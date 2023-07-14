Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

17.2%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$538 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$57.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NCGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    New Covenant Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New Covenant
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    10158092
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Seto

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities that are components of an index that represents broad exposure to the U.S. equity market (the "Index"), includes approximately 3,000 securities and is not concentrated in any particular industry. The Fund will seek

generally to replicate the performance of the Index, subject to such variation as may arise as a result of implementation of the Presbyterian Principles discussed below.

The Fund seeks to invest consistent with social-witness principles established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) (the "Presbyterian Principles"), as reflected in Guidelines put forth by the Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investing. In doing so, the Fund will not invest in certain companies, despite that company being a component in the Index. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in tobacco, alcohol and gambling, along with for-profit prisons, and some companies related to weapons production, antipersonnel land mines, handguns and assault weapons. In addition, at times a company involved in serious human rights violations may also be screened out of the Fund. The Fund may also screen companies when deemed appropriate to implement the Presbyterian Principles. The Fund's investment performance will depend, among other things, on the Fund's tracking of the Index and the performance of the Index. The Fund's ability to track the performance of the Index will be affected by differences between the Index and the Fund's portfolio resulting from adherence to the Presbyterian Principles, as well as by factors such as the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, and the Fund's fees and expenses.

The Fund generally will attempt to invest in securities comprising the Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index, subject to such changes resulting from implementation of the Presbyterian Principles. It may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing the Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Fund's sub-adviser (the "Sub-Adviser") may employ a sampling or optimization technique to replicate the Index. In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund may invest in the following securities, not all of which may be constituents of the Index: common stocks, preferred stocks, depository receipts, rights, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), publicly traded equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), and futures contracts based on indexes of particular groups or varieties of securities.

The Sub-Adviser selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SIMC. The Sub-Adviser's investment strategy seeks to closely track the Index return, subject to such variations as arise from implementation of the Presbyterian Principles. The market capitalization and composition of the Index is subject to change. SIMC and the Sub-Adviser may sell securities that are represented in the Index or purchase securities that are not represented in the Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to the Index.

The Sub-Adviser also has the authority to vary from the Index: (i) to conform the Fund's portfolio to the Presbyterian Principles; (ii) to favor, consistent with the Presbyterian Principles, securities of companies that are more highly ranked with respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria (e.g., company business models, corporate governance policies, relationships with stakeholders, and history of controversies) than other companies in the Fund's portfolio; and (iii) to a lesser extent, manage risk and seek efficient trading costs.

Read More

NCGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -14.3% 35.6% 37.45%
1 Yr 15.7% -55.6% 38.6% 28.32%
3 Yr 8.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 28.17%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 28.14%
10 Yr 3.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 43.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -64.5% 28.9% 49.47%
2021 9.1% -20.5% 152.6% 42.25%
2020 4.8% -13.9% 183.6% 33.25%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 49.54%
2018 -2.7% -13.5% 12.6% 47.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -20.5% 35.6% 33.26%
1 Yr 15.7% -55.6% 40.3% 22.00%
3 Yr 8.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 28.29%
5 Yr 6.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 26.30%
10 Yr 6.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 49.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -64.5% 28.9% 49.54%
2021 9.1% -20.5% 152.6% 42.71%
2020 4.8% -13.9% 183.6% 33.66%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 50.04%
2018 -1.2% -10.9% 12.6% 32.60%

NAV & Total Return History

NCGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NCGFX Category Low Category High NCGFX % Rank
Net Assets 538 M 177 K 1.21 T 61.45%
Number of Holdings 1589 2 4154 3.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 150 M 288 K 270 B 66.99%
Weighting of Top 10 25.28% 1.8% 106.2% 82.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.18%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.01%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.92%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.89%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.80%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 1.73%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 1.73%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 1.73%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NCGFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.80% 0.00% 130.24% 72.69%
Cash 		2.21% -102.29% 100.00% 23.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 71.49%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 71.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 69.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 69.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCGFX % Rank
Technology 		25.31% 0.00% 48.94% 31.96%
Healthcare 		13.82% 0.00% 60.70% 66.74%
Financial Services 		13.74% 0.00% 55.59% 43.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.02% 0.00% 30.33% 18.95%
Communication Services 		8.65% 0.00% 27.94% 43.99%
Industrials 		8.27% 0.00% 29.90% 67.50%
Consumer Defense 		5.82% 0.00% 47.71% 76.79%
Real Estate 		3.93% 0.00% 31.91% 16.06%
Energy 		3.93% 0.00% 41.64% 54.79%
Utilities 		2.30% 0.00% 20.91% 59.67%
Basic Materials 		2.20% 0.00% 25.70% 73.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCGFX % Rank
US 		97.29% 0.00% 127.77% 42.24%
Non US 		0.51% 0.00% 32.38% 84.55%

NCGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NCGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 49.27% 38.62%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 2.00% 43.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.85% 78.35%

Sales Fees

NCGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NCGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NCGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 496.00% 8.79%

NCGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NCGFX Category Low Category High NCGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 43.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NCGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NCGFX Category Low Category High NCGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -54.00% 6.06% 49.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NCGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NCGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2012

10.11

10.1%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

