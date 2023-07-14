The Fund is primarily comprised of (i) equity securities of domestic companies of any market capitalization and/or ETFs (sometime referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds”) that invest in those companies (“Equity ETFs”), (ii) 5- and 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures contracts, (iii) put and call options on equity indices and Equity ETFs, (iv) investment grade short-term fixed income securities (i.e., short-term U.S. Treasuries) and ETFs that invest in those fixed income securities (“Fixed Income ETFs”).

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser focuses on whether the domestic equity market offers the potential for acceptable risk-adjusted returns (lower volatility and higher price momentum) that the Adviser deems in its judgment to likely produce positive returns to the Fund. If so, the Fund invests in domestic equities and/or Equity ETFs. If not, the Fund invests in investment grade short-term fixed income securities or Fixed Income ETFs.

The Adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative systems to measure market risk and select securities to buy and sell for the Fund. The Adviser adjusts the Fund’s equity market exposure based upon its proprietary models as necessary. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, momentum and trend (e.g., price return), market structure (e.g., liquidity), volatility, cross-asset signals (e.g., correlation), seasonality, and fundamentals (e.g., earnings growth).

The Fund may invest in 5- and 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures contracts when the Adviser’s proprietary models indicate that such a position may offer a positive expected return or meaningful diversification benefits for the portfolio. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, value (e.g., real yield), trend (e.g., price return), carry (e.g., steepness of the yield curve), and correlation.

The Fund may buy (or sell) contracts that give the Fund the right to sell an underlying asset at a specific time, i.e., put options (or put spreads) on equity indices and Equity ETFs when the Adviser’s proprietary models indicate that such a position may offer a hedge against a sharp decline in domestic or foreign equity markets. The Fund may buy (or sell) contracts that give the Fund the right to buy an underlying asset at a specific time, i.e., call options (or call spreads) on equity indices and equity ETFs when the Adviser’s proprietary models indicate that the domestic markets may experience a sharp rally in domestic or foreign equity markets.

The Fund has the flexibility to invest in any combination of the securities described above, which include domestic common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts, equity swaps, options, equity index futures, and ETFs that invest in these types of securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities economically tied to the U.S. market.

The Fund may use investment leverage as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund typically expects to invest an amount approximately equal to its net assets directly in a portfolio of equity securities and/or ETFs while also maintaining notional exposure to 5- and 10-Year U.S. Treasury Notes through futures contracts as part of this leverage strategy. The Fund’s total investment exposure is typically less than 200% of the Fund’s NAV.