Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in bonds, which include debt securities of any maturity. In addition, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in investment grade securities. “Investment grade” securities are those securities that are rated in one of the top four ratings categories at the time of purchase by at least one of the three major ratings agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Fitch Investors Services, Inc. (“Fitch”) or S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”)), or, if unrated, are determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. For purposes of this restriction, investment grade securities also include cash and cash equivalent securities. The Fund will generally seek to maintain an effective duration of +/- 2 years relative to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed-income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. A fund with a longer average portfolio duration will be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a fund with a shorter average portfolio duration. By way of example, the price of a bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. While the effective duration for the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index fluctuates, as of December 31, 2021, the effective duration was approximately 6.73 years. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in bonds rated below investment grade (i.e., none of the three major ratings agencies (Moody’s, Fitch or S&P) have rated the securities in one of their top four ratings categories) (commonly known as “junk bonds”), or, if unrated, securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, and up to 10% of its assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities. There is no minimum rating for the securities in which the Fund may invest.

The Fund’s investments may include securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations and governments, securities issued by supranational entities, U.S. government-sponsored agency debenture and pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and inflation-linked securities.

The portfolio management team seeks to build and manage a portfolio that will perform well on a benchmark-relative and, secondarily, on an absolute basis in the market environment it anticipates over the short to intermediate term. The primary factors for broad sector positioning are the Adviser’s expected performance of sectors in the benchmark and the incremental performance or diversification benefits the Fund’s portfolio managers anticipate from opportunistic allocations to securities that are not included in the Fund’s benchmark. In addition, the Fund’s portfolio managers will look at individual security selection, position size and overall duration contribution to the portfolio.

Purchase and sale considerations also include overall portfolio yield, interest rate sensitivity across different maturities held, fixed-income sector fundamentals and outlook, technical supply/demand factors, credit risk, cash flow variability, security optionality and structure, as well as potential currency and liquidity risk. The Adviser also considers economic factors. Individual securities are assessed on a risk/return basis, both on a benchmark-relative and on an absolute return basis, and on their fit within the overall portfolio strategy.

Specifically, the Adviser follows a total return-oriented investment approach and considers broad sector allocation, quality and liquidity bias, yield curve positioning and duration in selecting securities for the Fund. The Fund’s portfolio managers consider economic and market conditions as well as issuer- specific data, such as fixed-charge coverage, the relationship between cash flows and debt service obligations, the experience and perceived strength of management or security structure, price responsiveness of the security to interest rate changes, earnings prospects, debt as a percentage of assets, borrowing requirements, debt maturity schedules and liquidation value.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser’s research analysts and sector teams work closely with the Fund’s portfolio managers to develop an outlook for the economy from research produced by various financial firms and specific forecasting services or from economic data released by U.S. and foreign governments, as well as the Federal Reserve Bank. The analysts conduct a thorough review of individual securities to identify what they consider attractive values in the high quality bond market through the use of quantitative tools such as internal and external computer systems and software. The Adviser continuously monitors an issuer’s creditworthiness or cash flow stability to assess whether the obligation remains an appropriate investment for the Fund. It may relax its emphasis on quality with respect to a given security if it believes that the issuer’s financial outlook is promising. This may create an opportunity

for higher returns. The Adviser seeks to balance opportunities for yield and price performance by combining macro economic analysis with individual security selection. Fund holdings are generally diversified across sectors and industry groups such as utilities or telecommunications, which tend to move independently of the ebbs and flows in economic growth.

In connection with its principal investment strategies, the Fund may also invest in securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”), structured notes, collateralized loan obligations, foreign securities, including those in emerging markets, mortgage-related securities, including mortgage dollar rolls, futures and swaps (including credit default swaps). The Fund may use such derivatives for hedging or investment purposes. Except as provided above or as required by applicable law, the Fund is not limited in the percentage of its assets that it may invest in these instruments.