The Adviser uses a matrix of “top-down” macro models and “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to determine weightings in geographic regions, sectors and individual securities. The Adviser believes government policies are a precursor to change, and as a result, it monitors and tracks fiscal and monetary policies. The Adviser focuses on historical interest rate cycles and demographic trends.

In selecting investments, the Adviser will consider a bond’s credit analysis, structure (maturity, coupon, redemption features), and yield. The Adviser reviews these factors to determine the relative value of the bond in comparison to its market value and the market value of similar bonds.

Under normal market conditions, the Near-Term Tax Free Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investment grade municipal securities whose interest is free from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax. This policy is a fundamental policy of the fund and may not be changed without the approval of a majority of the outstanding shares of the fund. The fund may also invest in ETFs and other registered investment companies that provide exposure to municipal securities that exhibit yield, duration, and other characteristics comparable to the municipal securities in which the fund invests directly. The fund’s investments in such ETFs and registered investment companies will count toward satisfaction of the fund’s 80% policy. The fund will maintain a weighted-average portfolio maturity of five years or less. Although the fund intends to invest the majority of its assets in tax free securities, it may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities that pay taxable interest.

The fund invests only in debt securities that, at the time of acquisition, have one of the four highest ratings by Moody’s Investors Services (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa) or by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (AAA, AA, A, BBB) (or, if not rated by Moody’s or S&P, are determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality). The fund will not invest more than 10% of its total assets in the fourth rating category. Investments in the fourth category may have speculative characteristics and, therefore, may involve higher risks.

The Adviser uses a matrix of statistical models to monitor market volatility and money flows, and as a result, the fund may at times maintain higher than normal cash levels.