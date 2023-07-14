The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by taking long positions in securities priced below, and short positions in securities priced above, their estimated intrinsic value as determined by Nuance Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will take long positions in 15-35 companies, and will take short positions in up to 50 companies, with both the long and short positions consisting primarily of common stocks of any capitalization of companies organized in the United States. When the Fund takes a long position, it purchases a stock outright. When the Fund takes a short position, it sells, at the current market price, a stock it does not own but has borrowed in anticipation that the market price of the stock will decline. To complete, or close out, the short sale transaction, the Fund subsequently is obligated to replace the security borrowed by purchasing it at the market price at the time of replacement. Until the security is replaced, the proceeds of the short sale are retained by the broker, and the Fund is required to pay to the broker a negotiated portion of any dividends or interest which accrue during the period of the loan. The Fund makes money when the market price of the borrowed stock goes down and the Fund is able to replace it for less than it realized by selling it earlier. Conversely, if the price of the stock goes up after the short sale, the Fund will lose money because it will have to pay more to replace the borrowed stock than it received when it sold the stock short.

Although the Fund will invest primarily in companies organized or traded in the U.S., the Fund may invest up to 25% of its long assets in non-U.S. companies that are classified as “developed” by MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). Nuance utilizes MSCI to classify its international holdings. The country classification of a company is generally determined by the company’s country of incorporation and the primary listing of its securities. MSCI will classify a company in the country of incorporation if its securities have a primary listing in that country. In such cases where a company’s securities have a primary listing outside of the country of incorporation an additional analysis is performed to determine the company’s country classification. In addition to the company’s country of incorporation and the location of the primary listing, MSCI considers secondary listings, if any, geographic distribution of shareholder base, location of headquarters, geographic distribution of operations, company history, and the country in which investors consider the company to be most appropriately classified. As of the date of this prospectus, the following countries were classified as “developed” by MSCI: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Adviser selects securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio by using a classic value strategy that employs extensive quantitative screening and a bottom-up fundamental research process. When selecting securities to hold long, the Adviser seeks to identify leading businesses selling at a discount to fair value, with the potential to generate above-average rates of return over time. The Adviser searches across a range of industries and market sectors for companies that the Adviser believes are high quality, though temporarily out of favor. The Adviser seeks to select companies that have leading and sustainable competitive positions and above-average financial strength that trade at a discount to the Adviser’s internal view of intrinsic value and that also display downside protection. When selecting securities to sell short, the Adviser seeks to identify companies across a range of industries and sectors that have average or below average competitive positions and unattractive risk reward profiles. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector, including the financial sector.

The Adviser will sell an investment held long when it achieves or surpasses the Adviser’s proprietary view of intrinsic value or when its competitive position or financial situation erodes beyond the Adviser’s expectations. Conversely, the Adviser will close a short position, or buy the security to cover a short investment, when the security no longer has an attractive risk reward profile or when the security’s competitive position or financial situation improves beyond the Adviser’s expectations. The Adviser expects the Fund’s active trading of portfolio securities may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.

The Fund intends to maintain net exposure (the market value of long positions minus the market value of short positions) of between 100% net long and 25% net short. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s long positions may range from 75% to 100% and its short positions may range from 0% to 100%.