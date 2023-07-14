Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$3.98 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 10.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NGRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Global Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steve Shigekawa

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and common stocks and other securities issued by other real estate companies, including rights and warrants, and convertible and preferred securities. The Fund defines a real estate company as one that derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from real estate, or has at least 50% of its assets invested in real estate.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its total assets (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Portfolio Managers, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its total assets) in securities that (a) are organized or located outside the U.S., (b) trade primarily in a market located outside the U.S., or (c) derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from business outside the U.S. or have at least 50% of their assets outside the U.S. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, including the United States. The Fund is not limited in the extent to which it may invest in real estate equity securities of companies domiciled in emerging market countries. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign companies in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund generally will invest in convertible securities only if, in the view of the Portfolio Managers, the conversion feature represents a significant element of the securities’ value.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities of real estate companies. These debt securities can be either investment grade or below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), provided that, at the time of purchase, they are rated at least B by S&P Global Ratings or Moody’s Investor Service (or comparably rated by at least one independent credit rating agency) or, if unrated by either of these, determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund does not normally continue to hold securities that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market conditions. The Fund may invest in companies across all market capitalizations.
Some of the REITs and other real estate securities in which the Fund invests may be preferred stock, which receives preference in the payment of dividends.
The Portfolio Managers make investment decisions through a fundamental analysis of each company. The Portfolio Managers review each company’s current financial condition and industry position, as well as economic and market conditions. In doing so, they evaluate the company’s growth potential, earnings estimates and quality of management, as well as other factors. The Fund normally seeks to invest for the long-term, but it may sell securities regardless of how long they have been held if the Portfolio Managers find an opportunity they believe is more compelling, if the Portfolio Managers’ outlook on the company or the market changes, if a stock reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.
The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.
The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities issued by REITs and common stocks and other securities issued by other real estate companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test and the test of whether a company is a real estate company are applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
Read More

NGRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NGRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -7.4% 12.6% 87.56%
1 Yr -9.7% -23.1% 5.7% 87.05%
3 Yr -2.0%* -15.8% 6.1% 75.94%
5 Yr -1.6%* -17.1% 13.7% 35.56%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NGRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -43.9% 4.5% 62.83%
2021 9.2% -7.2% 14.9% 54.55%
2020 -1.5% -7.5% 4.4% 34.22%
2019 4.8% 0.3% 6.1% 20.97%
2018 -1.6% -6.3% 11.6% 24.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NGRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -15.4% 12.6% 86.53%
1 Yr -9.7% -23.1% 5.7% 84.46%
3 Yr -2.0%* -15.8% 6.1% 75.94%
5 Yr -1.5%* -17.1% 14.1% 37.78%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NGRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -43.9% 4.5% 62.83%
2021 9.2% -7.2% 14.9% 54.55%
2020 -1.5% -7.5% 4.4% 34.22%
2019 4.8% 0.3% 6.1% 20.97%
2018 -1.3% -6.3% 12.0% 33.14%

NAV & Total Return History

NGRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NGRIX Category Low Category High NGRIX % Rank
Net Assets 3.98 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 57 5 739 90.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.39 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 34.66% 18.1% 63.6% 51.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Tower Corp 5.81%
  2. Prologis Inc 5.03%
  3. Segro PLC 4.56%
  4. Segro PLC 4.56%
  5. Segro PLC 4.56%
  6. Segro PLC 4.56%
  7. Segro PLC 4.56%
  8. Segro PLC 4.56%
  9. Segro PLC 4.56%
  10. Segro PLC 4.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NGRIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.45% 3.65% 126.54% 43.08%
Cash 		1.55% -1.38% 10.38% 32.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 78.87%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 78.71% 92.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 75.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 77.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NGRIX % Rank
Real Estate 		97.16% 72.53% 100.00% 48.42%
Financial Services 		1.77% 0.00% 9.53% 4.74%
Communication Services 		1.07% 0.00% 10.08% 30.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 77.89%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 85.79%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 84.21%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 80.53%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 76.84%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 78.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 95.79%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 77.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NGRIX % Rank
US 		58.54% 0.00% 80.79% 67.53%
Non US 		39.91% 0.00% 99.40% 30.93%

NGRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NGRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 10.46% 0.11% 27.58% 2.60%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.10% 1.50% 89.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.25% 94.92%

Sales Fees

NGRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NGRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NGRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 1.00% 165.00% 44.09%

NGRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NGRIX Category Low Category High NGRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.52% 0.00% 5.11% 36.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NGRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NGRIX Category Low Category High NGRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.41% -0.23% 3.84% 47.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NGRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NGRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steve Shigekawa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Steve Shigekawa, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2002. Steve is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Real Estate Securities group. He has been a Portfolio Manager with the firm since 2005. Prior to that, he was an analyst with the firm covering REIT securities. .Previously, he was a research associate at Prudential Securities, an intern at Cohen & Steers Capital Management, and an associate at Wilshire Associates, where he spent four years. He received a BA from the University of California at Los Angeles and an MBA from New York University.

Anton Kwang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Anton Kwang, CFA, joined Neuberger Berman Asia Limited in 2014. Previously, he was the lead portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region of Standard Life Investment’s global property funds in Hong Kong, and senior portfolio manager (Asia) at Perennial Investment Partners, and director and head of regional property research at ABN AMRO Bank. Anton received a BS from The University of Hong Kong. He has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Brian Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Brian C. Jones, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 1999. Brian is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Real Estate Securities group. Previously, he was a research associate at UBS Warburg, Thornton Investment Management and The Dreyfus Corporation, where he began his career in 1993. Brian received a BA from Harvard University. He has also been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

