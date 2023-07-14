Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
42.6%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|55.56%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|67.27%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.4%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|64.44%
|2021
|2.8%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|39.92%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2019
|1.4%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|Period
|NICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|55.56%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|61.09%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.4%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|64.44%
|2021
|2.8%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|40.32%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2019
|1.4%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|N/A
|NICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NICHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|169
|4
|4478
|66.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|739 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|16.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.58%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|49.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NICHX % Rank
|Other
|52.39%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|2.47%
|Bonds
|34.25%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|86.93%
|Cash
|13.23%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|65.37%
|Stocks
|0.13%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|94.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|44.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|60.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NICHX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|97.64%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|98.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|96.85%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|99.21%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|99.21%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|99.61%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.39%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|98.43%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|97.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|99.21%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|96.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NICHX % Rank
|Non US
|0.10%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|82.69%
|US
|0.03%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|90.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NICHX % Rank
|Corporate
|72.01%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|59.01%
|Cash & Equivalents
|27.99%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|6.71%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|75.97%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|53.71%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|24.73%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|86.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NICHX % Rank
|US
|34.25%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|84.81%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|73.14%
|NICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|68.71%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|42.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|NICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|14.11%
|NICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NICHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.03%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|6.36%
|NICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NICHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.21%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|1.44%
|NICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.428
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.424
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.414
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.399
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.402
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.468
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Curt Fintel is a principal and co-founder of the Investment Manager with over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry.Curt is a member of the CFA Society of Portland, and has been a CFA charterholder since 1999. He received a BS and MS in Economics from Iowa State University and constructed his graduate thesis on the empirical analysis of alternative option valuations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Bob Elsasser is a principal and co-founder of Variant Investments, LLC with over 26 years of experience in the industry. Prior to founding Variant Investments, LLC, Bob was the Director of Fixed Income Research at CTC | myCFO. Before joining the organization in 2006, Bob was the Senior Vice President of Fixed Income and Foreign Exchange at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Bob received his BA in Finance from the University of Washington and his MBA in Finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
J.B. Hayes is a principal and co-founder of Variant Investments, LLC with over 16 years of experience in the industry. Prior to founding Variant Investments, LLC, J.B. was the Director of Private Markets at CTC | myCFO. Before joining the organization in 2001, J.B. was with the Private Client Group at Merrill Lynch. J.B. is a member of the CFA Society of Portland, and has been a CFA charterholder since 2004. He received a BS in Business with a focus on finance from the University of Oregon.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
