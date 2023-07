Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in income producing securities (including below investment grade securities, or “junk bonds”) with a focus on U.S. corporate bonds, convertible securities, foreign debt instruments, including those in emerging markets and related foreign currency transactions, and U.S. government securities. Below investment grade fixed-income securities are rated below investment grade quality (i.e., none of the three major ratings agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Fitch Investors Services, Inc. (“Fitch”) or S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”)), have rated the securities in one of its top four rating categories) or, if the security is unrated, are determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in preferred stocks and dividend-paying common stocks. The portfolio managers may shift the Fund’s assets among various types of income-producing securities based upon changing market conditions. The Adviser performs its own extensive credit analyses to determine the creditworthiness and potential for capital appreciation of a security.

The Fund’s portfolio managers use a flexible approach to identify securities in the global marketplace with characteristics including discounted price compared to economic value, undervalued credit ratings with strong or improving credit profiles and yield premium relative to its benchmark (although not all of the securities selected will have these attributes).

In deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Adviser will consider, among other things, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, the Adviser’s expectations regarding future changes in interest rates and comparisons of the level of risk associated with particular investments with the Adviser’s expectations concerning the potential return of those investments.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes the skills of its in-house team of more than 30 research analysts to cover a broad universe of industries, companies and markets. The Fund’s portfolio managers take advantage of these extensive resources to identify securities that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. The Adviser seeks to buy bonds that offer a positive yield advantage over the market and, in its view, have room to increase in price. It may also invest to take advantage of what the portfolio managers believe are temporary disparities in the yield of different segments of the market for U.S. government securities. The Adviser provides the portfolio managers with maximum flexibility to find investment opportunities in a wide range of markets, both domestic and foreign. This flexible approach provides the Fund with access to a wide array of investment opportunities. The three key sectors that the portfolio managers focus upon are U.S. corporate issues (including convertible securities), foreign debt securities and U.S. government securities. The Fund’s portfolio managers maintain a core of the Fund’s investments in corporate bond issues and shift its assets among other income-producing securities as opportunities develop. The Fund generally seeks to maintain a high level of diversification as a form of risk management.