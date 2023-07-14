Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
-8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
Net Assets
$798 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.3%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies that pay or are expected to pay dividends. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest primarily in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations greater than $3.5 billion. The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers partition the fund’s selection universe by industry and then identify what they believe to be the most attractively valued securities in each industry to determine potential holdings for the fund representing a broad range of industry groups. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. In selecting individual holdings and constructing the overall portfolio, the portfolio managers take into account the dividend yields of their investments. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities, the fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate-related investments, and a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)), including emerging market securities. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.
|Period
|NFJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|15.80%
|1 Yr
|-8.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|95.88%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|84.54%
|5 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|95.76%
|10 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|93.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|NFJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|96.90%
|2021
|9.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|28.30%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|82.74%
|2019
|2.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|93.26%
|2018
|-6.7%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|98.04%
|Period
|NFJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|14.57%
|1 Yr
|-8.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|95.98%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|84.92%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|83.24%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|74.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|NFJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|96.90%
|2021
|9.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|28.39%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|82.65%
|2019
|2.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|93.26%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|45.44%
|NFJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFJEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|798 M
|1 M
|151 B
|51.89%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|2
|1727
|62.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|273 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|47.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.26%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|25.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFJEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.27%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|32.02%
|Cash
|0.73%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|66.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|72.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|69.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|70.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|70.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFJEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.72%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|24.75%
|Technology
|13.18%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|28.47%
|Industrials
|12.75%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|33.58%
|Healthcare
|12.13%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|89.77%
|Real Estate
|11.06%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|1.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.73%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|17.49%
|Basic Materials
|6.78%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|8.09%
|Communication Services
|5.81%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|48.84%
|Energy
|3.08%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|92.33%
|Utilities
|2.86%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|72.11%
|Consumer Defense
|1.90%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|96.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFJEX % Rank
|US
|99.27%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|8.54%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|96.80%
|NFJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|65.91%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|55.56%
|NFJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NFJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NFJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|94.47%
|NFJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFJEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.74%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|31.18%
|NFJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|NFJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFJEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.67%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|32.54%
|NFJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.420
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2010
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2009
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2009
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2009
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2008
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2008
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2008
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2007
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2007
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2006
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2006
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2006
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2006
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2005
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2005
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 22, 2006
15.53
15.5%
Thomas Oliver is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, Mr. Oliver was a manager of corporate reporting at Perot Systems and an auditor at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Oliver earned a B.B.A. and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and has his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2007
14.59
14.6%
Mr. McKinney is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors. As a member of the Value Equity US Team, he is the product team co-lead for the Dividend Value investment strategy. Before joining the firm in 2006, he was an equity analyst covering the energy sector for Evergreen Investments, an investment-banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, a vice president in equity research at Merrill Lynch and an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. McKinney has a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Jeff Reed is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2007, Mr. Reed was a credit analyst at Frost Bank. Mr. Reed earned a B.B.A. in finance from Texas Christian University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2015
6.76
6.8%
John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
