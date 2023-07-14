To pursue the Fund’s investment objective of long-term growth, it primarily invests in common stocks of domestic small, medium- and large-sized companies believed to have growth potential. The Fund believes a company’s annual sales volume and market capitalization (the number of shares outstanding multiplied by the per share price) are the factors most illustrative of a company’s size. In distinguishing company size in terms of sales volume, the Fund considers a company’s sales volume relative to peer

companies in the company’s industry. In terms of market capitalization, the Fund generally considers companies with market capitalizations up to $3 billion as “small,” between $3 billion and $25 billion as “medium” and greater than $25 billion as “large.” The Fund looks for established companies with the potential for superior growth in sales and earnings in a diversified group of industries. The Fund’s investment philosophy is basically a long-term growth philosophy, based upon the assumption that if a company achieves superior growth in sales and earnings, eventually the company’s stock will achieve superior performance. It is anticipated that a major portion of the Fund’s portfolio will be invested in common stocks of the types of companies, and in the manner, as described above.