Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
11.6%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$1.33 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.8%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NIQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|87.16%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|85.32%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|63.70%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|67.05%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|57.02%
* Annualized
|NIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NIQAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.33 B
|167 K
|150 B
|44.27%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|5
|516
|34.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|329 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|46.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.78%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|72.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NIQAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.44%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|48.85%
|Cash
|2.27%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|59.68%
|Other
|1.29%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|1.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|78.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|75.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|76.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NIQAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|17.94%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|22.81%
|Financial Services
|17.18%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|26.96%
|Consumer Defense
|14.52%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|13.82%
|Industrials
|12.88%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|68.89%
|Technology
|12.86%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|85.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.24%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|38.48%
|Basic Materials
|6.82%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|46.77%
|Energy
|2.75%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|32.03%
|Communication Services
|2.29%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|76.96%
|Real Estate
|0.53%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|43.09%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|85.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NIQAX % Rank
|Non US
|88.75%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|54.15%
|US
|7.69%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|31.34%
|NIQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|31.54%
|Management Fee
|1.04%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.79%
|Administrative Fee
|0.26%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|93.75%
|NIQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|35.19%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NIQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NIQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|40.36%
|NIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NIQAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|81.61%
|NIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NIQAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|35.27%
|NIQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 16, 2019
3.37
3.4%
Elias Cohen, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2000. Elias is a Portfolio Manager on the International Equity, International Select, International ACWI ex-US & Global Equity strategies. He earned a BA from Colby College and an MBA from New York University, the Stern School of Business, where he graduated with a specialization in Business Strategy. Elias has also been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2021
1.36
1.4%
Thomas Hogan, CFA, Managing Director, joined Neuberger Berman Trust Company in 2011. Thomas is an Associate Portfolio Manager on the International Equity team. He was an equity research analyst with Allianz Global Investors Capital, where he covered the raw materials & utilities, financial services and healthcare sectors. Prior to joining Allianz in 2005, he was an equity research associate with William Blair & Company, LLC. He began his career with Ibbotson Associates, where he was a senior consultant managing asset allocation-based projects for financial services firms. Thomas received an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a BA from the University of Notre Dame. Hogan is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
