Idaho Tax-Exempt Fund invests in debt securities issued by the State of Idaho and its political subdivisions. These municipal bonds, notes, and commercial paper may be in various forms, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, mortgage bonds, certificates of participation, local improvement district bonds, and refunding bonds.

The Fund buys investment-grade bonds, meaning those rated BBB or higher by a national bond rating agency (e.g., Standard & Poor's), or, if unrated, of equivalent quality in the opinion of the adviser, considered at the time of purchase. At least 40% of bonds that the Fund buys must be rated A or higher or, if unrated, of equivalent quality, on a similar basis. Factors used in bond evaluations include such information as the bond district's financial position, population size, employment trends, economic activity, and diversification. The portfolio's dollar-weighted average effective maturity is expected to range between 6 and 15 years. In accordance with the fundamental investment policies of the Fund, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of net assets are invested in debt securities generating income exempt from both federal and Idaho income tax.