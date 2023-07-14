Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$30.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.0%
Expense Ratio 1.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.99%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of large capitalization companies that the investment adviser believes are undervalued. Large capitalization companies are defined as those with market capitalizations within the universe of the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from approximately $3.1 billion to $2,213 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of total assets in common stocks of large capitalization companies, as defined above. The Fund will sell or “write” covered call options against a portion of the stocks in the Fund's portfolio. When the Fund sells a covered call option, the purchaser of the option has the right to buy that stock at a predetermined price (known as the exercise price) any time up to a certain date in the future (known as the expiration date). If the purchaser exercises the option, the Fund must sell the stock to the purchaser at the exercise price. The option is “covered” because the Fund owns the stock at the time it sells the option. As the seller of the option, the Fund receives a premium from the purchaser of the call option, which may provide gains to the Fund. The selling of covered call options may tend to reduce the volatility of the Fund because the premiums received from selling the options will reduce any losses on the underlying securities, but only by the amount of the premiums. The Fund also may invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).
The Fund's adviser selects these companies based on one or more valuation metrics, commonly referred to as fundamental analysis. These metrics may include price to earnings, price to cash flow, price to book, price to revenue, and dividend yield. Capital structure, management records, industry dominance, SEC filings, computer databases, industry publications, general and business publications, brokerage firm research reports, and other information sources may be used to gather information used in the fundamental analysis. The adviser regularly reviews each of the companies in the portfolio to confirm that each company's stock continues to hold promise of future appreciation. The adviser may sell a company when the company reaches the adviser's appraised value, when there is a more attractively priced company as an alternative, when the fundamentals of the business have changed, or when the adviser determines that management of the company is not enhancing shareholder value.
|Period
|NEIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|87.51%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|39.74%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|76.11%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|63.93%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|59.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|NEIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|25.67%
|2021
|2.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|89.04%
|2020
|-2.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|91.68%
|2019
|4.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|38.34%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|17.23%
|Period
|NEIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|84.35%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|37.08%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|76.46%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|70.35%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|52.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|NEIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|25.67%
|2021
|2.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|89.04%
|2020
|-2.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|91.68%
|2019
|4.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|38.34%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|29.52%
|NEIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.2 M
|1 M
|151 B
|93.57%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|2
|1727
|74.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.8 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|91.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.98%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|11.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEIMX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.42%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|89.90%
|Cash
|5.58%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|7.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|72.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|69.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|70.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|71.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEIMX % Rank
|Technology
|18.09%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|9.32%
|Consumer Defense
|14.96%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|7.76%
|Healthcare
|14.09%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|82.18%
|Industrials
|12.90%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|31.27%
|Financial Services
|10.59%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|96.45%
|Basic Materials
|7.56%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|6.44%
|Energy
|7.31%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|58.83%
|Utilities
|4.14%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|54.95%
|Real Estate
|3.90%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|37.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.79%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|83.58%
|Communication Services
|2.66%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|87.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEIMX % Rank
|US
|94.42%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|43.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|96.88%
|NEIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.84%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|9.07%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|98.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|27.16%
|NEIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NEIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NEIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.99%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|21.97%
|NEIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.89%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|88.54%
|NEIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|NEIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.48%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|89.32%
|NEIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2003
19.18
19.2%
Daniel Neiman is a Member and a Portfolio Manager of Neiman Funds Management, LLC. Neiman is a principal at Neiman Funds Management, LLC. Daniel Neiman received a bachelor's degree in finance from Humboldt State University in 1999. He has managed investments professionally since 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
