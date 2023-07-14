Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$60.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.0%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is primarily comprised of (i) equity securities of domestic companies of any market capitalization and/or ETFs (sometime referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds”) that invest in those companies (“Equity ETFs”), (ii) 5- and 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures contracts, (iii) put and call options on equity indices and Equity ETFs, (iv) investment grade short-term fixed income securities (i.e., short-term U.S. Treasuries) and ETFs that invest in those fixed income securities (“Fixed Income ETFs”).
In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser focuses on whether the domestic equity market offers the potential for acceptable risk-adjusted returns (lower volatility and higher price momentum) that the Adviser deems in its judgment to likely produce positive returns to the Fund. If so, the Fund invests in domestic equities and/or Equity ETFs. If not, the Fund invests in investment grade short-term fixed income securities or Fixed Income ETFs.
The Adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative systems to measure market risk and select securities to buy and sell for the Fund. The Adviser adjusts the Fund’s equity market exposure based upon its proprietary models as necessary. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, momentum and trend (e.g., price return), market structure (e.g., liquidity), volatility, cross-asset signals (e.g., correlation), seasonality, and fundamentals (e.g., earnings growth).
The Fund may invest in 5- and 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures contracts when the Adviser’s proprietary models indicate that such a position may offer a positive expected return or meaningful diversification benefits for the portfolio. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, value (e.g., real yield), trend (e.g., price return), carry (e.g., steepness of the yield curve), and correlation.
The Fund may buy (or sell) contracts that give the Fund the right to sell an underlying asset at a specific time, i.e., put options (or put spreads) on equity indices and Equity ETFs when the Adviser’s proprietary models indicate that such a position may offer a hedge against a sharp decline in domestic or foreign equity markets. The Fund may buy (or sell) contracts that give the Fund the right to buy an underlying asset at a specific time, i.e., call options (or call spreads) on equity indices and equity ETFs when the Adviser’s proprietary models indicate that the domestic markets may experience a sharp rally in domestic or foreign equity markets.
The Fund has the flexibility to invest in any combination of the securities described above, which include domestic common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts, equity swaps, options, equity index futures, and ETFs that invest in these types of securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities economically tied to the U.S. market.
The Fund may use investment leverage as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund typically expects to invest an amount approximately equal to its net assets directly in a portfolio of equity securities and/or ETFs while also maintaining notional exposure to 5- and 10-Year U.S. Treasury Notes through futures contracts as part of this leverage strategy. The Fund’s total investment exposure is typically less than 200% of the Fund’s NAV.
|Period
|NFDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|17.36%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|23.14%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|24.79%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|60.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NFDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|93.78%
|2021
|9.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|5.42%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|90.67%
|2019
|3.8%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|14.16%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|71.22%
|Period
|NFDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|16.94%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|22.73%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|25.43%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|65.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NFDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|93.78%
|2021
|9.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|5.42%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|90.67%
|2019
|3.8%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|14.16%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|80.49%
|NFDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.6 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|72.02%
|Number of Holdings
|158
|2
|3255
|25.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|49.9 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|67.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.04%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|64.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFDIX % Rank
|Stocks
|87.94%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|11.11%
|Bonds
|8.78%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|72.43%
|Cash
|3.29%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|71.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|29.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|65.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|55.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFDIX % Rank
|Technology
|21.85%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|23.30%
|Healthcare
|15.04%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|25.24%
|Financial Services
|11.88%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|56.80%
|Industrials
|11.58%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|23.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.39%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|38.35%
|Consumer Defense
|8.80%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|28.64%
|Communication Services
|6.32%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|42.23%
|Energy
|4.24%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|59.22%
|Real Estate
|3.76%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|43.69%
|Basic Materials
|3.22%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|53.88%
|Utilities
|2.91%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|50.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFDIX % Rank
|US
|86.66%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|5.76%
|Non US
|1.28%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|62.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFDIX % Rank
|Government
|68.47%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|11.93%
|Cash & Equivalents
|31.53%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|50.21%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|48.97%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|51.03%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|70.78%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|37.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFDIX % Rank
|US
|8.78%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|68.31%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|69.96%
|NFDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|64.71%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|44.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|NFDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|NFDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|50.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NFDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|44.39%
|NFDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|47.06%
|NFDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NFDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|67.08%
|NFDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2015
7.0
7.0%
Corey is co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Newfound. He researched and developed the firm’s flagship dynamic, volatility-adjusted momentum model. He is responsible for overseeing the Firm’s investment group and the ongoing management of the Firm’s strategies. Corey also takes an active role in the management of the Firm, directing business development and strategic growth initiatives. Corey holds a Master of Science in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, cum laude, from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
