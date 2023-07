In seeking long-term capital appreciation, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies listed on a domestic or foreign exchange. Under normal circumstances the Fund will invest at least 40%, and may invest up to 100%, of its net assets in the equity securities of companies economically tied to a foreign (non-U.S.) country, including emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are considered by NTI and sub-advisers to be those countries classified as such by the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, or the United Nations and other similar agencies. The Fund may invest in issuers with market capitalizations in all ranges, including small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies.

Although the Fund generally expects to be invested in equity securities, it also may invest in derivatives, including forward foreign currency exchange contracts and futures contracts, for hedging purposes or to gain exposure to certain countries.

The Fund utilizes a “multi-manager” approach whereby the Fund’s assets are allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of NTI. NTI will select sub-advisers based on a variety of factors (as noted below) and a demonstrated commitment to advancing and promoting diversity and inclusion within their organization and through their business practices (“Diversity and Inclusion Criteria”). NTI uses a screening process to identify sub-advisers that satisfy its Diversity and Inclusion Criteria, which are based on a variety of factors including but not limited to employee composition, ownership composition, community engagement and supplier diversity. The Diversity and Inclusion Criteria are not a criteria for the Fund’s investments. Each sub-adviser acts independently from the others and utilizes its own distinct investment style in selecting securities. However, each sub‑adviser must operate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment objective, strategies and restrictions.

When determining the allocations and reallocations to sub-advisers, NTI will consider a variety of factors, including but not limited to the sub-adviser’s style, historical performance, and the characteristics of each sub-adviser’s allocated assets (including capitalization, growth and profitability measures, valuation metrics, economic sector exposures, and earnings and volatility statistics). The Fund will not focus on a particular investment style, and will be invested across investment styles. NTI seeks, through its selection of sub-advisers and its allocation determinations, to reduce portfolio volatility and provide an attractive combination of risk and return for the Fund.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial and information technology sectors.

The sub-advisers may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making investment decisions for the Fund.