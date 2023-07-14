Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.14 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 127.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NISAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon NIS Core Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Sep 10, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kent White

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to invest primarily in a diversified mix of U.S. and U.S. dollar denominated foreign investment grade fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund invests may include securities of the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, including U.S. government-sponsored enterprises (some of which are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government), corporate bonds, municipal securities, including but not limited to private activity bonds, debentures, bank loans and senior loans, preferred stocks, and convertible securities, including convertible preferred securities. The Fund may invest significantly in U.S. Treasury obligations and asset-backed and mortgage-related securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBSs”), and mortgage pass-through securities). The Fund may invest in securities with call features.
The Fund considers investment grade fixed income securities to be debt securities that are rated BBB- or better by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”) or Fitch Ratings Inc. (“Fitch”), Baa3 or better by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if not rated, are of equivalent investment quality as determined by the sub-advisor. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in high-yield securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may also invest in unrated securities. The Fund’s investments may include fixed income instruments of any maturity or duration.
The sub-advisor follows a fixed income investment strategy that combines top-down and bottom-up processes while utilizing a relative value approach to security selection, which takes into account the expected economic and market environments. The sub-advisor uses a team approach to determine sector allocations as well as interest rate and yield curve positioning. The team then conducts thorough research to select securities for the Fund that the sub-advisor deems to have the best relative value. The Fund is managed to have a similar overall interest rate risk to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.
The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, to reduce market exposure or in anticipation of liquidity needs.
Read More

NISAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -4.3% 4.5% 42.50%
1 Yr -3.2% -16.1% 162.7% 22.45%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 131.9% 28.52%
2021 -1.0% -6.0% 15.7% 12.04%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -15.5% 4.5% 41.74%
1 Yr -3.2% -16.1% 162.7% 18.82%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 131.9% 28.52%
2021 -1.0% -6.0% 15.7% 12.15%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NISAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NISAX Category Low Category High NISAX % Rank
Net Assets 6.14 M 2.88 M 287 B 99.53%
Number of Holdings 255 1 17234 80.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.38 M -106 M 27.6 B 98.19%
Weighting of Top 10 24.88% 3.7% 123.9% 53.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 7.76%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 7.32%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 1.25% 6.58%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 4.94%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 4.39%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.375% 3.59%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 3.54%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 3.38%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1% 3.13%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.62% 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NISAX % Rank
Bonds 		97.95% 3.97% 268.18% 27.32%
Cash 		1.16% -181.13% 95.99% 67.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.66% 0.00% 7.93% 75.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.23% 0.00% 77.13% 19.14%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 94.78%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 89.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NISAX % Rank
Corporate 		37.74% 0.00% 100.00% 28.48%
Securitized 		29.77% 0.00% 98.40% 49.43%
Government 		24.15% 0.00% 86.23% 50.10%
Municipal 		7.18% 0.00% 100.00% 5.14%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.16% 0.00% 95.99% 87.71%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 96.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NISAX % Rank
US 		96.00% 3.63% 210.09% 12.95%
Non US 		1.95% -6.54% 58.09% 90.00%

NISAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.29% 0.01% 20.64% 0.50%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.76% 94.35%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 63.31%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 97.93%

Sales Fees

NISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 2.00% 5.75% 74.15%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 127.00% 2.00% 493.39% 49.94%

NISAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NISAX Category Low Category High NISAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.44% 0.00% 10.82% 56.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NISAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NISAX Category Low Category High NISAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.56% -1.28% 8.97% 59.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NISAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NISAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kent White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Kent J. White is the co-chief investment officer at National Investment Services. He also serves on the board of directors and is a member of the management, fixed income investment and asset pricing committees. An owner of the firm, Kent has been with the company since 1994. As co-CIO, Kent is responsible for working in conjunction with Jason C. Berrie to develop the firm’s investment strategies and oversee implementation of final portfolio decisions across all strategies. He has substantial experience in all market sectors and provides regular input on MBS sectors including residential and commercial, as well as consumer and esoteric ABS sectors. Kent also is lead portfolio manager for the total absolute return strategy. Before being appointed CIO, he held the role of CFIO. Prior to joining NIS, Kent served as a portfolio manager at Business Men’s Assurance. He began his career at the Peoples Heritage Federal Savings & Loan. Kent holds a B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. in finance from Duke University. He is a CFA charterholder. Kent is a volunteer for the Central American Lutheran Missionary Society.

Barbara Schalla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Ms. Schalla, an owner of National Investment Services of America, LLC, has been with NIS since 1993 and has over 30 years of investment experience. Ms. Schalla is responsible for co-managing the corporate bond portfolio and oversees investment policy guidelines at NIS. Ms. Schalla holds a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and is a CFA charterholder.

Jason Berrie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Jason C. Berrie is the co-chief investment officer at National Investment Services. He also serves on the board of directors, and is a member of the fixed income investment and management committees. An owner of the firm, Jason has been with the company since 2003. As co-CIO, Jason is responsible for working in conjunction with Kent J. White to develop investment strategies and oversee final portfolio decisions. He is the lead portfolio manager for the corporate bond team and is also charged with determining high yield allocations within the core plus, intermediate plus, and dynamic fixed income investment strategies. Jason is also lead portfolio manager for the short duration high yield strategy. Prior to joining NIS, Jason served as a portfolio manager at both the Guggenheim Group and Midland Advisors Company. Jason holds a B.B.A. in business administration from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA charterholder.

Mark Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Mark R. Anderson is the chief strategy officer at National Investment Services. He also serves as a member of the fixed income investment, management and equity investment committees. An owner of the firm, Mark has been with the company since 2000. Mark is charged with leading dynamic fixed income allocation discussions, monitoring implementation and ensuring that client expectations are being met. He is also the co-portfolio manager of the preferred stock fund, portfolio manager for taxable municipal bonds, and is responsible for the firm’s economic and market outlooks. He is a frequent speaker at both client and industry conferences. Prior to joining NIS, Mark was security analyst and portfolio manager at Associated Trust Company. He holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. Mark is a CFA charterholder.

Lesly Barnes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Lesly is an Asset Backed Securities portfolio manager and is our lead Treasury trader. She is also the pricing coordinator.

Vince Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2020

1.72

1.7%

"Vince is a fixed income portfolio manager with a focus on Corporates. With 18 years of investment management experience, he has an extensive background as an analyst and manager for all sectors within the credit market. - National Investment Services, Inc., 2014 - BMO Asset Management North America, (2002 – 2013) - Clarica Life Insurance Company, 1998 – 2002 - University of Wisconsin – Whitewater – BBA, 1990 - University of Wisconsin – Whitewater – MBA, 1996 - 2 year with the firm - 18 years of investment experience "

James Kaplan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2020

1.72

1.7%

James S. Kaplan is a lead portfolio manager at National Investment Services. He also serves as a member of the fixed income investment and asset pricing committees. An owner of the firm, Jim has been with the company since 2009 and has 36 years of investment experience. He is responsible for the management of all mortgage products including residential and commercial, consumer ABS sectors, and esoteric ABS sectors. Prior to joining National Investment Services, Jim was a lead portfolio manager of structured products at William Blair & Company. Jim was also the co-manager on two taxable bond funds and one money-market fund. He began his career at First Union National Bank. Jim holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Washington and Lee University. Jim serves on the board of the Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund. He is a CFA charterholder.

Stefan Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Jeffrey Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Stephen Smitley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Stephen J. Smitley Aware – Head of Structured Products Mr. Smitley is responsible for evaluating opportunities, assessing risk and the overall portfolio management of Structured Credit investments for Aware Asset Management, Inc. Prior to joining the Aware organization in 2017, Mr. Smitley was with Carval Investors as a member of the Structured Products Investment team from 2009 to 2017. Earlier in his career, Mr. Smitley held roles in structured finance and loan servicing at Black River Asset Management, GMAC-RFC and IndyMac. Mr. Smitley earned a bachelor’s degree from the California State University-Northridge.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

