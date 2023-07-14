Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
18.9%
1 yr return
19.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$3.22 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.1%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.49%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NICSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|80.95%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|34.59%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|16.99%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|28.34%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|51.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|NICSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|4.17%
|2021
|5.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|35.83%
|2020
|3.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|93.85%
|2019
|5.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|60.85%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|37.14%
|NICSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NICSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.22 B
|189 K
|222 B
|32.76%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|2
|3509
|47.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.08 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|39.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.06%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|93.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NICSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.28%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|54.02%
|Cash
|1.72%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|43.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|74.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|75.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|73.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|72.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NICSX % Rank
|Technology
|30.63%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|68.69%
|Healthcare
|15.84%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|21.48%
|Financial Services
|15.62%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|12.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.19%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|65.66%
|Industrials
|9.95%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|12.95%
|Communication Services
|6.13%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|82.79%
|Consumer Defense
|3.97%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|46.64%
|Basic Materials
|2.45%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|24.26%
|Energy
|1.25%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|33.69%
|Real Estate
|0.98%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|51.39%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|80.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NICSX % Rank
|US
|95.69%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|42.62%
|Non US
|2.59%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|53.61%
|NICSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|74.62%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|59.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|NICSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NICSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.49%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|12.51%
|NICSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NICSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.16%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|76.59%
|NICSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|NICSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NICSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.18%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|17.34%
|NICSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$3.643
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2017
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2011
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2009
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2008
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2007
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.734
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2006
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2005
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2004
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2003
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2001
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2001
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2000
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2000
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 1999
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 1999
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1998
|$0.454
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 1998
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1997
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 1997
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Dave Nicholas joined Nicholas Company as an investment analyst in 1986. He serves in a leadership position for the company as CEO and President, while primarily focusing his efforts day-to-day on investments as a Portfolio Manager and the Chief Investment Officer. Dave earned a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed his M.S. in Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he is a member of the University’s Business School Advisory Board. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2016
5.76
5.8%
Michael joined Nicholas Company in 2006. He serves as lead portfolio manager of Nicholas Equity Income Fund, co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Fund and is a senior research analyst. Michael has a depth of knowledge following years of covering the healthcare, technology and industrial sectors. Michael has had the opportunity to work alongside Dave and Ab Nicholas analyzing companies for each of the investment strategies. This experience has provided a sound basis for his adoption of the long held Nicholas investment philosophy and process. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Michael worked for the Department of Defense Financing & Accounting Service as a financial analyst. He spent three years with Robert W. Baird as a research analyst and at McDonald Investments for one year focusing on healthcare companies. Before starting his investment career, he worked with Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax consultant. Michael has earned his CPA and CFA designations. He graduated magna cum laude from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and obtained his MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
