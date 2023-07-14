Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-9.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$3.98 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.7%
Expense Ratio 10.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NGRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.9%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|62.83%
|2021
|9.2%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|54.55%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|34.22%
|2019
|4.8%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|20.97%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.3%
|12.0%
|33.14%
|NGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NGRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.98 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|5
|739
|90.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.39 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.66%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|51.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.45%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|43.08%
|Cash
|1.55%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|32.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|78.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|92.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|75.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|77.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGRIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|97.16%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|48.42%
|Financial Services
|1.77%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|4.74%
|Communication Services
|1.07%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|30.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|77.89%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|85.79%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|84.21%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|80.53%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|76.84%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|78.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|95.79%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|77.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGRIX % Rank
|US
|58.54%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|67.53%
|Non US
|39.91%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|30.93%
|NGRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|10.46%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|2.60%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|89.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|94.92%
|NGRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NGRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NGRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|44.09%
|NGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NGRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.52%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|36.92%
|NGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NGRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.41%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|47.12%
|NGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Steve Shigekawa, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2002. Steve is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Real Estate Securities group. He has been a Portfolio Manager with the firm since 2005. Prior to that, he was an analyst with the firm covering REIT securities. .Previously, he was a research associate at Prudential Securities, an intern at Cohen & Steers Capital Management, and an associate at Wilshire Associates, where he spent four years. He received a BA from the University of California at Los Angeles and an MBA from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Anton Kwang, CFA, joined Neuberger Berman Asia Limited in 2014. Previously, he was the lead portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region of Standard Life Investment’s global property funds in Hong Kong, and senior portfolio manager (Asia) at Perennial Investment Partners, and director and head of regional property research at ABN AMRO Bank. Anton received a BS from The University of Hong Kong. He has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Brian C. Jones, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 1999. Brian is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Real Estate Securities group. Previously, he was a research associate at UBS Warburg, Thornton Investment Management and The Dreyfus Corporation, where he began his career in 1993. Brian received a BA from Harvard University. He has also been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
