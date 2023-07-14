The Portfolio Managers will seek positive returns through in-depth credit research utilizing proprietary analytics processes to assess the strength of a company’s credit profile, examples of which include but are not limited to: their ability to pay principal and interest, their cash flow and balance sheet composition, and their market position relative to competitors. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers systematically evaluate material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations as a factor in their investment analysis. The Portfolio Managers believe that ESG factors, like other more traditional subjects of investment analysis, have the potential to affect financial risk (e.g., an issuer’s overall credit profile) and investment returns. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research and proactively engage on ESG issues, supplemented by third-party ESG information, and use this as an input to the team’s internal credit ratings, which may be notched up or down depending on the ESG profile of an issuer. ESG considerations that the Portfolio Managers may consider include, but are not limited to: greenhouse gas emissions, data privacy and security, labor management, workforce diversity and inclusion, and business ethics, executive compensation and board composition. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the portfolio managers’ investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.

In addition, the Portfolio Managers analyze and adjust weightings based on general and sector-specific economic and market conditions, while diversifying across industries, companies and investment size.

The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments as a means of hedging risk and/or for investment purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to currencies, interest rates, inflation, sectors and individual issuers. These derivative instruments may include futures, forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps, such as total return swaps, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), if the investment companies invest principally in the types of investments in which the Fund may invest directly.

The Fund does not normally invest in or continue to hold securities that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market or other conditions. The Fund may invest in or continue to hold securities that the Portfolio Managers believe have ratings or other factors that imply an imminent risk of default with respect to such payments. The Fund may also invest in restricted securities.

In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including obligations of issuers in emerging market countries, denominated in any currency, but the Fund normally will not invest more than 20% of its net assets at the time of investment in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.

The Fund is suitable for investors who seek a total return in excess of the return typically offered by U.S. Treasury securities and who are comfortable with the risks associated with investing in a portfolio made up mainly of intermediate-term, U.S. dollar-denominated, High-Yield Bonds.