sub-advisers and its allocation determinations, to reduce portfolio volatility and provide an attractive combination of risk and return for the Fund.

The sub-advisers may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio trading a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.