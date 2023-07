Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in floating rate securities. Floating rate securities are defined to include floating rate loans, other floating rate debt securities including corporate debt securities and U.S. government securities, money market securities and shares of money market and short-term bond funds. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other securities, which would primarily be fixed rate debt securities of any maturity, convertible securities and equity securities received as a result of the restructuring of an issuer’s debt. A substantial portion of the Fund’s assets generally will be invested in securities rated below investment grade or, if unrated, deemed by the Fund’s portfolio managers to be of comparable quality. Below investment-grade securities are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk” bonds. The Fund invests both in securities issued by U.S. companies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by non-U.S. companies that are traded over-the-counter or listed on an exchange. Under normal market conditions, the average effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio will not be longer than one year. Effective duration is an estimate of how much the value of a debt security will change with a given change in interest rates.

The Fund may invest in securities that have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, but that may be resold to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the provisions of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“ Rule 144A securities ”).

The Fund may utilize the following derivatives: options; futures contracts; options on futures contracts; swap agreements, including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps; and options on swap agreements. The Fund may use these derivatives in an attempt to manage market risk, credit risk and yield curve risk, to manage the effective maturity or duration of securities in the Fund’s portfolio, including the use of interest rate derivatives to convert fixed-rate securities to floating rate securities, or for speculative purposes in an effort to increase the Fund’s yield or to enhance returns. The use of a derivative is speculative if the Fund is primarily seeking to enhance returns, rather than offset the risk of other positions.

The Fund’s sub-adviser bases its investment process on fundamental, bottom-up credit analysis. Analysts assess sector dynamics, company business models and asset quality. Inherent in the sub-adviser’s credit analysis process is the evaluation of potential upside and downside to any credit. As such, the sub-adviser concentrates its efforts on sectors where there is sufficient transparency to assess the downside risk and where firms have assets to support meaningful recovery in case of default. In its focus on downside protection, the sub-adviser favors opportunities where valuations can be quantified and risks assessed.