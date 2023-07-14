Bob Elsasser is a principal and co-founder of Variant Investments, LLC with over 26 years of experience in the industry. Prior to founding Variant Investments, LLC, Bob was the Director of Fixed Income Research at CTC | myCFO. Before joining the organization in 2006, Bob was the Senior Vice President of Fixed Income and Foreign Exchange at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Bob received his BA in Finance from the University of Washington and his MBA in Finance from New York University.