Newfound Risk Managed U.S. Growth Fund

mutual fund
NFDIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.41 -0.04 -0.38%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (NFDIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Newfound Risk Managed U.S. Growth Fund

NFDIX | Fund

$10.41

$60.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$60.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NFDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Newfound Risk Managed U.S. Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Newfound
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Corey Hoffstein

Fund Description

The Fund is primarily comprised of (i) equity securities of domestic companies of any market capitalization and/or ETFs (sometime referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds”) that invest in those companies (“Equity ETFs”), (ii) 5- and 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures contracts, (iii) put and call options on equity indices and Equity ETFs, (iv) investment grade short-term fixed income securities (i.e., short-term U.S. Treasuries) and ETFs that invest in those fixed income securities (“Fixed Income ETFs”).

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser focuses on whether the domestic equity market offers the potential for acceptable risk-adjusted returns (lower volatility and higher price momentum) that the Adviser deems in its judgment to likely produce positive returns to the Fund. If so, the Fund invests in domestic equities and/or Equity ETFs. If not, the Fund invests in investment grade short-term fixed income securities or Fixed Income ETFs.

The Adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative systems to measure market risk and select securities to buy and sell for the Fund. The Adviser adjusts the Fund’s equity market exposure based upon its proprietary models as necessary. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, momentum and trend (e.g., price return), market structure (e.g., liquidity), volatility, cross-asset signals (e.g., correlation), seasonality, and fundamentals (e.g., earnings growth).

The Fund may invest in 5- and 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures contracts when the Adviser’s proprietary models indicate that such a position may offer a positive expected return or meaningful diversification benefits for the portfolio. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, value (e.g., real yield), trend (e.g., price return), carry (e.g., steepness of the yield curve), and correlation.

The Fund may buy (or sell) contracts that give the Fund the right to sell an underlying asset at a specific time, i.e., put options (or put spreads) on equity indices and Equity ETFs when the Adviser’s proprietary models indicate that such a position may offer a hedge against a sharp decline in domestic or foreign equity markets. The Fund may buy (or sell) contracts that give the Fund the right to buy an underlying asset at a specific time, i.e., call options (or call spreads) on equity indices and equity ETFs when the Adviser’s proprietary models indicate that the domestic markets may experience a sharp rally in domestic or foreign equity markets.

The Fund has the flexibility to invest in any combination of the securities described above, which include domestic common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts, equity swaps, options, equity index futures, and ETFs that invest in these types of securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities economically tied to the U.S. market.

The Fund may use investment leverage as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund typically expects to invest an amount approximately equal to its net assets directly in a portfolio of equity securities and/or ETFs while also maintaining notional exposure to 5- and 10-Year U.S. Treasury Notes through futures contracts as part of this leverage strategy. The Fund’s total investment exposure is typically less than 200% of the Fund’s NAV.

Read More

NFDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -12.3% 53.7% 17.36%
1 Yr 5.6% -18.8% 40.4% 23.14%
3 Yr 1.9%* -18.4% 16.1% 24.79%
5 Yr -1.3%* -13.4% 10.2% 60.27%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -48.5% 15.7% 93.78%
2021 9.5% -10.0% 21.8% 5.42%
2020 -0.7% -5.8% 15.2% 90.67%
2019 3.8% -2.2% 6.5% 14.16%
2018 -2.7% -6.8% 0.3% 71.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -23.0% 53.7% 16.94%
1 Yr 5.6% -18.8% 40.4% 22.73%
3 Yr 1.9%* -18.4% 16.1% 25.43%
5 Yr -1.2%* -13.4% 10.2% 65.89%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -48.5% 15.7% 93.78%
2021 9.5% -10.0% 21.8% 5.42%
2020 -0.7% -5.8% 15.2% 90.67%
2019 3.8% -2.2% 6.5% 14.16%
2018 -2.6% -6.8% 0.3% 80.49%

NAV & Total Return History

NFDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NFDIX Category Low Category High NFDIX % Rank
Net Assets 60.6 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 72.02%
Number of Holdings 158 2 3255 25.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.9 M 349 K 12.1 B 67.49%
Weighting of Top 10 61.04% 22.2% 100.0% 64.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%
  2. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%
  3. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%
  4. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%
  5. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%
  6. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%
  7. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%
  8. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%
  9. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%
  10. Option on S&P 500 PR Sep21 0.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NFDIX % Rank
Stocks 		87.94% 0.00% 238.38% 11.11%
Bonds 		8.78% 0.00% 106.59% 72.43%
Cash 		3.29% -65.52% 88.88% 71.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 29.63%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 65.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 55.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFDIX % Rank
Technology 		21.85% 0.00% 85.77% 23.30%
Healthcare 		15.04% 0.00% 38.63% 25.24%
Financial Services 		11.88% 0.00% 98.22% 56.80%
Industrials 		11.58% 0.00% 23.85% 23.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.39% 0.00% 25.83% 38.35%
Consumer Defense 		8.80% 0.00% 37.51% 28.64%
Communication Services 		6.32% 0.00% 21.61% 42.23%
Energy 		4.24% 0.00% 60.89% 59.22%
Real Estate 		3.76% 0.00% 99.45% 43.69%
Basic Materials 		3.22% 0.00% 56.73% 53.88%
Utilities 		2.91% 0.00% 91.12% 50.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFDIX % Rank
US 		86.66% -1.19% 235.84% 5.76%
Non US 		1.28% -6.82% 98.11% 62.55%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFDIX % Rank
Government 		68.47% 0.00% 99.78% 11.93%
Cash & Equivalents 		31.53% -72.56% 100.00% 50.21%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 48.97%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 51.03%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.28% 70.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 37.04%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFDIX % Rank
US 		8.78% -17.22% 99.80% 68.31%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 63.37% 69.96%

NFDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NFDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.21% 4.40% 64.71%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 44.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

NFDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NFDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NFDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 1.75% 441.00% 44.39%

NFDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NFDIX Category Low Category High NFDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.31% 47.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NFDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NFDIX Category Low Category High NFDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.14% -2.01% 13.72% 67.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NFDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NFDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Corey Hoffstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Corey is co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Newfound. He researched and developed the firm’s flagship dynamic, volatility-adjusted momentum model. He is responsible for overseeing the Firm’s investment group and the ongoing management of the Firm’s strategies. Corey also takes an active role in the management of the Firm, directing business development and strategic growth initiatives. Corey holds a Master of Science in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, cum laude, from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

