Principal Investment Strategies

The fund seeks to generate high current income and total return while preserving capital by applying extensive credit research and a time-tested approach designed to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued sectors of the bond market. The portfolio seeks diversification among 14 sectors in an effort to increase return potential and reduce risk.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds, which are debt securities of various types of issuers. The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily intermediate-term bonds having a dollar-weighted average maturity of between three and 10 years and that are in one of the following market sectors: