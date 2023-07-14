Home
Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund

mutual fund
NIQVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.46 -0.05 -0.4%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (NBIIX) Primary Inv (NIQVX) A (NIQAX) Other (NIQTX) C (NIQCX) Retirement (NRIQX) Other (NIQEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund

NIQVX | Fund

$12.46

$1.33 B

0.75%

$0.09

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.7%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$1.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NIQVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Elias Cohen

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund invests mainly in common stocks of foreign companies of any size, including companies in developed and emerging markets. The Fund defines a foreign company as one that is organized outside of the United States and conducts the majority of its business abroad.
In picking stocks, the Portfolio Managers look for what they believe to be well-managed and profitable companies that show growth potential and whose stock prices are undervalued. Factors in identifying these firms may include strong fundamentals, such as attractive cash flows and balance sheets, as well as prices that are reasonable in light of projected returns. The Portfolio Managers also consider the outlooks for various countries and regions around the world, examining economic, market, social, and political conditions.
The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.
The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. Although the Fund has the flexibility to invest a significant portion of its assets in one country or region, it generally intends to invest across a broad range of countries and geographical regions. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors or industries that they believe offers a better risk/reward opportunity.
The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.
The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
NIQVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NIQVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -15.6% 24.4% 86.01%
1 Yr 11.5% -15.2% 26.9% 84.63%
3 Yr -2.5%* -27.5% 9.4% 65.68%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.2% 35.2% 68.18%
10 Yr 2.2%* -3.8% 9.4% 60.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NIQVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -49.5% -11.5% 45.71%
2021 0.6% -11.8% 9.8% 51.81%
2020 2.7% -1.7% 22.8% 91.86%
2019 5.6% -1.0% 9.7% 65.64%
2018 -3.8% -7.5% 11.0% 50.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NIQVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -35.3% 24.4% 84.40%
1 Yr 11.5% -46.8% 26.9% 81.65%
3 Yr -2.5%* -27.5% 13.1% 66.09%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.2% 35.2% 71.63%
10 Yr 2.5%* -3.1% 9.9% 68.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NIQVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -49.5% -11.5% 45.71%
2021 0.6% -11.8% 9.8% 51.81%
2020 2.7% -1.7% 22.8% 91.86%
2019 5.6% -1.0% 9.7% 65.64%
2018 -3.8% -7.5% 11.0% 59.06%

NAV & Total Return History

NIQVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NIQVX Category Low Category High NIQVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.33 B 167 K 150 B 43.81%
Number of Holdings 87 5 516 32.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 329 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 45.62%
Weighting of Top 10 24.78% 10.3% 99.1% 71.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Novartis AG 3.41%
  2. Novartis AG 3.41%
  3. Novartis AG 3.41%
  4. Novartis AG 3.41%
  5. Novartis AG 3.28%
  6. Novartis AG 3.28%
  7. Novartis AG 3.28%
  8. Novartis AG 3.28%
  9. Novartis AG 3.28%
  10. Novartis AG 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NIQVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.44% 88.72% 101.51% 48.39%
Cash 		2.27% -1.51% 11.28% 59.22%
Other 		1.29% -0.02% 3.64% 1.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 17.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 5.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 7.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIQVX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.94% 1.36% 29.58% 22.35%
Financial Services 		17.18% 0.00% 38.62% 26.50%
Consumer Defense 		14.52% 0.00% 28.66% 13.36%
Industrials 		12.88% 0.68% 31.28% 68.43%
Technology 		12.86% 1.51% 38.21% 84.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.24% 0.00% 46.28% 38.02%
Basic Materials 		6.82% 0.00% 23.15% 46.31%
Energy 		2.75% 0.00% 24.97% 31.57%
Communication Services 		2.29% 0.00% 41.13% 76.50%
Real Estate 		0.53% 0.00% 17.78% 42.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 47.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIQVX % Rank
Non US 		88.75% 70.50% 101.51% 53.69%
US 		7.69% 0.00% 25.68% 30.88%

NIQVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NIQVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 37.19% 46.03%
Management Fee 1.04% 0.00% 1.50% 96.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.03% 0.80% 92.19%

Sales Fees

NIQVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NIQVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NIQVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 7.00% 330.00% 39.84%

NIQVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NIQVX Category Low Category High NIQVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.75% 0.00% 6.96% 34.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NIQVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NIQVX Category Low Category High NIQVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -1.69% 3.16% 24.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NIQVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NIQVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Elias Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Elias Cohen, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2000. Elias is a Portfolio Manager on the International Equity, International Select, International ACWI ex-US & Global Equity strategies. He earned a BA from Colby College and an MBA from New York University, the Stern School of Business, where he graduated with a specialization in Business Strategy. Elias has also been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Thomas Hogan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2021

1.36

1.4%

Thomas Hogan, CFA, Managing Director, joined Neuberger Berman Trust Company in 2011. Thomas is an Associate Portfolio Manager on the International Equity team. He was an equity research analyst with Allianz Global Investors Capital, where he covered the raw materials & utilities, financial services and healthcare sectors. Prior to joining Allianz in 2005, he was an equity research associate with William Blair & Company, LLC. He began his career with Ibbotson Associates, where he was a senior consultant managing asset allocation-based projects for financial services firms. Thomas received an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a BA from the University of Notre Dame. Hogan is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

