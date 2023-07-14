Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 98.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NHIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|88.24%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|80.17%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|39.60%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|53.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|55.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|NHIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|NHIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|84.18%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|74.28%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|35.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|49.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|51.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|NHIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|NHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NHIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.04 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|33.33%
|Number of Holdings
|397
|2
|2736
|42.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|95.5 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|38.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.27%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|67.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NHIEX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.22%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|51.08%
|Cash
|5.26%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|21.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.52%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|75.65%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|78.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|61.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|53.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NHIEX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.54%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|76.77%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.26%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|26.26%
|Securitized
|4.20%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|12.41%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|47.62%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|35.93%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|55.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NHIEX % Rank
|US
|82.43%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|40.49%
|Non US
|11.79%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|60.95%
|NHIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|18.97%
|99.73%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|26.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.27%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|92.04%
|NHIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NHIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NHIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|98.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|85.76%
|NHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NHIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.37%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|16.76%
|NHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NHIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|N/A
|NHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Russ Covode, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2004. Russ serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager for high yield and blended credit portfolios. In addition, he sits on the Credit Committee for high yield bonds and senior floating rate loans. Prior to joining the firm, Russ spent five years at Banc One Capital Markets, where he was most recently a principal in the bank’s mezzanine fund. Before that, he spent seven years with the high yield group at Banc of America Securities in various positions including leading the bank’s high yield capital markets desk. Russ began his career with S.G. Warburg & Co. in New York. Russ earned a BA from Colorado College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Daniel Doyle, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2012. Dan serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager for non-investment grade credit portfolios. In addition, he sits on the Credit Committee for high yield bonds and senior floating rate loans. Prior to joining the firm, Dan was a managing director at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, specializing in high yield sales. He was also a portfolio manager at various firms, including Henderson Global Investors, ING Investment Management and Zurich Scudder Investments. Dan began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Dan earned a BS from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He has also been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Joseph Lind, CFA, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. He is Co-Head of U.S. High Yield. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, he served as a high yield strategy portfolio manager at DDJ Capital Management from 2012 to 2018. Previously, Mr. Lind served as a research analyst responsible for sourcing investments in the energy and equipment rental industries across all of the Adviser’s investment strategies. Mr. Lind originally joined the Adviser in 2006. Prior to joining theDDJ Capital Management , from 2004-2006 Mr. Lind served as a senior research analyst at Coast Asset Management, where he was responsible for identifying investment opportunities for a special situations hedge fund. Prior to joining Coast Asset Management, Mr. Lind served as a research analyst at Sierra Capital from 2000-2004. Mr. Lind received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University and is a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2019
3.07
3.1%
Christopher Kocinski, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2006. Chris is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Non-Investment Grade Credit focusing on U.S. high yield portfolios. In addition, he is a member of the Credit Committee for Non-Investment Grade Credit as well as the firm’s ESG Advisory Committee. Previously, he was the Co-Director of Non-Investment Grade Credit Research and a Senior Research Analyst with a specific focus on the healthcare and gaming sectors. Prior to joining the firm, he was an investment banking analyst at Bank of America Securities. Chris earned a BA from the University of Chicago and has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...