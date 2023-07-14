Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
13.1%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.1%
Expense Ratio 9.83%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NEQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|14.04%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|2.50%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|NEQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEQAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.5 M
|481 K
|145 B
|96.51%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|1
|2445
|82.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.53 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|93.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.13%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|17.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEQAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.66%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|47.26%
|Cash
|1.34%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|50.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|59.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|58.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|58.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|58.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEQAX % Rank
|Industrials
|24.86%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|4.99%
|Healthcare
|23.61%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|1.00%
|Technology
|18.35%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|21.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.14%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|46.38%
|Utilities
|6.11%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|16.96%
|Consumer Defense
|5.35%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|23.44%
|Basic Materials
|3.10%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|84.04%
|Communication Services
|2.78%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|47.88%
|Real Estate
|1.38%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|85.29%
|Financial Services
|1.33%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|98.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|93.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEQAX % Rank
|US
|95.53%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|52.74%
|Non US
|3.13%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|36.57%
|NEQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|9.83%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|2.54%
|Management Fee
|0.96%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|92.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.74%
|Administrative Fee
|0.26%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|95.80%
|NEQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|37.50%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NEQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NEQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|3.12%
|NEQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEQAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|30.77%
|NEQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NEQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEQAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.48%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|88.47%
|NEQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Jonathan Bailey is a Managing Director of the Manager. He also serves as Head of ESG Investing at Neuberger Berman. He has served as Portfolio Manager since the Fund’s inception in March 2021. Mr. Bailey joined the firm in 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Richard S. Nackenson, Managing Director of Neuberger Berman and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Nackenson Group. He joined the firm in 1999. Previously, Richard was a Securities Analyst with Appaloosa Management focusing on global investing across capital structures and industry sectors. He was a Senior Research Analyst with Pzena Investment Management and also an Associate with James D. Wolfensohn Incorporated. He began his career with McKinsey & Company. Richard earned both a BS, summa cum laude, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He has over 20 years of industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
