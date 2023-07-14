Home
Trending ETFs

NEQAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

20.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 9.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NEQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman U.S. Equity Impact Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Bailey

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. companies whose products and services the Portfolio Managers believe have the potential to deliver positive social and environmental outcomes (“Impact”). The Fund considers securities of U.S. companies to be those that (1) are traded principally on a stock exchange or over-the-counter in the United States, (2) are organized under the laws of and have a principal office in the United States, or (3) derive 50% or more of their total revenues from, and/or have 50% or more of their total assets in, goods produced, sales made, profits generated or services performed in the United States. Companies are selected using a fundamental, bottom-up research approach and proprietary in-depth Impact analysis using quantitative ratios and qualitative scoring frameworks. The Fund may hold stocks of companies of any market capitalization and in any sector. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically will hold a limited number of stocks.
The Portfolio Managers focus on both social and environmental Impact themes while also integrating governance factors into the investment process. Social themes include a company’s ability to deliver sustainable growth and fair employment, increase positive health and safety outcomes, and promote gender and racial equality. Environmental themes include the ability to combat climate change, enable energy transitions, and conserve the natural environment.
Portfolio construction is an important component of the investment process and primarily consists of three distinct investment categories: Special Situations, Opportunistic, and Impact Leaders. Special Situations have certain attributes that the Portfolio Managers believe may influence Impact outcomes (e.g., initial public offerings, spin-offs, private investments, changes in capital structure, mergers and acquisitions) and require specific methodologies and customized investment research. Opportunistic investments are companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are temporarily underappreciated by the broader market, given their long- term business and/or Impact potential. Impact Leaders are those companies with a track record of significant Impact, shareholder-oriented management, superior competitive positioning, or that are industry leaders in environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues.
The Portfolio Managers utilize an integrated approach focused on rigorous Impact analysis, consideration of ESG factors, and assessment of company financials. The Managers perform both quantitative and qualitative analysis in an effort to identify companies that they believe have the potential to increase in value. This potential may be realized in many ways, some of which include: free cash flow generation, product or process enhancements, margin increases, and improved capital structure management. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of issuers and their potential in light of the Portfolio Managers’ evaluation of their financial condition, industry position, market opportunities, Impact metrics, ESG factors, senior management teams and any special situations as well as any relevant economic, political and regulatory factors. Environmental and social outcomes will be evaluated on an absolute basis, with the goal of achieving a specific and identifiable positive threshold. Additionally, the contribution of companies to a specific environmental or social outcome will be compared against other companies, which also contribute to that same environmental or social outcome. These factors will be considered both individually and collectively, as part of the Portfolio Managers' analysis.
The Portfolio Managers will invest in accordance with the Fund's Enhanced Sustainable Exclusion Policy. The policy describes businesses, which may be deemed controversial, and are therefore excluded from investment consideration. Please see the Statement of Additional Information for a detailed description of the Fund's Enhanced Sustainable Exclusion Criteria.
The Portfolio Managers employ disciplined valuation criteria and dynamic price limits to determine when to buy or sell a stock.
The valuation criteria and price limits will change over time as a result of changes in company-specific, industry and market factors. The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a dynamic price target, when other opportunities appear more attractive, when Impact metrics deteriorate, or when the Portfolio Managers’ research indicates declining fundamentals.
Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.
The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or pursuant to an applicable exemption. The Fund may also invest in private companies, including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering.
At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends.
The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. equity securities, without providing investors at least 60 days’ written notice. The 80% test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
NEQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -23.7% 31.6% 14.04%
1 Yr 20.4% -41.1% 28.9% 2.50%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 20.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -52.6% 20.1% 39.85%
2021 N/A -25.0% 15.1% N/A
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -27.0% 31.6% 12.53%
1 Yr 20.4% -41.1% 48.6% 2.00%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 20.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -52.6% 20.1% 39.85%
2021 N/A -25.0% 15.1% N/A
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NEQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NEQAX Category Low Category High NEQAX % Rank
Net Assets 5.5 M 481 K 145 B 96.51%
Number of Holdings 45 1 2445 82.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.53 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 93.53%
Weighting of Top 10 41.13% 2.9% 100.0% 17.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 5.04%
  2. HCA Healthcare Inc 4.90%
  3. Ball Corp 4.41%
  4. CSX Corp 4.32%
  5. Motorola Solutions Inc 4.27%
  6. Brookfield Renewable Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (Sub Voting) 4.26%
  7. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc 4.01%
  8. Ecolab Inc 3.90%
  9. Trane Technologies PLC Class A 3.81%
  10. Cable One Inc 3.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NEQAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 0.00% 100.57% 47.26%
Cash 		1.34% -2.51% 100.00% 50.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 59.20%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 58.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 58.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 58.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEQAX % Rank
Industrials 		24.86% 0.00% 45.89% 4.99%
Healthcare 		23.61% 0.00% 47.15% 1.00%
Technology 		18.35% 0.00% 40.65% 21.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.14% 2.49% 46.48% 46.38%
Utilities 		6.11% 0.00% 18.97% 16.96%
Consumer Defense 		5.35% 0.00% 32.18% 23.44%
Basic Materials 		3.10% 0.00% 26.18% 84.04%
Communication Services 		2.78% 0.00% 30.98% 47.88%
Real Estate 		1.38% 0.00% 25.82% 85.29%
Financial Services 		1.33% 0.00% 46.10% 98.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 93.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEQAX % Rank
US 		95.53% 0.00% 100.04% 52.74%
Non US 		3.13% 0.00% 27.19% 36.57%

NEQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 9.83% 0.03% 33.98% 2.54%
Management Fee 0.96% 0.00% 1.50% 92.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.74%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.01% 0.30% 95.80%

Sales Fees

NEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 37.50%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

NEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 321.00% 3.12%

NEQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NEQAX Category Low Category High NEQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 30.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NEQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NEQAX Category Low Category High NEQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.48% -2.06% 3.38% 88.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NEQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NEQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Bailey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Jonathan Bailey is a Managing Director of the Manager. He also serves as Head of ESG Investing at Neuberger Berman. He has served as Portfolio Manager since the Fund’s inception in March 2021. Mr. Bailey joined the firm in 2017.

Richard Nackenson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Richard S. Nackenson, Managing Director of Neuberger Berman and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Nackenson Group. He joined the firm in 1999. Previously, Richard was a Securities Analyst with Appaloosa Management focusing on global investing across capital structures and industry sectors. He was a Senior Research Analyst with Pzena Investment Management and also an Associate with James D. Wolfensohn Incorporated. He began his career with McKinsey & Company. Richard earned both a BS, summa cum laude, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He has over 20 years of industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

