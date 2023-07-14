Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Neiman Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
NEIMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.75 -0.06 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (NEIMX) Primary A (NEAMX)
NEIMX (Mutual Fund)

Neiman Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.75 -0.06 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (NEIMX) Primary A (NEAMX)
NEIMX (Mutual Fund)

Neiman Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.75 -0.06 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (NEIMX) Primary A (NEAMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neiman Large Cap Value Fund

NEIMX | Fund

$26.75

$30.2 M

0.89%

$0.24

1.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$30.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.99%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neiman Large Cap Value Fund

NEIMX | Fund

$26.75

$30.2 M

0.89%

$0.24

1.84%

NEIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neiman Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neiman Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Neiman

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of large capitalization companies that the investment adviser believes are undervalued. Large capitalization companies are defined as those with market capitalizations within the universe of the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from approximately $3.1 billion to $2,213 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of total assets in common stocks of large capitalization companies, as defined above. The Fund will sell or “write” covered call options against a portion of the stocks in the Fund's portfolio. When the Fund sells a covered call option, the purchaser of the option has the right to buy that stock at a predetermined price (known as the exercise price) any time up to a certain date in the future (known as the expiration date). If the purchaser exercises the option, the Fund must sell the stock to the purchaser at the exercise price. The option is “covered” because the Fund owns the stock at the time it sells the option. As the seller of the option, the Fund receives a premium from the purchaser of the call option, which may provide gains to the Fund. The selling of covered call options may tend to reduce the volatility of the Fund because the premiums received from selling the options will reduce any losses on the underlying securities, but only by the amount of the premiums. The Fund also may invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund's adviser selects these companies based on one or more valuation metrics, commonly referred to as fundamental analysis. These metrics may include price to earnings, price to cash flow, price to book, price to revenue, and dividend yield. Capital structure, management records, industry dominance, SEC filings, computer databases, industry publications, general and business publications, brokerage firm research reports, and other information sources may be used to gather information used in the fundamental analysis. The adviser regularly reviews each of the companies in the portfolio to confirm that each company's stock continues to hold promise of future appreciation. The adviser may sell a company when the company reaches the adviser's appraised value, when there is a more attractively priced company as an alternative, when the fundamentals of the business have changed, or when the adviser determines that management of the company is not enhancing shareholder value.

Read More

NEIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -13.6% 215.2% 87.51%
1 Yr 5.4% -58.6% 197.5% 39.74%
3 Yr 3.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 76.11%
5 Yr -0.5%* -15.4% 29.3% 63.93%
10 Yr 0.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 59.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -65.1% 22.3% 25.67%
2021 2.2% -25.3% 25.5% 89.04%
2020 -2.4% -8.4% 56.7% 91.68%
2019 4.8% -9.2% 10.4% 38.34%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 17.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -13.6% 215.2% 84.35%
1 Yr 5.4% -58.6% 197.5% 37.08%
3 Yr 3.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 76.46%
5 Yr -0.4%* -15.2% 31.9% 70.35%
10 Yr 4.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 52.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -65.1% 22.3% 25.67%
2021 2.2% -25.3% 25.5% 89.04%
2020 -2.4% -8.4% 56.7% 91.68%
2019 4.8% -9.2% 10.4% 38.34%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 3.3% 29.52%

NAV & Total Return History

NEIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NEIMX Category Low Category High NEIMX % Rank
Net Assets 30.2 M 1 M 151 B 93.57%
Number of Holdings 55 2 1727 74.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 91.71%
Weighting of Top 10 39.98% 5.0% 99.2% 11.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Costco Wholesale Corp 4.86%
  2. Apple Inc 4.72%
  3. Nike Inc Class B 4.41%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp 4.38%
  5. Union Pacific Corp 4.21%
  6. The Walt Disney Co 3.96%
  7. Pfizer Inc 3.95%
  8. Sempra Energy 3.92%
  9. Raytheon Technologies Corp 3.90%
  10. Lamar Advertising Co Class A 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NEIMX % Rank
Stocks 		94.42% 28.02% 125.26% 89.90%
Cash 		5.58% -88.20% 71.98% 7.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 72.50%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 69.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 70.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 71.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEIMX % Rank
Technology 		18.09% 0.00% 54.02% 9.32%
Consumer Defense 		14.96% 0.00% 34.10% 7.76%
Healthcare 		14.09% 0.00% 30.08% 82.18%
Industrials 		12.90% 0.00% 42.76% 31.27%
Financial Services 		10.59% 0.00% 58.05% 96.45%
Basic Materials 		7.56% 0.00% 21.69% 6.44%
Energy 		7.31% 0.00% 54.00% 58.83%
Utilities 		4.14% 0.00% 27.04% 54.95%
Real Estate 		3.90% 0.00% 90.54% 37.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.79% 0.00% 22.74% 83.58%
Communication Services 		2.66% 0.00% 26.58% 87.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEIMX % Rank
US 		94.42% 24.51% 121.23% 43.92%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 96.88%

NEIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.04% 45.41% 9.07%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 98.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.50% 27.16%

Sales Fees

NEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.99% 0.00% 488.00% 21.97%

NEIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NEIMX Category Low Category High NEIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.89% 0.00% 41.90% 88.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NEIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NEIMX Category Low Category High NEIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.48% -1.51% 4.28% 89.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NEIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NEIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Neiman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2003

19.18

19.2%

Daniel Neiman is a Member and a Portfolio Manager of Neiman Funds Management, LLC. Neiman is a principal at Neiman Funds Management, LLC. Daniel Neiman received a bachelor's degree in finance from Humboldt State University in 1999. He has managed investments professionally since 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×