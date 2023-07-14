Under normal conditions, the Small Cap Growth Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities (principally, common stock) of domestic issuers listed on a nationally recognized securities exchange that, at the time of investment by the Small Cap Growth Fund, have market capitalizations not exceeding $8 billion (the “80% Policy”). For purposes of the 80% Policy, the Small Cap Growth Fund may continue to hold securities of an issuer if, after the time of the Small Cap Growth Fund’s investment, the issuer’s market capitalization exceeds $8 billion. Although there is no minimum limitation, the market capitalization of issuers in which the Small Cap Growth Fund may invest will, at the time of investment by the Small Cap Growth Fund, typically have a market capitalization at least as large as that of the company included in the Russell 2000 ® Index with the smallest market capitalization, which as of May 7, 2021 was $257 million. Although the Adviser will seek to invest the Small Cap Growth Fund’s assets in accordance with its 80% Policy, during certain periods, which may be prolonged periods of time, market conditions, the availability of attractive investment opportunities that the Adviser believes are appropriate investments for the Small Cap Growth Fund and/or high levels of new investments into the Small Cap Growth Fund can lead to periods of higher cash levels that cause the Small Cap Growth Fund’s investments to be constituted of less than 80% of its net assets in accordance with the 80% Policy. During such periods, the Small Cap Growth Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Small Cap Growth Fund invests, in general, in companies with strong growth potential that, for a variety of reasons, including the market’s inefficiencies, are trading at a discount to their underlying value where a catalyst is in place to eliminate that discount. The Small Cap Growth Fund may, but is not required to, invest in stocks from a variety of industries included in the technology, healthcare, energy and industrials, specialty retailing, media/leisure/cable/entertainment and business and consumer services sectors. These are some of the sectors within the economy which the Adviser believes will have significant long-term growth rates and often include the stocks of rapidly growing companies. Although the Small Cap Growth Fund’s investments have typically been most heavily weighted in the information technology and healthcare sectors, the allocation of the Small Cap Growth Fund’s assets among the various sectors may change at any time. The Small Cap Growth Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.The Small Cap Growth Fund may engage in short sales. The Small Cap Growth Fund may make a profit or loss depending upon whether the market price of the security sold short decreases or increases between the date of the short sale and the date on which the Small Cap Growth Fund replaces the borrowed security. The Small Cap Growth Fund strives to balance tax efficiency with the inherent volatility in rapid growth markets and indu stries. It is the policy of the Small Cap Growth Fund generally to not engage in trading for short-term gains, and the Adviser employs other measures to maximize tax efficiency to the extent consistent with the Small Cap Growth Fund’s investment strategies, including using: (a) the specific identification method to calculate the tax basis for shares of Small Cap Growth Fund portfolio holdings to seek to minimize taxable gains or offset other gains; and (b) net short-term capital gains to offset Small Cap Growth Fund expenses which would otherwise be non-deductible by the Small Cap Growth Fund. In addition, during certain periods market forces may cause the Adviser, seeking to act in the best interests of the Small Cap Growth Fund, to manage the Small Cap Growth Fund in a manner that may not maximize tax efficiency, such as if the Small Cap Growth Fund experiences extreme inflows and outflows from an unusually high volume of purchase and redemption activity, resulting in high portfolio turnover. The Small Cap Growth Fund strives to balance tax efficiency with the inherent volatility in rapid growth markets and industries.