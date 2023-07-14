To pursue its goal, the Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. companies whose products and services the Portfolio Managers believe have the potential to deliver positive social and environmental outcomes (“Impact”). The Fund considers securities of U.S. companies to be those that (1) are traded principally on a stock exchange or over-the-counter in the United States, (2) are organized under the laws of and have a principal office in the United States, or (3) derive 50% or more of their total revenues from, and/or have 50% or more of their total assets in, goods produced, sales made, profits generated or services performed in the United States. Companies are selected using a fundamental, bottom-up research approach and proprietary in-depth Impact analysis using quantitative ratios and qualitative scoring frameworks. The Fund may hold stocks of companies of any market capitalization and in any sector. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically will hold a limited number of stocks.

The Portfolio Managers focus on both social and environmental Impact themes while also integrating governance factors into the investment process. Social themes include a company’s ability to deliver sustainable growth and fair employment, increase positive health and safety outcomes, and promote gender and racial equality. Environmental themes include the ability to combat climate change, enable energy transitions, and conserve the natural environment.

Portfolio construction is an important component of the investment process and primarily consists of three distinct investment categories: Special Situations, Opportunistic, and Impact Leaders. Special Situations have certain attributes that the Portfolio Managers believe may influence Impact outcomes (e.g., initial public offerings, spin-offs, private investments, changes in capital structure, mergers and acquisitions) and require specific methodologies and customized investment research. Opportunistic investments are companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are temporarily underappreciated by the broader market, given their long- term business and/or Impact potential. Impact Leaders are those companies with a track record of significant Impact, shareholder-oriented management, superior competitive positioning, or that are industry leaders in environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues.

The Portfolio Managers utilize an integrated approach focused on rigorous Impact analysis, consideration of ESG factors, and assessment of company financials. The Managers perform both quantitative and qualitative analysis in an effort to identify companies that they believe have the potential to increase in value. This potential may be realized in many ways, some of which include: free cash flow generation, product or process enhancements, margin increases, and improved capital structure management. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of issuers and their potential in light of the Portfolio Managers’ evaluation of their financial condition, industry position, market opportunities, Impact metrics, ESG factors, senior management teams and any special situations as well as any relevant economic, political and regulatory factors. Environmental and social outcomes will be evaluated on an absolute basis, with the goal of achieving a specific and identifiable positive threshold. Additionally, the contribution of companies to a specific environmental or social outcome will be compared against other companies, which also contribute to that same environmental or social outcome. These factors will be considered both individually and collectively, as part of the Portfolio Managers' analysis.

The Portfolio Managers will invest in accordance with the Fund's Enhanced Sustainable Exclusion Policy. The policy describes businesses, which may be deemed controversial, and are therefore excluded from investment consideration. Please see the Statement of Additional Information for a detailed description of the Fund's Enhanced Sustainable Exclusion Criteria.

The Portfolio Managers employ disciplined valuation criteria and dynamic price limits to determine when to buy or sell a stock.

The valuation criteria and price limits will change over time as a result of changes in company-specific, industry and market factors. The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a dynamic price target, when other opportunities appear more attractive, when Impact metrics deteriorate, or when the Portfolio Managers’ research indicates declining fundamentals.

Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.

The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or pursuant to an applicable exemption. The Fund may also invest in private companies, including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering.

At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends.