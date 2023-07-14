Home
Trending ETFs

NGCCX (Mutual Fund)

NGCCX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Greater China Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.32 -0.39 -1.27%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inst (LNGZX) Primary C (NGCCX) A (NGCAX) Inst (CGCRX) Adv (CGCHX) Inst (CGCYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Greater China Fund

NGCCX | Fund

$30.32

$133 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

-7.8%

1 yr return

-15.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-18.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

Net Assets

$133 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NGCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -18.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Greater China Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    May 16, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dara White

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies whose principal activities are located in the Greater China region. The Greater China region includes Hong Kong, The People’s Republic of China, Taiwan and certain other countries. The Fund’s investments include securities of emerging market issuers. The investment manager determines if a company’s principal activities are located in the Greater China region by considering the company’s country of organization, its primary stock exchange listing, the source of its revenues, the location of its assets and other factors. The Fund may seek to achieve its objective through investments in, among other instruments, common stocks and depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in Chinese companies that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzen Stock Exchange (China A-shares) through the Shanghai and Shenzen - Hong Kong Stock Connect program (China Stock Connect) and may also seek investment exposure to Chinese companies operating in certain sectors using a structure known as a variable interest entity (a VIE), rather than an equity ownership in the Chinese company.
The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size believed to be undervalued or have the potential for long-term growth. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors. 
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund. 
Read More

NGCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.8% -22.0% 21.1% 71.67%
1 Yr -15.4% -29.7% 41.4% 61.67%
3 Yr -18.3%* -27.8% 23.8% 87.96%
5 Yr -8.5%* -21.1% 17.9% 71.43%
10 Yr -3.9%* -13.4% 12.6% 86.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -40.5% 25.8% 65.49%
2021 -14.0% -28.6% 19.4% 90.83%
2020 11.3% -6.6% 33.6% 49.47%
2019 6.6% -0.5% 11.1% 45.16%
2018 -5.8% -13.1% -0.3% 65.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.8% -32.2% 31.3% 52.94%
1 Yr -15.4% -55.0% 60.3% 44.54%
3 Yr -18.3%* -24.7% 27.8% 89.52%
5 Yr -7.3%* -17.5% 13.7% 74.03%
10 Yr 2.2%* -13.4% 11.6% 58.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -40.5% 25.8% 65.49%
2021 -14.0% -28.6% 19.4% 90.83%
2020 11.3% -6.6% 33.6% 49.47%
2019 6.6% -0.5% 11.1% 45.16%
2018 -4.6% -13.1% -0.3% 55.70%

NAV & Total Return History

NGCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NGCCX Category Low Category High NGCCX % Rank
Net Assets 133 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 25.83%
Number of Holdings 48 21 961 58.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.9 M 706 K 4.22 B 24.79%
Weighting of Top 10 53.20% 6.6% 81.8% 32.48%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NGCCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 0.00% 102.18% 33.90%
Cash 		0.52% -2.18% 11.89% 59.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.27%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 17.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 9.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 10.17%

NGCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.19% 0.09% 20.92% 17.54%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.09% 1.50% 72.50%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 86.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% 15.38%

Sales Fees

NGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 12.50%

Trading Fees

NGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 4.00% 278.00% 18.68%

NGCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NGCCX Category Low Category High NGCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 57.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NGCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NGCCX Category Low Category High NGCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.38% -1.76% 4.74% 99.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NGCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NGCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dara White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Dara White is Global Head of Emerging Market equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments and has acted as lead portfolio manager of emerging market equity strategies since 2008. He joined the company in 2006 as co-manager of the Strategic Investor team and is based in Portland.

Derek Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Mr. Lin joined the Investment Manager in 2019. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Lin worked as a senior analyst at Yulan Capital, LLC Group and previously worked as an analyst at Surveyor Capital (Citadel, LLC.), Merchants’ Gate Capital, LP and J.P. Morgan Securities. Mr. Lin began his investment career in 2006 and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

