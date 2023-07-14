Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.2%
1 yr return
15.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$538 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.3%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities that are components of an index that represents broad exposure to the U.S. equity market (the "Index"), includes approximately 3,000 securities and is not concentrated in any particular industry. The Fund will seek
generally to replicate the performance of the Index, subject to such variation as may arise as a result of implementation of the Presbyterian Principles discussed below.
The Fund seeks to invest consistent with social-witness principles established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) (the "Presbyterian Principles"), as reflected in Guidelines put forth by the Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investing. In doing so, the Fund will not invest in certain companies, despite that company being a component in the Index. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in tobacco, alcohol and gambling, along with for-profit prisons, and some companies related to weapons production, antipersonnel land mines, handguns and assault weapons. In addition, at times a company involved in serious human rights violations may also be screened out of the Fund. The Fund may also screen companies when deemed appropriate to implement the Presbyterian Principles. The Fund's investment performance will depend, among other things, on the Fund's tracking of the Index and the performance of the Index. The Fund's ability to track the performance of the Index will be affected by differences between the Index and the Fund's portfolio resulting from adherence to the Presbyterian Principles, as well as by factors such as the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, and the Fund's fees and expenses.
The Fund generally will attempt to invest in securities comprising the Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index, subject to such changes resulting from implementation of the Presbyterian Principles. It may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing the Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Fund's sub-adviser (the "Sub-Adviser") may employ a sampling or optimization technique to replicate the Index. In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund may invest in the following securities, not all of which may be constituents of the Index: common stocks, preferred stocks, depository receipts, rights, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), publicly traded equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), and futures contracts based on indexes of particular groups or varieties of securities.
The Sub-Adviser selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SIMC. The Sub-Adviser's investment strategy seeks to closely track the Index return, subject to such variations as arise from implementation of the Presbyterian Principles. The market capitalization and composition of the Index is subject to change. SIMC and the Sub-Adviser may sell securities that are represented in the Index or purchase securities that are not represented in the Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to the Index.
The Sub-Adviser also has the authority to vary from the Index: (i) to conform the Fund's portfolio to the Presbyterian Principles; (ii) to favor, consistent with the Presbyterian Principles, securities of companies that are more highly ranked with respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria (e.g., company business models, corporate governance policies, relationships with stakeholders, and history of controversies) than other companies in the Fund's portfolio; and (iii) to a lesser extent, manage risk and seek efficient trading costs.
|Period
|NCGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|37.45%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|28.32%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|28.17%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|28.14%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|43.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|NCGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|49.47%
|2021
|9.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|42.25%
|2020
|4.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|33.25%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|49.54%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|47.35%
|Period
|NCGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|33.26%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|22.00%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|28.29%
|5 Yr
|6.7%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|26.30%
|10 Yr
|6.9%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|49.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|NCGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|49.54%
|2021
|9.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|42.71%
|2020
|4.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|33.66%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|50.04%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|32.60%
|NCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCGFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|538 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|61.45%
|Number of Holdings
|1589
|2
|4154
|3.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|150 M
|288 K
|270 B
|66.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.28%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|82.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCGFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.80%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|72.69%
|Cash
|2.21%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|23.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|71.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|71.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|69.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|69.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCGFX % Rank
|Technology
|25.31%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|31.96%
|Healthcare
|13.82%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|66.74%
|Financial Services
|13.74%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|43.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.02%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|18.95%
|Communication Services
|8.65%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|43.99%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|67.50%
|Consumer Defense
|5.82%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|76.79%
|Real Estate
|3.93%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|16.06%
|Energy
|3.93%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|54.79%
|Utilities
|2.30%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|59.67%
|Basic Materials
|2.20%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|73.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCGFX % Rank
|US
|97.29%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|42.24%
|Non US
|0.51%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|84.55%
|NCGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|38.62%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|43.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|78.35%
|NCGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NCGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NCGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|8.79%
|NCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCGFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|43.55%
|NCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCGFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.69%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|49.58%
|NCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.991
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2012
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2010
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2010
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2010
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2009
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2009
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2008
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2007
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2006
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2006
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2005
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2004
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2004
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2004
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2003
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2003
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2003
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2002
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2001
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2000
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2012
10.11
10.1%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
