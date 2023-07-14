To pursue its goal, the Fund invests mainly in common stocks of foreign companies of any size, including companies in developed and emerging markets. The Fund defines a foreign company as one that is organized outside of the United States and conducts the majority of its business abroad.

In picking stocks, the Portfolio Managers look for what they believe to be well-managed and profitable companies that show growth potential and whose stock prices are undervalued. Factors in identifying these firms may include strong fundamentals, such as attractive cash flows and balance sheets, as well as prices that are reasonable in light of projected returns. The Portfolio Managers also consider the outlooks for various countries and regions around the world, examining economic, market, social, and political conditions.

The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies and industries. Although the Fund has the flexibility to invest a significant portion of its assets in one country or region, it generally intends to invest across a broad range of countries and geographical regions. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors or industries that they believe offers a better risk/reward opportunity.

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.