Nicolas Janvier is Head of US Equities, EMEA, at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He took up this role in October 2020 and leads the London-based team which manages a significant US equities franchise for clients. Nicolas has been with the company for 14 years, working as a US equities portfolio manager in both our US and London offices. He is currently lead manager for the Threadneedle American strategy and Threadneedle American Smaller Companies strategy, as well as ESG portfolios managed by the London team. He is also co-portfolio manager of the Columbia Large Cap Growth Opportunity strategy. Nicolas joined the company in 2006, spending eight years in our New York office as a portfolio manager in the Value Strategies team focusing on US mid and small cap companies. Prior to this, Nicolas was a portfolio manager with the Private Bank at Bank of America. Nicolas holds a BSc in Telecommunications-Operations from the University of Florida. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.