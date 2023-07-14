Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
6.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$191 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.3%
Expense Ratio 1.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 133.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NESGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|98.65%
|1 Yr
|6.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|76.47%
|3 Yr
|-8.7%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|78.82%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|25.37%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|36.08%
* Annualized
|NESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NESGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|191 M
|183 K
|28 B
|73.41%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|6
|1336
|93.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|124 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|51.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.34%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|4.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NESGX % Rank
|Stocks
|87.97%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|98.49%
|Cash
|12.03%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|0.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|74.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|78.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|75.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|73.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NESGX % Rank
|Technology
|75.51%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|0.33%
|Healthcare
|12.99%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|90.47%
|Industrials
|11.51%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|88.96%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|81.94%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|93.48%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|94.15%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|96.15%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|99.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|96.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NESGX % Rank
|US
|87.97%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|81.77%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|99.00%
|NESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NESGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|76.76%
|NESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NESGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.72%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|95.59%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2008
14.38
14.4%
Mr. Retzler has been with Needham Asset Management, LLC since 2005. Mr. Retzler is a graduate of the Columbia Business School and was a Fulbright Scholar. He began his career in 1994 with Merrill Lynch Investment Banking. When he left Merrill Lynch in 2002. From 2002 until he joined Needham, he was in charge of Winterkorn, privately owned company.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
