Neuberger Berman High Income Bond Fund

mutual fund
NHIEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.38 -0.01 -0.14%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inv (NHINX) Primary C (NHICX) Inst (NHILX) Retirement (NHIRX) A (NHIAX) Retirement (NRHIX) Other (NHIEX)
Neuberger Berman High Income Bond Fund

NHIEX | Fund

$7.38

$1.04 B

7.37%

$0.54

-

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 98.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Neuberger Berman High Income Bond Fund

NHIEX | Fund

$7.38

$1.04 B

7.37%

$0.54

-

NHIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman High Income Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Jan 11, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William (Russ) Covode

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, High-Yield Bonds (as defined below), with an emphasis on debt securities rated below investment grade (commonly called “junk bonds”). For purposes of this Fund, High-Yield Bonds are generally defined as those debt securities that, at the time of investment, are rated in the lowest investment grade category (BBB by S&P Global Ratings, Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by at least one independent credit rating agency) or lower or, if unrated, determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S. dollars by U.S. and foreign corporations, partnerships, and other business entities. The Fund considers floating rate senior secured loans to be High-Yield Bonds. The Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in loans, including in participation interests in loans.
The Fund normally expects to have a weighted averaged maturity between five and ten years. The Fund endeavors to manage credit risk through disciplined credit analysis and diversification of credit quality. The Fund intends to opportunistically rotate quality and sector exposures throughout the credit cycle, maintaining a higher quality bias in High-Yield Bonds when the Portfolio Managers believe an economic downturn is underway and increasing lower quality holdings of High-Yield Bonds when the Portfolio Managers believe an economic expansion is underway. With regard to interest rate risk, the Portfolio Managers are
sensitive to the overall duration of the portfolio in relation to its benchmark and evaluate the duration of potential new portfolio acquisitions in conjunction with their credit analysis. The Fund invests its assets in a broad range of issuers and industries.
The Portfolio Managers will seek positive returns through in-depth credit research utilizing proprietary analytics processes to assess the strength of a company’s credit profile, examples of which include but are not limited to: their ability to pay principal and interest, their cash flow and balance sheet composition, and their market position relative to competitors. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers systematically evaluate material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations as a factor in their investment analysis. The Portfolio Managers believe that ESG factors, like other more traditional subjects of investment analysis, have the potential to affect financial risk (e.g., an issuer’s overall credit profile) and investment returns. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research and proactively engage on ESG issues, supplemented by third-party ESG information, and use this as an input to the team’s internal credit ratings, which may be notched up or down depending on the ESG profile of an issuer. ESG considerations that the Portfolio Managers may consider include, but are not limited to: greenhouse gas emissions, data privacy and security, labor management, workforce diversity and inclusion, and business ethics, executive compensation and board composition. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the portfolio managers’ investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.
In addition, the Portfolio Managers analyze and adjust weightings based on general and sector-specific economic and market conditions, while diversifying across industries, companies and investment size.
The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments as a means of hedging risk and/or for investment purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to currencies, interest rates, inflation, sectors and individual issuers. These derivative instruments may include futures, forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps, such as total return swaps, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps.
The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), if the investment companies invest principally in the types of investments in which the Fund may invest directly.
The Fund does not normally invest in or continue to hold securities that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market or other conditions. The Fund may invest in or continue to hold securities that the Portfolio Managers believe have ratings or other factors that imply an imminent risk of default with respect to such payments. The Fund may also invest in restricted securities.
In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including obligations of issuers in emerging market countries, denominated in any currency, but the Fund normally will not invest more than 20% of its net assets at the time of investment in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.
The Fund is suitable for investors who seek a total return in excess of the return typically offered by U.S. Treasury securities and who are comfortable with the risks associated with investing in a portfolio made up mainly of intermediate-term, U.S. dollar-denominated, High-Yield Bonds.
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in High-Yield Bonds (as defined above) and other investment companies that provide investment exposure to such bonds. The Fund will not alter this policy without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
NHIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -7.1% 10.3% 88.24%
1 Yr 0.1% -9.9% 18.7% 80.17%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% 39.60%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% 53.79%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 55.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% N/A
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -14.3% 7.8% 84.18%
1 Yr 0.1% -18.1% 22.2% 74.28%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% 35.04%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% 49.57%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 51.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% N/A
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NHIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NHIEX Category Low Category High NHIEX % Rank
Net Assets 1.04 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 33.33%
Number of Holdings 397 2 2736 42.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 95.5 M -492 M 2.55 B 38.62%
Weighting of Top 10 9.27% 3.0% 100.0% 67.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CSC Holdings, LLC 5.75% 1.50%
  2. Global Aircraft Leasing Co Ltd 6.5% 1.04%
  3. CQP Holdco LP & Bip-V Chinook Holdco LLC 5.5% 0.95%
  4. Level 3 Financing, Inc. 4.625% 0.94%
  5. Realogy Group LLC/Realogy Co-Issuer Corp 5.25% 0.94%
  6. GREAT OUTDOORS GROUP, LLC 2021 TERM LOAN B 0.86%
  7. GREAT OUTDOORS GROUP LLC 2021 TERM LOAN B1 0.85%
  8. Alliant Holdings Intermediate LLC/Alliant Holdings Co-Issuer Inc 6.75% 0.84%
  9. CCO Holdings, LLC/ CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 5% 0.83%
  10. Imola Merger Corporation 4.75% 0.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NHIEX % Rank
Bonds 		94.22% 0.00% 154.38% 51.08%
Cash 		5.26% -52.00% 100.00% 21.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.52% 0.00% 17.89% 75.65%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 78.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 61.67%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 53.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NHIEX % Rank
Corporate 		90.54% 0.00% 129.69% 76.77%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.26% 0.00% 99.98% 26.26%
Securitized 		4.20% 0.00% 97.24% 12.41%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 47.62%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 35.93%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 55.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NHIEX % Rank
US 		82.43% 0.00% 150.64% 40.49%
Non US 		11.79% 0.00% 118.12% 60.95%

NHIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 18.97% 99.73%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.84% 26.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.27% 0.00% 0.50% 92.04%

Sales Fees

NHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

NHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 98.00% 1.00% 255.00% 85.76%

NHIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NHIEX Category Low Category High NHIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.37% 0.00% 37.22% 16.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NHIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NHIEX Category Low Category High NHIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NHIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NHIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William (Russ) Covode

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Russ Covode, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2004. Russ serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager for high yield and blended credit portfolios. In addition, he sits on the Credit Committee for high yield bonds and senior floating rate loans. Prior to joining the firm, Russ spent five years at Banc One Capital Markets, where he was most recently a principal in the bank’s mezzanine fund. Before that, he spent seven years with the high yield group at Banc of America Securities in various positions including leading the bank’s high yield capital markets desk. Russ began his career with S.G. Warburg & Co. in New York. Russ earned a BA from Colorado College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Daniel Doyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Daniel Doyle, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2012. Dan serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager for non-investment grade credit portfolios. In addition, he sits on the Credit Committee for high yield bonds and senior floating rate loans. Prior to joining the firm, Dan was a managing director at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, specializing in high yield sales. He was also a portfolio manager at various firms, including Henderson Global Investors, ING Investment Management and Zurich Scudder Investments. Dan began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Dan earned a BS from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He has also been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Joseph Lind

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Joseph Lind, CFA, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. He is Co-Head of U.S. High Yield. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, he served as a high yield strategy portfolio manager at DDJ Capital Management from 2012 to 2018. Previously, Mr. Lind served as a research analyst responsible for sourcing investments in the energy and equipment rental industries across all of the Adviser’s investment strategies. Mr. Lind originally joined the Adviser in 2006. Prior to joining theDDJ Capital Management , from 2004-2006 Mr. Lind served as a senior research analyst at Coast Asset Management, where he was responsible for identifying investment opportunities for a special situations hedge fund. Prior to joining Coast Asset Management, Mr. Lind served as a research analyst at Sierra Capital from 2000-2004. Mr. Lind received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University and is a CFA charter holder.

Christopher Kocinski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2019

3.07

3.1%

Christopher Kocinski, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2006. Chris is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Non-Investment Grade Credit focusing on U.S. high yield portfolios. In addition, he is a member of the Credit Committee for Non-Investment Grade Credit as well as the firm’s ESG Advisory Committee. Previously, he was the Co-Director of Non-Investment Grade Credit Research and a Senior Research Analyst with a specific focus on the healthcare and gaming sectors. Prior to joining the firm, he was an investment banking analyst at Bank of America Securities. Chris earned a BA from the University of Chicago and has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

