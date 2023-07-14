To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and common stocks and other securities issued by other real estate companies, including rights and warrants, and convertible and preferred securities. The Fund defines a real estate company as one that derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from real estate, or has at least 50% of its assets invested in real estate.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its total assets (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Portfolio Managers, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its total assets) in securities that (a) are organized or located outside the U.S., (b) trade primarily in a market located outside the U.S., or (c) derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from business outside the U.S. or have at least 50% of their assets outside the U.S. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, including the United States. The Fund is not limited in the extent to which it may invest in real estate equity securities of companies domiciled in emerging market countries. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign companies in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund generally will invest in convertible securities only if, in the view of the Portfolio Managers, the conversion feature represents a significant element of the securities’ value.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities of real estate companies. These debt securities can be either investment grade or below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), provided that, at the time of purchase, they are rated at least B by S&P Global Ratings or Moody’s Investor Service (or comparably rated by at least one independent credit rating agency) or, if unrated by either of these, determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund does not normally continue to hold securities that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market conditions. The Fund may invest in companies across all market capitalizations.

Some of the REITs and other real estate securities in which the Fund invests may be preferred stock, which receives preference in the payment of dividends.

The Portfolio Managers make investment decisions through a fundamental analysis of each company. The Portfolio Managers review each company’s current financial condition and industry position, as well as economic and market conditions. In doing so, they evaluate the company’s growth potential, earnings estimates and quality of management, as well as other factors. The Fund normally seeks to invest for the long-term, but it may sell securities regardless of how long they have been held if the Portfolio Managers find an opportunity they believe is more compelling, if the Portfolio Managers’ outlook on the company or the market changes, if a stock reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.

The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.

The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities issued by REITs and common stocks and other securities issued by other real estate companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test and the test of whether a company is a real estate company are applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.