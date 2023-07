Nathan Faber is a Vice President of Investment Strategies and portfolio manager at the Newfound Research LLC. He is responsible for portfolio management and the ongoing research and development of new investment models and strategies. His award-winning research on investment management has been quoted by numerous publications. Prior to joining the team at Newfound in May 2013, he was a chemical engineer at URS (Dec 2008 – May 2013). Mr. Faber holds a Master of Science in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University and graduated summa cum laude from Case Western Reserve University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a minor in Mathematics.