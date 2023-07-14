Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities that are components of an index that represents broad exposure to the U.S. equity market (the "Index"), includes approximately 3,000 securities and is not concentrated in any particular industry. The Fund will seek

generally to replicate the performance of the Index, subject to such variation as may arise as a result of implementation of the Presbyterian Principles discussed below.

The Fund seeks to invest consistent with social-witness principles established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) (the "Presbyterian Principles"), as reflected in Guidelines put forth by the Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investing. In doing so, the Fund will not invest in certain companies, despite that company being a component in the Index. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in tobacco, alcohol and gambling, along with for-profit prisons, and some companies related to weapons production, antipersonnel land mines, handguns and assault weapons. In addition, at times a company involved in serious human rights violations may also be screened out of the Fund. The Fund may also screen companies when deemed appropriate to implement the Presbyterian Principles. The Fund's investment performance will depend, among other things, on the Fund's tracking of the Index and the performance of the Index. The Fund's ability to track the performance of the Index will be affected by differences between the Index and the Fund's portfolio resulting from adherence to the Presbyterian Principles, as well as by factors such as the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, and the Fund's fees and expenses.

The Fund generally will attempt to invest in securities comprising the Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index, subject to such changes resulting from implementation of the Presbyterian Principles. It may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing the Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Fund's sub-adviser (the "Sub-Adviser") may employ a sampling or optimization technique to replicate the Index. In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund may invest in the following securities, not all of which may be constituents of the Index: common stocks, preferred stocks, depository receipts, rights, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), publicly traded equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), and futures contracts based on indexes of particular groups or varieties of securities.

The Sub-Adviser selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SIMC. The Sub-Adviser's investment strategy seeks to closely track the Index return, subject to such variations as arise from implementation of the Presbyterian Principles. The market capitalization and composition of the Index is subject to change. SIMC and the Sub-Adviser may sell securities that are represented in the Index or purchase securities that are not represented in the Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to the Index.

The Sub-Adviser also has the authority to vary from the Index: (i) to conform the Fund's portfolio to the Presbyterian Principles; (ii) to favor, consistent with the Presbyterian Principles, securities of companies that are more highly ranked with respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria (e.g., company business models, corporate governance policies, relationships with stakeholders, and history of controversies) than other companies in the Fund's portfolio; and (iii) to a lesser extent, manage risk and seek efficient trading costs.