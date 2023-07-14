Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nicholas Fund

mutual fund
NICSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$82.38 +0.34 +0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (NICSX) Primary
NICSX (Mutual Fund)

Nicholas Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$82.38 +0.34 +0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (NICSX) Primary
NICSX (Mutual Fund)

Nicholas Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$82.38 +0.34 +0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (NICSX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nicholas Fund

NICSX | Fund

$82.38

$3.22 B

0.16%

$0.13

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.9%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$3.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$82.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.49%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nicholas Fund

NICSX | Fund

$82.38

$3.22 B

0.16%

$0.13

0.71%

NICSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nicholas Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nicholas
  • Inception Date
    Jul 14, 1969
  • Shares Outstanding
    44045957
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Nicholas

Fund Description

     To pursue the Fund’s investment objective of long-term growth, it primarily invests in common stocks of domestic small, medium- and large-sized companies believed to have growth potential. The Fund believes a company’s annual sales volume and market capitalization (the number of shares outstanding multiplied by the per share price) are the factors most illustrative of a company’s size. In distinguishing company size in terms of sales volume, the Fund considers a company’s sales volume relative to peer 
companies in the company’s industry. In terms of market capitalization, the Fund generally considers companies with market capitalizations up to $3 billion as “small,” between $3 billion and $25 billion as “medium” and greater than $25 billion as “large.” The Fund looks for established companies with the potential for superior growth in sales and earnings in a diversified group of industries. The Fund’s investment philosophy is basically a long-term growth philosophy, based upon the assumption that if a company achieves superior growth in sales and earnings, eventually the company’s stock will achieve superior performance. It is anticipated that a major portion of the Fund’s portfolio will be invested in common stocks of the types of companies, and in the manner, as described above. 
Read More

NICSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NICSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.9% -41.7% 64.0% 80.95%
1 Yr 19.9% -46.2% 77.9% 34.59%
3 Yr 6.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 16.99%
5 Yr 4.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 28.34%
10 Yr 3.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 51.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NICSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -85.9% 81.6% 4.17%
2021 5.9% -31.0% 26.7% 35.83%
2020 3.5% -13.0% 34.8% 93.85%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 60.85%
2018 -1.8% -15.9% 2.0% 37.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NICSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.9% -41.7% 64.0% 77.59%
1 Yr 19.9% -46.2% 77.9% 31.72%
3 Yr 6.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 17.21%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 29.00%
10 Yr 8.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 38.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NICSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -85.9% 81.6% 4.17%
2021 5.9% -31.0% 26.7% 35.83%
2020 3.5% -13.0% 34.8% 93.85%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 60.85%
2018 -0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 22.10%

NAV & Total Return History

NICSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NICSX Category Low Category High NICSX % Rank
Net Assets 3.22 B 189 K 222 B 32.76%
Number of Holdings 64 2 3509 47.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.08 B -1.37 M 104 B 39.84%
Weighting of Top 10 30.06% 11.4% 116.5% 93.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.96%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.72%
  3. Apple Inc 4.17%
  4. Cintas Corp 2.60%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 2.57%
  6. Aon PLC Class A 2.52%
  7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.22%
  8. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 2.20%
  9. The Home Depot Inc 2.08%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NICSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.28% 50.26% 104.50% 54.02%
Cash 		1.72% -10.83% 49.73% 43.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 74.26%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 75.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 73.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 72.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NICSX % Rank
Technology 		30.63% 0.00% 65.70% 68.69%
Healthcare 		15.84% 0.00% 39.76% 21.48%
Financial Services 		15.62% 0.00% 43.06% 12.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.19% 0.00% 62.57% 65.66%
Industrials 		9.95% 0.00% 30.65% 12.95%
Communication Services 		6.13% 0.00% 66.40% 82.79%
Consumer Defense 		3.97% 0.00% 25.50% 46.64%
Basic Materials 		2.45% 0.00% 18.91% 24.26%
Energy 		1.25% 0.00% 41.09% 33.69%
Real Estate 		0.98% 0.00% 16.05% 51.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 80.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NICSX % Rank
US 		95.69% 34.69% 100.00% 42.62%
Non US 		2.59% 0.00% 54.22% 53.61%

NICSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NICSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 20.29% 74.62%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 59.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

NICSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NICSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NICSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.49% 0.00% 316.74% 12.51%

NICSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NICSX Category Low Category High NICSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.16% 0.00% 41.31% 76.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NICSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NICSX Category Low Category High NICSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -6.13% 1.75% 17.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NICSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NICSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Nicholas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Dave Nicholas joined Nicholas Company as an investment analyst in 1986. He serves in a leadership position for the company as CEO and President, while primarily focusing his efforts day-to-day on investments as a Portfolio Manager and the Chief Investment Officer. Dave earned a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed his M.S. in Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he is a member of the University’s Business School Advisory Board. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.

Michael Shelton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2016

5.76

5.8%

Michael joined Nicholas Company in 2006. He serves as lead portfolio manager of Nicholas Equity Income Fund, co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Fund and is a senior research analyst. Michael has a depth of knowledge following years of covering the healthcare, technology and industrial sectors. Michael has had the opportunity to work alongside Dave and Ab Nicholas analyzing companies for each of the investment strategies. This experience has provided a sound basis for his adoption of the long held Nicholas investment philosophy and process. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Michael worked for the Department of Defense Financing & Accounting Service as a financial analyst. He spent three years with Robert W. Baird as a research analyst and at McDonald Investments for one year focusing on healthcare companies. Before starting his investment career, he worked with Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax consultant. Michael has earned his CPA and CFA designations. He graduated magna cum laude from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and obtained his MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee. Michael joined Nicholas Company in 2006. He serves as lead portfolio manager of Nicholas Equity Income Fund, co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Fund and is a senior research analyst. Michael has a depth of knowledge following years of covering the healthcare, technology and industrial sectors. Michael has had the opportunity to work alongside Dave and Ab Nicholas analyzing companies for each of the investment strategies. This experience has provided a sound basis for his adoption of the long held Nicholas investment philosophy and process. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Michael worked for the Department of Defense Financing & Accounting Service as a financial analyst. He spent three years with Robert W. Baird as a research analyst and at McDonald Investments for one year focusing on healthcare companies. Before starting his investment career, he worked with Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax consultant. Michael has earned his CPA and CFA designations. He graduated magna cum laude from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and obtained his MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×